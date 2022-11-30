The final round of Group C matches sees Poland face Argentina and Saudi Arabia take on Mexico.

None of the four are either through to the next round or eliminated, meaning there is all to play for in tonight’s clashes. Whoever tops the group will face Australia in the round of 16, whilst the runner-up has a daunting meeting with France.

Both of them kick-off simultaneously at 19:00 GMT.

Most eyes will be on Lionel Messi ($10.5m) and his potential final World Cup match. Argentina’s shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia preceded a win over Mexico but they are now against a nation yet to concede so far.

Four changes have been made, as Lisandro Martinez ($6.0m) and Lautaro Martinez ($8.0m) make way for Premier League pair Cristian Romero ($5.5m) and Julian Alvarez ($6.5m). Right-back Nahuel Molina ($5.5m) and midfielder Enzo Fernandez ($6.0m) also come in.

That means Messi, Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) and Rodrigo De Paul ($5.0m) all start.

Brazil and Morocco join Poland in being the only teams with two clean sheets from two matches. Czesław Michniewicz has decided to make one alteration, removing Arkadiusz Milik ($7.5m) for Karol Swiderski ($5.5m).

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia have brought in Sultan Al Ghannam ($4.0m), Hassan Al Tambakti ($3.0m) and Ali Al Hassan ($4.0m). Two yellow cards see Abdulelah Al Malki ($3.5m) suspended.

Underwhelming Mexico are one of only two sides to have not yet scored in this World Cup but could still end tonight with progression into the next round.

Four names enter their starting XI, including forward Henry Martin ($5.0m) and midfielder Edson Alvarez ($5.0m).

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Poland XI (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski; Frankowski, Bielik, Krychowiak, Zielinski; Swiderski; Lewandowski

Argentina XI (4-3-3): E Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi, J Álvarez, Di María

Saudi Arabia XI (4-3-3): Al Owais; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Al Tambakti, Al Bulayhi; Al Hassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid; Al Brikan, Al Shehri, Al Dawsari

Mexico XI (4-3-3): Ochoa; Sanchez, Moreno, Montes, Gallardo; Pineda, Álvarez, Chávez; Lozano, Martin, Vega