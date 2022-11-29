45
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    12th man
    A - Mbappe 12th man
    B - Kane

    00.5m Bank
    09.5-Noppert-4.5/Schmeichle-5.0
    26.0-Dumfries-6.0/Alba-6.0/Trip-5.0/Raum-4.5/Maehle-4.5
    39.0-DiMaria-8.5/Olmo-8.0/Gavi-7.0/Gundog-7.5/Eriksen-8.0
    25.0-Messi-10.5/Gakpo-7.0/Fullkrug-7.5

    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mbappe for me.

    2. putana
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      mbappe is risky, no guarantee how much he plays

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Neither are looking completely nailed on looking for MD3 though I've seen Mbappe in nearly all predicted lineups. Would go with him but prefer to have him in 15 where you can sub him if needed.

    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Actually thinking of holding on to it now

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Gets round possibility of picking an un-nailed player for sure.

  2. TheJoker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    A).Sané and Bergwijn
    B).Musiala and Olmo

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    B

  4. TheJoker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    A).Neuer and Almalki
    B).Noppert and De Paul

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      A second keeper with Noppert? Prob B.

      1. TheJoker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yeah, Rochet is backup. You reckon B still?

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Yeah. Very marginal though.

          Ghana owe Uruguay and Suarez!

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dM-29hy-Qyw

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Ughhh..I still remember that disgraceful moment, they should have given Ghana the goal and moved on, so sad.

        2. Original Sin
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Go for that Serbian 5 million guy who got 2 assists against Cameroon. Better than De Paul.

  5. zensum
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Urgent question:

    When I transfer a locked player (after he has played) to an unlock player who hasn’t played, will I still get points for the unlock player for this current week?

    My understanding is that the unlock player will not be scoring points.

    Am I right? Appreciate your help

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      No.

      You'll only get points for transferring in a player in same MD if it's an unlocked player in for an unlocked player.

  6. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Cheeky!

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11477919/Ghana-coach-seen-taking-SELFIE-tearful-Son-Heung-min-South-Korea-loss.html

  7. OPTA FPL
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Morata a must have on md3?

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      I dunno about must have but I do fancy for a goal against Japan

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        You recon Morata will start the match?

  8. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Now that POR qualified, i am sure they will rest some key players like Bruno, right? I was thinking of getting him for MD3

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      pretty much count on it mate

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Bruno kind of went under the radar, always thought about bringing him but decided against cause of his price tag, 9.5 is an awkward price point

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          yes that kept me away as well, and the fact he usually hides when Ronnie plays

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      They could sit him just to avoid a 2nd YC

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Ya true, will stay away this round

      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Freshy! I stopped by to tell you, I'm now 9th in your league 🙂

  9. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    A. Kane
    B. Mbappe

    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Start with B, if he is not in the lineup, then A. But i would avoid Kane as i dont know whats the strategy of England will be, maybe they will just sit it out and be happy with a draw

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I agree, also I'm 17th in your league Mozumbus 🙂

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Cool! Good luck for MD3 and onwards

      2. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks
        I must have shared that it's a WC question
        A plays before B so not possible to transfer out in WC scenario

  10. Original Sin
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    I believe that the budget hack wont work in MD3 as transfer in or out a locked player is not allowed in MD3, as per the rules. But i don't know if FIFA programmers are clever enough to implement all rules correctly, so will still give it a shot to bring in Bruno, if he plays 🙂

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      try it mate and let us know if it works

      1. Original Sin
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ya will give it a shot but need to wait until POR lineup is out for MD3

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It'll only work for unlocked players

  11. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    WC, first cut
    Noppert AlKaioiu
    Alba Martinez Trippier Estupinan Raum
    DiMaria Valverde Musiala Ziyech Chavez
    Mbappe Messi Taremi

    Feedback please?
    Thanks

    1. Original Sin
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Dont like Valvarde pick nor Taremi, USA wont be a walkover for Iran. How much is Taremi? Nobody else in that price?

      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Thanks
        Taremi is my punt
        Can let Valverde go, whom for?

        Elsewhere, if Mbappe doesn't start, I plan to switch him and upgrade Chavez for unlocked players

  12. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Best two cap options MD3?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Gakpo, Ziyech.

    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      Messi shall be the backup

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        Had Messi in mind too though I think Poland will be tricky opponents and his form isn't fantastic by his usual high standards.

        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Mbappe then, if he starts, playing for golden boot

