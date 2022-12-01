Three teams are playing for two qualification spots in the final round of FIFA World Cup Group F fixtures.

Belgium v Croatia and Morocco v Canada get underway at 15:00 GMT.

Morocco and Croatia know that a draw or better in their respective fixtures will be enough to reach the knockout stage, while Belgium will almost certainly have to beat Croatia to qualify.

A draw for Roberto Martinez’s side would only be sufficient if already eliminated Canada can defeat Morocco by a four-goal margin or greater.

As for the team news, Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has unsurprisingly named the same starting XI that won 4-1 on Sunday.

But Martinez has responded to two indifferent displays by making four changes, with Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard and Michy Batshuayi dropping to the bench and the suspended Amadou Onana missing out.

Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard, Yannick Carrasco and Leander Dendoncker replace that quartet.

With nothing but pride to play for, Canada boss John Herdman has also made four alterations.

Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan David, Ritchie Laryea and Stephen Eustaquio make way as Junior Hoilett, Jonathan Osorio, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Sam Adekugbe are promoted to the line-up.

Morocco’s starting XI shows two changes from Matchday 2.

Goalkeeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou pulled out of the last game with illness but, like the Edge, Adam Clayton and the U2 drummer, is now fine. He returns in place of Munir Mohamedi, while midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri comes in for Selim Amallah.

Achraf Hakimi and Hakim Ziyech have both seen their FIFA World Cup Fantasy ownerships pass 10% ahead of today’s action, while Trossard, Alphonso Davies, Luka Modric and budget defender Borne Sosa are all owned between 8.9% and 12.3% of bosses.

Kevin De Bruyne is significantly the most popular pick of the players who feature in the 3pm kick-offs, although how much of his 32.9% ownership figure is taken up by ‘dead teams’ is another question after Belgium’s struggles so far in Qatar.

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Morocco XI: Bono, Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Sabiri, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

Canada XI: Borjan, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Hoilett, Osorio, Kaye, Adekugbe, Buchanan, Larin, Davies

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic

Belgium XI: Courtois, Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne, Dendoncker, Witsel, Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard, Mertens