Sky Sports World Cup Fantasy: Who are the bonus kings so far?

Ahead of today’s Sky Sports Fantasy World Cup deadline, we take a quick look at who shone in the all-important bonus points stakes in the first two Gamerounds.

All of the Opta data comes from our Premium Members Area, where you can see who the leading tacklers, passers, shooters and savers are to aid with your Sky Fantasy transfers.

ALL-ROUND TACKLING + BONUS

Aurélien Tchouaméni is the bonus points king of Qatar 2022 so far, hitting one Tier 2 pass bonus, one Tier 1 pass bonus and two Tier 1 tackling thresholds.

His total of eight tackles won is inferior to only three other players, while he was only four successful passes away from claiming Tier 2 passing bonus against Denmark.

He’s completed 139 passes so far at the World Cup.

Kieran Trippier, Niklas Sule and Alex Sandro have each delivered one Tier 2 passing bonus and one Tier 2 tackling bonus.