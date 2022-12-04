1
1 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Fanteam, 11 players only, wildcard for qf stage but only 3 transfers allowed for semi final stage.
    The match-ups are incredibly close according to bookies odds, e.g. England 51%/France 49% & Argentina 57%/Netherlands 43%.
    What do you consider to be the optimal make up of a team?

    4 Bra / 2 Eng / 1 Fr / 2 Arg / 2 Sp ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.