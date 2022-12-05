The sixth match of the World Cup 2022 knockout phase takes place on Monday 5 December at Stadium 974, as Brazil go up against South Korea. Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

The winner will face a tired Croatia in the quarter-finals, who had to go through extra time and penalties to defeat Japan this evening.

Neymar ($10.5m) is the headline-grabbing return for Brazil, recovering from the injury picked up in Matchday 1 against Serbia. Head coach Tite made nine changes to the starting XI for Friday’s defeat to Cameroon, having already sealed progression to the round of 16, but has reverted to a strong line-up here.

It means popular picks such as Alisson ($6.0m), Marquinhos ($5.5m), Richarlison ($7.5m), Thiago Silva ($6.0m), Casemiro ($6.0m) and Vinicius Jr ($10.5m) are all back in, although left-back Alex Sandro ($5.0m) is unable to play. Therefore, Danilo ($5.5m) is being moved to that side.

Opponent South Korea had a somewhat different Matchday 3 experience. They were set for Group H elimination until a dramatic stoppage-time strike from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan ($6.5m) meant they pipped Uruguay to second place.

He is one of two changes made by Paulo Bento, as Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae ($4.5m) also gets the nod. Lee Kang-in ($6.0m) and Kwon Kyung-won ($4.5m) go out whilst, as expected, star man Son Heung-min ($8.5m) starts too.

MATCHDAY 4 LINE-UPS

Brazil XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Eder Militao; Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Young-gwon, Jin-su; In-beom, Woo-young; Hee-chan, Jae-sung, Heung-min; Gue-Sung