  1. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    Well here's a new dilemma, my team has done so well that I'm not really sure who to sub off and sub in lol

    I don't think I've ever had this happen to me, I wish going without a keeper was an option.

    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you had to leave one out who would it be?

      Ziyech, Olmo or Bruno?

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        I also have Alba and Hakimi in defense

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ziyech. I had him last md and he did fine for me, but he is not in my team anymore.

        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          so leave him out or put him in?

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I checked bookies odds, Olmo and Bruno much more likely to get attacking odds than Hakim.

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            just now

            cheers!

      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ziyech

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bra conceding saved me from that "positive" problem.

      1. FFscouter
        15 mins ago

        It'd be the same for me if I didn't have Militao.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think I had a defender being subbed off in group stage and he lost his cs points when team conceded later.

    3. FFscouter
      12 mins ago

      I've got the same dilemma. For me it's between Bruno, Olmo and Alba. I just think I've got to play the attackers so it comes down to gambling with Alba vs Otamendi who got 4 points.

      If I were you, I'd bench Ziyech.

      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        so out of Bruno, Alba and Olmo, who are you leaving out?

        1. FFscouter
          6 mins ago

          Definitely playing Bruno and Olmo and then will have to weigh up Alba vs Otamendi. I think it's dangerous to bench the attackers but that could just be psychological nonsense.

          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers!

  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Do we have to make our free transfers before the end of this round's matches or do we have up until the first quarterfinal?

    1. Brehmeren
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Free transfers?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes. We have 4 of them.

        1. Brehmeren
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Right. Thought you meant unlimited.

    2. Gizzachance
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      They nkbefore last match to get players in for quarters
      Wish we could just use transfers for the round given, ie like other w/c fantasy games even if players have played

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Right this is what I thought. Thanks.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I have 2/4 left, will use those two before last match and after that it's next md and we get new free transfers.

