  1. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Is Morata likely to start?
    Any chance for Richarlison starting?
    Thanks guys

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Guessing but Spain need the win to ensure qualification and Morata showing good form and limited minutes so yes. Brazil qualified so good opportunity to give Richarlison a rest

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks mate

  2. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What time will the French Team lineup be out tomorrow??

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Already leaked team on L’Equipe but official news around 1 hour before

      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mbappe pavard expected to start?

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who is in the leaked line up?

  3. RedJaro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    The lineup is avaiable 1 hour before the game starts. You can find all lineups on fifa.com. Best of luck

    1. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thanks

  4. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Happy with the rashford punt. Wish I had capped him over gakpo

  5. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone from MD1 still missing points?

    My Mbappe captaincy point is still not counted in MD2. Possibly because I transferred him out in the middle of MD to setup my MD3 team.

    Just wondering if these bugs is eventually sorted or they just leave it like that even from MD1 ones..

