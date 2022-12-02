The final round of Group H matches sees Ghana face Uruguay and South Korea take on Portugal.

A point is needed for Portugal to secure first place, having already guaranteed progression by winning each of their other games. The rest all have a chance to join them should a certain combination of results go their way.

Both matches kick-off simultaneously at 15:00 GMT.

For those who love a narrative, this is the much-awaited rematch from 2010’s controversial quarter-final between Ghana and Uruguay.

It all revolved around Luis Suarez ($7.5m), who has been given the captain’s armband in the absence of Diego Godin ($4.0m). All of Federico Valverde ($8.5m), Sergio Rochet ($4.0m) and Darwin Nunez ($8.0m) start.

Yet to score so far in this tournament, the South Americans have made two changes from the defeat to Portugal. Godin and Matias Vecino ($6.5m) make way for wingers Facundo Pellistri ($6.5m) and Giorgian De Arrascaeta ($5.5m).

All pre-match talk of revenge has been played down by Ghana, knowing they begin the day in second place and in control of their destiny.

They also make two alterations, as Seidu Alidu ($4.0m) and Baba Rahman ($3.5m) come in for Tariq Lamptey ($4.0m) and Gideon Mensah ($4.0m).

South Korea need to beat Portugal and cross their fingers. Star defender Kim Min-jae ($4.5m) is hurt and therefore replaced by Kwon Kyung-won ($4.5m) in one of three changes.

As for Portugal, they have the luxury of being able to move six names to the bench. Well-owned names like Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m), Bernardo Silva ($9.0m) and Ruben Dias ($5.5m) are amongst those to begin on the sidelines, with starts for Joao Mario ($6.0m) and Ricardo Horta ($6.5m).

MATCHDAY 3 LINE-UPS

Ghana XI (4-2-3-1): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Amartey, Salisu, Rahman; Partey, Abdul Samed; Kudus, Jordan Ayew, André Ayew; Iñaki Williams

Uruguay XI (4-4-2): Rochet; Varela, Coates, Gimenez, Olivera; Pellistri, Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta; Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Kyung-won, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Kang-in, Jae-sung, Heung-min; Gue-sung

Portugal XI (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Dalot, António Silva, Pepe, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha, Nunes; João Mário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta