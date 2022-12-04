255
  1. Alcapaul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    42 mins ago

    If i do Klassen and Pulisic to Foden and De Paul do i get Foden for Senegal?

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Nopes, because both of your players have played their matches

    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I don't believe so.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Definitely no

    4. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yea didn't think so. Cheers all

  2. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Who to transfer out for an England mid?

    1. Perisic
    2. Olmo
    3. Bruno F

    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Olmo, of those three.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why transfer out any of them? Why did you pick those players in the first place?

      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        People are allowed to change their minds. Novel concept, I know.

      2. Thanos
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Klassen and Fernandez back fired.

        Now thinking England will smash Senegal so want someone in the game.

        1. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          England will not smash anyone

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      I like all 3 of these players so how would you feel if Foden blanks and the one you transfer out hauls

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      1

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    If correct that Saka Foden start

    A Stick with Saka
    B Transfer to Foden with first of 4 free transfers

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      A

  4. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Any early england team news? Foden or saka playing?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Both

    2. Alcapaul
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sounds like both start

  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    No Trippier, Sterling not available for family reasons and Foden Saka starting

    https://twitter.com/England/status/1599458794290892800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1599458794290892800%7Ctwgr%5Ed91a851d41c1193346824d7f1327312f0fde804b%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Fipad%2FliveArticle%2F12761227

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Oh

  6. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Because not been posted yet here’s the line up

    Foden Kane Saka
    Bellingham Rice Henderson
    Shaw Maguire Stone Walker
    Pickford

    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I like Henderson over Mount. Unleashes Bellingham.

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I love what Henderson does for the team personally, only low football IQs hate him

  7. jacob1989
    28 mins ago

    If I had the power to change some rules on penalties, I would propose the following changes bcoz I see way too many soft penalties given. A goal is supposed to be a special moment & these very soft penalties are killing it sometimes.. Pls reply if u agree with any of the below points (just to know others opinions)

    1. No rebound attempt is allowed if GK saves it.. just like in a shootout.. if GK saves it, its a goal kick.
    Reason: Unfair on GK to then save a rebound
    2. Scrap the GK has to touch 1 foot on line.. He is allowed to take 1 step forward with each leg if he touches line or not
    Reason.. again to give GK bit more chance to save it
    3. Off the ball fouls should not be penalties but indirect FKs like with a backpass. Ex. on corners or crosses, foul is committed but ball is somewhere else.
    Reason: Bcoz they are directly hindering a goal scoring chance
    4. This bit more bold.. Keep the 18 yard box (or 16 meters) but any foul commited between the 12 yard box & 18 yard box should be free kick not penalties.
    Reason: some penalties given on edge of box where there is minimal goal threat.

    These ideas are just to spoil soft penalties deciding the game eventhough it goes against 100 year tradition. Feel free to agree or disagree

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Saw Ronaldino take a pen once where he stood over the ball and raised his leg like a dog taking a pee. He made eye contact with the ref and nodded like Im ready. Ref blew his whistle to start and without looking at the ball he rocketed the ball into the upper corner.
      The game was so simple for the Ronaldino

    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm guessing you play GK in your local league?

      1. No. Who gives two tosses about "unfair"?
      2. Why not let him run all the way to the spot?
      3. No.
      4. No.

      There, that's this sorted.

  8. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Bring foden or saka…?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Foden for me

  9. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Foden or Peresic? Have Saka already?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Foden

      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just worried he gets subbed for Rashford before 70 minute mark whereas Peresic most likely plays entire match

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Think Peresic will be on his 4 full match in 12 days

  10. putana
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    with no sterling in the team, who is rashford likely to come on for: saka or foden?

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Saka

    2. SkyByBo
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Foden

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Foden as Rashford better on left side

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        He's played on the right a lot this tourny tho (and scored 2 off that wing)

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          True but not his favoured position v

  11. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Correct decision on the front 3 but Henderson? What was the point in him taking Maddison if he is picking Jordan Henderson ahead of him? Madness.

    1. SkyByBo
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good to see mount isn't playing as he consistently contributed nothing but Henderson in is so negative. Maddison won't get a kick unless we somehow end up in the 3rd/4th place playoff.

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Its a Double DM to me. The England Way. Expect Jude to be very attacking.

      1. SkyByBo
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Very attacking? "Slightly more attacking" possibly.

        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          See him as a #10 replacing Mount

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      This would have been my front 3 from the off, agreed about Henderson 3 defensive mids is too negative.

  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you remove any of following for Foden
    A Olmo
    B Perisic
    C Saka

    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same boat, looks like i’ll go for perisic

    2. putana
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      i wouldnt. But tough call

  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    What’s the name of Declan Rices haircut?

    1. SkyByBo
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Dave

  14. putana
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    bellingham owners are you swapping to foden/saka? im tempted but he is guaranteed 90

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Honestly think goals could come from any of the front 4 Bellingham will be more of a 10 I'm guessing so it's a dice roll really

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Jude is probably going to be very attacking

  15. It's coming home
    12 mins ago

    Foden starting. Looks like Southgate is fed up with Mount and Sterling.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Sterling out for personal family reasons

  16. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Trying to get my head around the so-called budget hack.

    If I do Trippier and Klaassen (who's locked) to a locked defender and Saka will I get Saka's points ?

    1. Bis_78
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      You won’t get the midfield points as Klaasen has already played.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      No points for Saka

  17. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    I have Trippier (already have Shaw)
    Swap for:
    A) Walker
    B) Alba

    1. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alba

  18. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Upgrade Richarlison to Kane
    Y or N

    Any advice much appreciated

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      No

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      No especially now we know neymar is fit

  19. Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 min ago

    I have Sandro, Maguire, Saka, Richarlison, Fernandez, Alba, Olmo
    Left to buy

    Can upgrade 2 players as still have 4 transfers.
    Any suggestions would be much appreciated
    Was thinking Richarlison to Kane

