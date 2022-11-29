Sky Sports World Cup Fantasy: Who are the bonus kings so far?

39
Ahead of today’s Sky Sports Fantasy World Cup deadline, we take a quick look at who shone in the all-important bonus points stakes in the first two Gamerounds.

All of the Opta data comes from our Premium Members Area, where you can see who the leading tacklers, passers, shooters and savers are to aid with your Sky Fantasy transfers.

ALL-ROUND TACKLING + BONUS

Aurélien Tchouaméni is the bonus points king of Qatar 2022 so far, hitting one Tier 2 pass bonus, one Tier 1 pass bonus and two Tier 1 tackling thresholds.

His total of eight tackles won is inferior to only three other players, while he was only four successful passes away from claiming Tier 2 passing bonus against Denmark.

He’s completed 139 passes so far at the World Cup.

Kieran Trippier, Niklas Sule and Alex Sandro have each delivered one Tier 2 passing bonus and one Tier 2 tackling bonus.

39 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any captaincy suggestions?

    Martinez
    Dumfries Alba Maehle
    DeBruyne Di Maria SkovOlsen Saka
    Messi Gakpo Richarlison

    Ward Sosa Bergwijn Cash

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I might go with Dumfries.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Gakpo & Messi

      Open Controls
    3. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      So many choices do Power Captain if not used?
      Or Gakpo/Messi

      Open Controls
  2. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    RMT WC 0,5itb (*depending lineups)

    Noppert AlOwais
    Dumfries Maehle Davies Raum Telles*
    Olmo Musiala Pulisic Klassen Kudus
    Mbappe Messi Jesus*

    Open Controls
  3. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Best mid up to 9m?

    Already got Eriksen, Di Maria, Musiala & Ziyech

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Sané if he starts?

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Maybe... I'm on the fence whether to include him. Could captitalise on Wales' desperation but England will surely be very cautious & mass rotation would be off-putting

          Open Controls
          1. Disturbed
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Can transfer him if he doesn’t start. If on wc….

            Open Controls
  4. Cilly Bonnolly
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    So did the wildcard hack work then? If so, it should work between two match days later on in the tournament then?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Yeah I got it to work, but you can only transfer each player once so need to be clear what the new team will be

      Open Controls
    2. The Train Driver
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      And don't transfer your C out, you'll lose his points.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Did you sell unlocked or locked C? If unlocked it should be the same as normally on free transfers.

        Open Controls
  5. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    how to know if WC is activated..

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Your whole team gets lit up with yellow borders & there's a big "wildcard" icon top left. You can't miss it

      Open Controls
  6. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Best fwd option for 8m on wc?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Gakpo
      Lautaro
      I'm taking punt on Taremi

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Have gakpo and mbappe. Thinking morata

        Open Controls
    2. deyell
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Leao if he starts? He probably will

      Open Controls
    3. deyell
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Also Fullkrug (7.5)

      Open Controls
  7. BullDogTevez
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    I know this fantasy World Cup has been shoddily ran and this may already have been spoken about apologies if I missed it but does the below suggest that winner will be determined before the final is even played?

    Funny all this cash going to Qatar, yet a half decent prize isn’t readily available.

    The winner shall be eligible to receive two category 1 tickets for use by the winner and their guest to the FIFA World Cup Qatar
    2022 Final scheduled to be held in Lusail, Oatar on 18 December 2022 at 18:00 (local time) at the Lusail Stadium

    Open Controls
    1. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      haha wtf! how can they know the winner that can't be the prize for the fantasy game

      Open Controls
      1. BullDogTevez
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Legit. Go to Help>Prizes

        Also no flights or spending money will be given. Suppose who ever wins will just sell and try and make as much cash as possible otherwise a further 2 empty seats in the stadium.

        Worst World Cup ever.

        Open Controls
    2. ksmith5666
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I think this is the prize for registration pre deadline:-

      Register your squad before the deadline for a chance to win 2 x Category 1 tickets for the FIFA World Cup™ Final scheduled to be held in Lusail, Qatar on 18 December 2022

      Pretty sure there is no prize for winning the game

      Open Controls
      1. BullDogTevez
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Ah my bad

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Rules don't say that winner gets anything. Probably draw between participants who are in Qatar now.

      Open Controls
      1. BullDogTevez
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Competition Period: Friday 28 October 2022 at 00:01 Zurich, Switzerland time until Thursday 24 November 2022 at 23:59 Zurich, Switzerland time. 
        How to enter: Register a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Fantasy squad on the FIFA+ Play Zone for a chance to win!
        Prize*: 
        The winner shall be eligible to receive two category 1 tickets for use by the winner and their guest to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final scheduled to be held in Lusail, Qatar on 18 December 2022 at 18:00 (local time) at the Lusail Stadium
        *Note that this prize does not include flights, spending money or accommodation.
        Participation Criteria: 
        Navigate to the FIFA+ Play Zone at https://play.fifa.com/;
        Select your team of players within the allocated budget;
        Register or log in to FIFA+ when prompted; and
        Submit your entry and confirm your wish to opt into the competition.
        Maximum one entry per person. Full T&Cs apply. 
        Competition is run by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

        Open Controls
        1. BullDogTevez
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Must be a raffle my bad.

          Open Controls
  8. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    I made a WC hack, and now still have 2 FT, are this 2 FT before MD3 launch and I will have another 2 DURING MD3?

    Open Controls
    1. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      During MD3 in case players don't start

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      2 total to use now or during MD3

      Open Controls
  9. DARWIN'S DINOSAURS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Another blimp.
    My rank is 100k with 145 pts.
    My opposition is 13.5k with 127 points.
    ??

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I've been on 43k the whole of MD2 & its definitely not right

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      My rank was 64k yesterday, now again 341040 as it was before 64k. I am not certain, but it looks like I have less points than yesterday.

      Open Controls
  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I had 69 points for MD3 and still do when I count them all up. Last night I was sitting on 122 overall - this morning despite adding up to 69 still it is showing 58 points for week and 111 overall ! ?

    Open Controls
    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      MD3 hasn't started, do you mean MD2?

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Sorry yes I do- reading reports of others who have also had 11 points deducted with no explanation- unless being penalised retrospectively for playing wildcard hack!

        Open Controls
  11. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I have to pick 2 out of these 4: Alba(6.0) Marquinhos(5.5) Estupinan(4.5) Kristensen(4.0)
    I like Alba more of all i think and then i dont know maybe Kristensen?

    Open Controls

