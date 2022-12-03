Sorare Global Cup: Round of 16 redraft

Sponsored by Sorare

As the World Cup group stage reaches its conclusion, we move towards a new phase of the Sorare Global Cup – the redraft. In this article, @FBLThinker looks into some of the players to target and offers some tips which could help you to make it to the top of the rankings.

Ready to redraft?

So with almost three Gameweeks of the Sorare Global Cup completed some players are really flying, some are going down and most are around the average. We are seeing a high amount of variance due to some injury situations like Theo Hernández stepping in after his brother’s injury (and scoring back-to-back 100-pointers!) and Brazilian ace Neymar – one of the most selected players – being ruled out due to injury.

While these events pushed some managers high up the ranks, many managers were hit hard in their pursuit of glory. But it’s not over yet – now you can redraft!

Forwards

The two most obvious picks for forward are Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Both have favorable fixtures in the Round of 16 and also are on the two sides of the draw and expected to reach the final stages. Messi is looking to win the ultimate prize in possibly his last World Cup and Mbappé is in hot scoring form.

What about differentials? Antoine Griezmann has consistent scores of 82 and 93 in his first two matches and looking as influential as ever for the French team. He is valued at 18 gems, which is four less than teammate Mbappé and five less than Messi, and these extra gems can enable you to pick better squad players.

Also consider Brazil’s attacker Vinícius Júnior, who has caught the eye this World Cup with his exceptional pace, dribbling and creation of chances. With Brazil looking like a strong and settled outfit, Vinícius coming in at 18 gems is definitely one to look at.

Midfielders

Adrien Rabiot is playing a more attacking role than usual due to the absence of Kanté – almost a box-to-box midfielder when the French team attacks. He already has a goal and an assist, along with scores of 99 and 53.

Croatia’s midfield maestro Luka Modrić is pulling the strings in midfield and aiming to go one better than the last World Cup. Modrić was phenomenal in the knockout stages in the last World Cup and we can expect a similar performance if Croatia are to progress further.

Other differential picks are Brazil’s Casemiro, who has been managing the centre of the midfield, plus chipping in with the odd goal or assist, and Mateo Kovačić, who has racked up some good scores in 90 and 56 even without any decisive action. Both of these players come in at only 15 gems.

Defenders

In defence, Theo Hernández is one of the most attacking full-backs in the game, with a high chance of decisive points along with a strong all-round game. He also has no competition for the left-back slot, meaning plenty of game time.

Marquinhos has been very consistent in the heart of a strong Brazil defence and has a good aerial presence and all-round game, making him another good defensive option

In the differential category, Joško Gvardiol will be my pick. The young Croat has been the best defender in World Cup so far and has to continue his form if Croatia are to progress. He makes a lot of tackles which boosts his all-round score.

Argentinian Nahuel Molina provides a high risk-reward choice as without a decisive action he won’t score highly and there is always a risk of rotation. However, I feel his performance in the last game should cement his starting place and, playing Australia, he can get a clean sheet and an attacking return as well.

Squad management

The Round of 16 games are likely to be tight and there is a chance that the big-hitting players won’t get those massive scores, so they need to be complimented by good enablers to fill the squad, such as:

Abdelhamid Sabiri (6 gems) – playing as attacking midfield for Morocco and has already scored in the tournament.

Joseph Scally (6 gems) – possible starter or substitute for the USA. He has a very attacking style of play and a chance to get a decisive action.

Wherever possible, try to play the players who are most nailed on to start, even if they have a difficult fixture as nothing hurts more than a DNP in this game!

I hope this article helps you in redrafting and having a successful run in the Global Cup. It’s now or never so aim high! Best of luck and let us know how you get on!

