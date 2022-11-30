48
  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Argentina games feel different. The stadium is more alive

  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Argentina deserve to go out for benching Lissandro Martinez.

    Almost as bad as Tunisia not starting Khazri in the first two games.

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Lisandro Martinez should be an automatic pick in the Argentina defence, really poor.

  3. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Argentina look so poor.

  4. Maddamotha
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    OMG MESSI

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      just now

      omg for that incredible miss?

  5. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Karma.

    Never should have been a pen.

    1. jacob1989
      17 mins ago

      I C Messi. Still I am happy he missed. Was never a penalty.

      THats 2 penalties gifted to Messi along with the 2 Portoguese penalties.

      THis is the 10 th major VAR error this WC

      The refs & VARs this WC have been appaling.

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agreed!

  6. putana
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    what a save. Bullshhit penalty

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Szczesny is keeper of the tournament so far.

  7. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Messi penalty saved! :-O

  8. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Chesney!

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Best keeper so far

  9. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    negativ points for Messi?

  10. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Transferred out mbappe to Messi
    An cap messi, that went well !

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      You can still bench him if he doesn't score.

      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers, he was my second cap pick, do I still get his cap pts if I have to bench him?
        Cheers

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          It is unclear if there is point deduction from missing a pen.

          1. jacob1989
            2 mins ago

            no there isnt

  11. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Argentina goal imminent

  12. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Might have to bench Messi, already changed cap

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why?

  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Absolutely shocking pen decision. Justice done. What Im interested to know is when the ref gets sent to the monitor to review their own decision, does the clear and obvious error thing still apply? If so that makes the decision even worse.

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      This. See below my post.

    2. jacob1989
      just now

      i think the Refs are told to automatically change their decision whenever they are called to the screen. Maybe they will be questioned later if they dont go with Var.
      Its been horrendous VAR & refereeing this WC

  14. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    power captain success, would have been on Messi otherwise.

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yep same here. On Foden with 24 atm .. nice differential

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Should have played 😀

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Also have Foden so would be massive difference.

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      My Power Cap still on Noppert

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        So is mine... But we shall see what happens.

  15. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    When do we get rid of pens where the chance has already gone and there is (minor) contact after that? Penalty is too much for that, good example just minutes ago.

    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      this Penalty, Messi Penalty vs Saudi, the 2 portugal penalties were all nothing but jokes. NEVER EVER a penalty.

      the 1 clear penalty that should have been given to Qatar was not given vs Senegal when it was 0-0.

      Not to mention the ghost offside vs Griezmann today.

      Horrendous VAR & refereeing decisions this WC

  16. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    I find it quite staggering that somebody with Messi's technical ability can take such a poor pen.

  17. nigey88
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Don't you get two points for winning a pen? But can't see any points deducted for missing a pen, lol

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      However -1 conceding a pen

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maybe they forgot that from rules that they show us. We know there are other rules also.

  18. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Sold Messi this morning
    😎

  19. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    This game is shocking

    No negative points for a penalty miss

  20. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    I bought inn Messi for Mbape for -3, so now Im on -5 actually. At least I didnt captain him.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Do negative points also double with captain?
      You survived lol

  21. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Fifa/Adidas doing everything they can to get Messi into the knock out stages but your boy cannot take a pen (and never has been able to).

  22. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Chesney is having a blinder in this tourney

    1. jacob1989
      1 min ago

      thats not the correct spelling. not even close

  23. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    How is Messi on 1 point - should it not be negative?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      * Actually Rules don’t provide for missed penalty and presumably as penalty missed doesn’t get the + 2 for winning it - hence 1 point

  24. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Lewandowski missed a pen vs Mexico. He still got his 1 pt.

  25. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Mac Allistarrrrrrrr

  26. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Macallister has been business in premier league and now for arge tina

