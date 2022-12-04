The first of the World Cup action on Sunday sees champions France take on Poland in the last 16.

Kick-off at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha is at 3pm GMT.

Didier Deschamps unsurprisingly makes nine changes from the 1-0 defeat to Tunisia, with Kylian Mbappe among those restored to the starting XI.

The only players who remain from Matchday 3 are Raphael Varane and Aurelien Tchouameni, while Benjamin Pavard is a substitute again and sits alongside Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman on the bench.

As for Poland, they make two alterations from Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to Argentina, as Sebastian Szymanski and Jakub Kaminski come in for Krystian Bielik and Karol Swiderski.

Robert Lewandowski, owned by only 2.7% of managers in the official FIFA game, leads the line in what looks like a 4-1-4-1 formation.

MATCHDAY 4/ROUND-OF-16 LINE-UPS

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Poland XI: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Frankowski, Szymanski, Zielinski, Kaminski, Lewandowski