England are back in World Cup action on Sunday night for the start of their knockout campaign as they meet Senegal in the last 16.

The winners of this match will meet France on Saturday, who earlier claimed a 3-1 win over Poland.

Kick-off at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor is at 7pm GMT.

Gareth Southgate makes just one change for England, with Bukayo Saka coming in for Marcus Rashford.

That means Kyle Walker continues at right-back ahead of Kieran Trippier, with Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham once again deployed in the engine room.

Raheem Sterling, meanwhile, is absent as he is dealing with a family matter.

As for Senegal, they also make just one change to the side that beat Ecuador in Matchday 3. Idrissa Gana Gueye is out through suspension, so Krepin Diatta comes into midfield.

MATCHDAY 4/ROUND-OF-16 LINE-UPS

England XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Foden, Kane

Senegal XI: E Mendy, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs, N Mendy, Ciss, Diatta, Sarr, Ndiaye, Dia