We round up the key Fantasy talking points from Sunday’s two World Cup fixtures in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics and numbers in this article are from our Premium Members Area, which now includes all Opta player and team data from every World Cup game.

ENGLAND 3-0 SENEGAL

Goals : Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka

: Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka Assists: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden x2

After a sloppy first half hour, England took control of their last 16 clash before the break, with goals from Jordan Henderson ($6.5m) and Harry Kane ($11.0m), his first of the 2022 World Cup.

Bukayo Saka ($8.0m) added a third, as the Three Lions booked a meeting with France on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

England manager Gareth Southgate decided to recall Arsenal’s Saka, which meant Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) had to settle for a place on the bench, despite his two goals against Wales in Matchday 3.

“He was excellent in our first two matches. We think Marcus [Rashford] was also very good and it is great to have him to come into the game as it opens up. We have an embarrassment of riches in all areas of the pitch. We think Phil [Foden] and Saka deserve their opportunity.” – Gareth Southgate on Bukayo Saka

Raheem Sterling ($8.5m), meanwhile, played no part after armed intruders broke into his home in the UK while his family were present.

“He is dealing with a family matter. I had quite a bit of time with him this morning but I have had to pass that on to other people to help him with that.” – Gareth Southgate on Raheem Sterling

“He will go and deal with that matter and we will have to take it from there.” – Gareth Southgate when asked if Raheem Sterling will be back for the rest of the tournament

England dominated possession on Sunday, but Senegal had the best chances in the first half, with their attackers pushing high up the pitch. They appeared to target Harry Maguire’s ($5.5m) lack of pace and the centre-halves had a few anxious moments, which is a tad worrying with France and Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m) up next.

However, it’s worth noting that England have conceded just two goals in Qatar so far, with three clean sheets in a row now kept against USA, Wales and Senegal.

BUSY BELLINGHAM

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones (Dier 77), Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson (Phillips 82), Bellingham; Saka (Rashford 65), Foden (Grealish 65), Kane

Senegal XI (4-2-3-1): E Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs (Ballo-Toure 84); Ciss (P Gueye 45), N Mendy; Diatta (P Sarr 45), Ndiaye (Dieng 45), I Sarr; Dia (Diedhiou 72)

FRANCE 3-1 POLAND

Goals : Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe x2 | Robert Lewandowski (pen)

: Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe x2 | Robert Lewandowski (pen) Assists : Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram

: Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Marcus Thuram Penalties won : Kamil Grosicki

: Kamil Grosicki Penalties conceded: Dayot Upamecano

Olivier Giroud ($7.5m) became France’s top scorer of all time on Sunday, with his 52nd goal for Les Bleus putting his side ahead in Doha.

However, it was team-mate Kylian Mbappe who stole the show, with 15 points in the official FIFA game courtesy of two goals, an assist and three shots on target. That means the 23-year-old is now the top goalscorer at this World Cup with five goals. He has also had at least two more shots (21) and three more shots inside the box (16) than any other player in Qatar so far.

France boss Didier Deschamps restored the big hitters to his side following the shock 1-0 group game loss against Tunisia, with attackers Giroud, Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele ($8.0m) and Antoine Griezmann ($8.5m) all thriving in their 4-2-3-1 formation.

The latter, in his deeper, central role was on set pieces and created four chances for his colleagues, more than any other player on the pitch. He also extended his national record of playing in 71 consecutive France games.

Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny ($5.5m) racked up five saves, most of them routine, with France having 16 shots in total.

Robert Lewandowski’s ($10.0m) late retaken penalty, however, wiped out the France clean sheet, leaving owners of Hugo Lloris ($6.0m), Theo Hernandez ($5.0m), Raphael Varane ($6.0m) and Dayot Upamecano ($5.5m) disappointed. That wasn’t the case for Jules Kounde ($6.0m) though, who held onto his six points after his 92nd-minute withdrawal.

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounde (Disasi 90+2), Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez; Tchouameni (Fofana 66), Rabiot; Dembele (Coman 76), Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud (Thuram 76)

Poland XI (4-1-4-1): Szczesny; Cash, Glik, Kiwior (Bednarek 87), Bereszynski; Krychowiak (Bielik 71); Kaminski, Zielinski (Zalewski 71), Szymanski (Milik 64), Frankowski (Grosicki 87); Lewandowski