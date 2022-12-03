11
  nerd_is_the_werd
    3 Years
    53 mins ago

    MOTD going through upsets, and somehow omitted:

    Brasil 1 - 7 Germany

    How is that not even on the list???? (let alone on the list).
    Easily the biggest WC upset of all time.

  the dom 1
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    44 mins ago

    G2G?

    Noppert
    Trippier, Theo.H, Sosa, Alba
    Saka, Olmo, Perisic, Klaassen
    Messi, Mbappe

    Martinez, Bruno F, Marq, Richarlison

    1.5m

    Thoughts/Changes needed?

  Pad Randa (The OG)
    11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Any room for improvement here? 2 ITB

    Noppert
    Maguire - Alba - Molina - Sosa - Shaw
    Bellignham - Rabiot
    Messi - Mbappe - Gakpo

    Martinez, Bruno, Olmo, Ziyech

  lions
    13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Two provisional squads for me - what looks best?

    Team A:

    Noppert
    Hakimi / Dumfries / Hernandez
    Tchoam / Di Maria / Perisic / Brozovic
    Mbappe / Messi (C) / Kane

    Bench: Alisson / Ziyech / Sosa / Alba

    Team B:

    Martinez
    Dest / Varane / Marquinhos / Otamendi
    Bruno Fernandes / Bellingham / Casemiro / E Fernandez
    Vinicius / Mbappe ((C)

    Bench: Bounou / Asensio / Cancelo / Morata

  Freshy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    25 mins ago

    If the rules are the same as group stage, You should be able to transfer a player who hasn't played for for a player that hasn't played.
    If Foden isn't a starter you could switch to Saka without costing a future transfer due to Round of 16 infinite transfers.

    putana
      4 Years
      15 mins ago

      i cant remember did we have unlimited in md1?

      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes

    Hart-ake
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is that right? I thought it reverts to transfers after the round has started?

  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Rating of this team would be appreciated-thanks

    Martinez
    Marquinho Acuna Shaw T Hernandez
    Perisic Saka Klaesson
    Messi Mbappe Richarlison

    Costa Alba Olma Bruno Fernandes

  BYaakov
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    4 mins ago

    How do you get to the 'Opta stats' for the world cup in the members area? The only page I see is the over/under stuff from the current matchday

  zensum
    9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is your first and backup Capt?

    Any reasons Why? Thk you ☺️

