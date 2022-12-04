255
  1. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Anyone know how Fifa determines "Key Passes" ?

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      They accept cash under the table.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        lol, I mean aside form that

        1. Boppin' Marv
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Bitcoin, travelers cheques. They'll take anything.

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            lol indeed, first born too

        2. EmreCan Hustle
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I'm not sure either. Messi created half a dozen chances that lead to shots, but got just 7 points.

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            yeah makes no sense, sounds like an assist to me

  2. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    zzzzzzzzzzz

  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    That went smoother than expected. Bring on the French 😀

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      That'll do piggy that'll do 🙂

  4. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If England v France was on Friday at 15:00.....
    it'd be illegal to stop a human being from watching the game live for work / school etc.

  5. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Wow 70 so far this MD and still have 8 to play, gonna be a good run to retire on lol 🙂

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Nice.

      Good innings today from Pickford, Shaw, Bellingham, Saka, Mbappe(c).

      73 with 7 to play here.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        Happy days.

      2. EL_FENOMENO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        You've quoted 5 players, yet have 7 more to play? Something doesn't add up, I thought this game is played with 11p players?

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          12th man.

        2. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Good point. Two of the 7 yet to play will have to come in for the two lowest scorers.

          1. Piggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            Also have Dumfries & Theo Hernandez. So it'll probably be Theo out as one to be subbed out.

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    27 mins ago

    By the Way todays Mystery Player is Miroslav Klose

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      What's the mystery about him? Sure wasn't he a mighty player 😉

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its todays question on Fifa site

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          I know. I'm confused enough with their fantasy game to try it. 🙂

  7. Why Always Me
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Does anyone know if there is a way to check how long a private league has been in operation? Or check previous winners ?

    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      No and no

  8. Rinseboy
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Best replacement for Sandro up to 5.5m?

    or downgrade Fernanez to De Paul and get in Alba for him? (using 2 FTs)?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      figur you got Dumpries

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        na not gonna chase that now neither. Need a Sandro replacement tho this round

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Danilo if confirmed in team - which looks likely following comments in Tite’s press conference today

      1. Rinseboy
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Danilo over Maquinhos or Alba (2 FTs)?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          See my additional afterthought comment- yes Marquinhos probably best option- just feel Spain will concede goal to Morocco and Brazil better fixture in quarterfinal (if get through)

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        * or Marquinhos if you don’t have already

  9. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you change any of these for this MD? All should start. 3m in bank.

    Alison, Sosa, Alba, Ziyech, Bruno, Cancelo.

    1. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sosa upgrade maybe get in a Brazil defender? I think Japan will score

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers. That game could go to extra time. Croatia were poor v Belgium. Would have lost if Lukaku was match fit and firing, they gave him way too many chances.

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Silva not much attacking threat, maybe from setpieces, looks most nailed on defender.

  10. src2oo4
    12 mins ago

    Players left: Marquinhos, Alba, Olmo, Bruno.F. 0.5m in bank should I change anyone?

    1. Rinseboy
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      nope all good

