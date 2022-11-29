55
  1. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    How does this look?

    Noppert
    Alba Maehle Dumfries Saiss
    Musiala Eriksen Saka
    Morata Gakpo Messi

    Rochet Raum Ziyech B.Fernandes

  2. Swans3aJ4ck
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Please help. How would you rank these MD3 captain choices?

    - Dumf
    - Gakpo
    - Messi
    - Mbappe
    - Olmo

    Trying to work out who to C1/2.

    Current plan is C1 Dumf / C2 Mbappe (I know rotation risk but he’s chasing the boot and will play 60 imo). I’m on WC so if he doesn’t start, I could go C2 Messi.

    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I like the Dumf call as C1. If he doesn't get double figure return can easily pivot to somebody else. I'd probably look elsewhere from Mbappe/ Messi though from C2

  3. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    If I activate WC now, can others in my league see it before first kickoff?

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    I asked the question do unused transfer roll in Sky Sports Fantasy WC yesterday. The answer is they do. I've got 16, not 15 (3 per Gameround) to use now for the rest of the WC.

  5. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    is it a good time to use WC now?

    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yes

  6. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    If Noppert gets a CS, would you downgrade Ochoa to a 3.5 keeper to fund Lewi to Mbappe with ny 2 FTs?

    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No, there will be other random benchings from qualified teams. In any case Lewa is sure to play and Mbappe is dicey. I'd wait for team news and get cheaper alternatives.

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        yeah I mean if Mbappe is in starting line up

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Yes.

    3. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      You cant do that in MD3. You cant transfer out locked players

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        they will be both unlocked as will make the moves before they play

        1. fenixri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Sry I misunderstood. Thought you would downgrade Noppert

  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Does this look ok?

    Noppert
    Dumfries Hernandez Maehle
    Eriksen Ziyech Pulisic Gavi
    Messi Mbappe Gakpo

    Rochet Musiala Sandro Raum

    1. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      looks great

    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Yes looks good, except Hernandez is not expected to play. I have punted on Pulisic myself, haven't seen him come up much here, good luck to us both on that!

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Have a good one. I am on WC so can change Hernandez after the lineups are out.

  8. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is Raum injured(doubtful)? I saw that on FotMob app

    1. Rohirrims
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Rib injury. Should be ok for the match

      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        I hope so, else I’m going Rudiger for safety

  9. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    If you go Power Captain then you don’t pick your captain right? Or you have one normal captain and one Power ?

    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      You dont do nothing. Player with most points will be C. Dont get scared, when you activate it it will stay on player you have and you wont be able to move but as soon someone score some points C will move to him. Good luck

      1. fenixri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Its just one Captain, but you dont need to guess it.

      2. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh nice thanks

    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      This seems best MD for Power Captain booster to me too, I've hit that button.

      1. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes in knockouts I think games will be more tight

        1. Cantonesque
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Exactly, more chance of the big outlier results in the final group stage with teams having to chase games, after this it gets cagey and the defences will all be stronger. Also I think a lot of people in my MLs like to hold on to chips for a late stage advantage, but I prefer to put a distance up ahead of them early so that they demoralize and stop playing seriously.

  10. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    After all the point updates, I am well inside top 1k.

    Noppert (Al Owais)
    Theo H - Sandro - Raum - Maehle - Dumfries
    Olmo - Musiala - Perisic - Gundogan - Bruno F
    Messi - Gakpo - Richarlison

    Booster - Power Captain (Feel can get a 15 pointer from 1 of these)

    Plan is to use 1 FT to bring in Alba for either Sandro or Theo.
    The other benching risks I can deal with the other transfer. 28 points away from top spot so will take some risks.

    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Great going and good luck! My only negative comment on this line up would be that Bruno F is 80% to not play, Hernandez 70%, Richarlison 60%, that's a lot of non-appearance risks, especially given there are also more minor question marks over a few of your other guys. But in your position you can spend on a transfer or two if you have to, which is a nice place to be.

      1. Rohirrims
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah Bruno, Theo, Sandro and Richarlison all major risks. I'm hoping I can transfer 2 of them and not require the other 2 but worst case scenario can take a -3 to punt on 1 of the starters.

  11. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    *Costa Rica's win over Japan

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Also « will win do » if we’re proofing this article.

  12. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    best 6.5 midfielder option?

    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      I enjoyed my 9 points from Zielinski MD2. Haven't kept him vs Argentina but looks like best offensive threat at that price despite fixture IMO.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        But Poland have the least incentive to attack of all teams remaining. Its basically damage control & protect GD relative to Mexico. A definite no-go for me, and a good opportunity to jump on Argentina defenders I think

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I think Boufal (MOR, 6m) could get some joy against Canada's right flank (that Croatia targeted)

  13. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    A) Klassen Torres
    B) Kudus Gapko

  14. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is this the best match week to use Power Captain chip?

    Y or N

    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Prospectively, I have voted yes by activating it, see a few threads up for discussion of why.

      Retrospectively, we will have to wait and see whether it was the best week or not!

      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers 😉

        1. the dom 1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Power Captain activated

  15. dansmith1985
    24 mins ago

    How does this WC look guys?

    Noppert
    Dumfries Alba Maehle Pavard
    Eriksen Musiala Pulisic
    Messi Mbappe Gakpo

    Rochet Busquets Raum Ziyech

    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Really love this team, except for Busquets. Must be someone you can punt on who is more likely to score/assist? E.g. De Arrascueta / Gueye / punt on Trossard (Belgium surely have to shake things up)

  16. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Power Captain this Matchday is the best choice right?

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm playing it now, it's between now and the final for me when an unlikely goal scorer could easily score the highest in FF, and 3rd place play-off is full of rotation.

    2. mcsteely
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I think so, more chance of a freak haul from an unexpected player so I've played it this week too

  17. Belli2007
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can you play wc and power captain booster in same match day?

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      no think its one or the other

  18. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    So it looks like everyone's going double Netherlands defence against the worst team in the tournament? Steven 'no shots' Bergwijn is dead to y'all?

    I think I'll favour attacking picks for this game. Going for Galindez over Noppert, so for Netherlands I'll have Dumfries, Depay if he starts (Gakpo if not) +1 spot free... Trying to decide between Klaassen, Bergwijn, or just doubling up on Depay & Gakpo (although its tough to spare 2 forward spots)

  19. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Let's get some content on the FPL refresh page, please guys.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      I'm guessing that tab was created for the DGW news. Have yourself a gander at this (if you haven't already):
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/11/28/fpl-double-gameweeks-19-20-23-announced-city-get-two/

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Completed it, m8.

  20. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hello, I've got 2m in the bank - how would you improve this lot with 2FT?

    Galindez | Ochoa
    Alba | Otamendi | Raum | Dumfries | Aguerd
    Eriksen | Di Maria | Musiala | Ziyech | Bergwijn
    Messi | Gakpo | Fullkrug

  21. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Predictions for today?

    Ecuador 1-0 Senegal
    Netherlands 6-0 Qatar
    England 1-0 Wales
    Iran 1-1 USA

