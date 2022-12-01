376
  1. Better luck next year
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Keep Fullkrug and hope he plays 20-30 minutes, or switch to Gnabry for -3?.

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      thats my plan
      Muller out quick

  2. Futureform
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Muller v Gnabry - who's more likely to be in the danger areas?

  3. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Alba to rudiger -3 ?

  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Olmo, Morata, Gundogan or Musiala captain?

  5. Krafty Werks
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    My captain is currently on Gakpo (6pts x 2 = 12)...I'm flying pretty high, current overall rank is 834 but I do wanna go for it!! Would you stick on Gakpo or move to one of Olmo or Musiala?...OR perhaps wait and go for the major differential that will be Jesus (if he starts?). If he doesn't I still have Gakpo for his 12pts anyway? Thanks.

    A - Stick with Gakpo.
    B - Olmo
    C - Musiala
    D - Wait and cap Jesus if he starts vs Cameroon, if not stick with Gakpo.

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      A

    2. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

    3. Eight Season Wonder
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      I’ve rolled armband dice

      1. Krafty Werks
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        To whom may I ask?

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      At that rank especially I'd be ambitious with captaincy & not settle for 6. I've moved from Gakpo - Musiala myself

  6. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Busquets and Modric have shown that they are still two of the best players in the world, even at 34 and 37. Absolute class.

    1. Eight Season Wonder
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can’t disagree. Both true class

  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Worth a 6ph Richarlison to Mitrovic + Zivkovic to Bruno F? (tomorrow)

    1. Chipster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Definitely wouldn't do it

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bruno unlikely

    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      bruno aint even starting tomorrow

      Open Controls
    4. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

    5. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks guys...appreciate it.

  8. ragsyboys
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Morata , Jesus or Nunez ?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Jesus.

      Open Controls
  9. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    ITV's coverage of the World Cup is so low rent. They could have the news bunny in the background and it wouldn't be any worse.

  10. PKnox11
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Gnabry or Morata?

    1. Eight Season Wonder
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gnabry. More to play for

      1. PKnox11
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Would you captain Gnabry over Musiala? I will own both.

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nope

  11. Yozzer
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rudiger or Telles ?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rudiger

  12. Eight Season Wonder
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Rolled the armband dice on Musiala. Fingers crossed it pays off.

    Other option was Richarlison

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Good luck! On the same (C)

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just done this too! Good luck

  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    59 mins ago

    wonder how fit sane is and if he gets taken off at 60

    1. PKnox11
      1 min ago

      He will be one of the first to come off, if they are winning.

  14. SM001
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Transfer out Alba for -3? Riduger, Raum or Balde?

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Raum

      1. SM001
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Done! This is on you if it goes to s**t! 😉

      2. SM001
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Raum will be sent off after 30 mins and Alba will come on and score.

  15. FFscouter
    38 mins ago

  16. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    36 mins ago

    Gnabry G Raum A

