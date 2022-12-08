30
  1. Bank$y
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    I’d say any of the Dutch players aside from Dumfries are also differentials.

  2. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    I watch Arsenal vs Lyon, i think we should consider this Arsenal team as ManCity level team from now on they so good

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      No.

    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      It's a Friendly match

  3. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    I sold T. Hernandes (5.5) for Guerreiro (5.0) and don't have anything in the bank 😀

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Theo is 5, isn't he?

      1. trinzoo
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        I am a moron, checked L. Hernandez, thanks!

  4. TheJoker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    What do you think about my team for the QF guys? Any possible transfers?

    GK:Martinez, Noppert
    DEF:Marquinhos, T.Silva, Otamendi, Shaw, Guerreiro
    MID:Fernandes, Di Maria, Foden, Ziyech, Paquetá
    FWD:Neymar, Mbappé, Richarlison

    1. TheJoker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      *Messi not Mbappé

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Oh no! Undo! 😉

        Maybe Shaw - Pepe? And get a new keeper - you can't take advantage of the sub when they play each other

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Although with no France, maybe you fancy England's chances? Keep Shaw if you're really confident I guess

  5. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    anyone else still have power captain chip?

    not really sure when to use it.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Are you confident picking 2 captains this round still? Think I'd save it for the final / 3rd place playoff if I hadn't already used it

  6. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    How's this looking? 3 transfer left and 1.5m ITB. Not a fan of Fernandez (Argentina) and also not sure on Perisic

    Noppert / Costa

    Maguire / Otamendi / Militao / Hernandez / Dalot

    Bruno / Foden / Perisic / Paqueta / Fernandez

    Messi / Richarlison / Mbappe

    Thanks

    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      if sandro is back from injury you willl have no brazil defenders

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Yeah I have Militao for now.

        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          I think what the guy above meant was that Militao could drop out if Sandro is back, with Danilo moving back to RB

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Do you have 2 mids in mind to buy? Saka/Bellingham? Rabiot? I would probably use 1 on Maguire - Brazil/Portugal defender though

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Oh and save 1 in case Militao doesn't start (as above)

  7. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Miggy 2 goals from the bench

    Open Controls
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Accidentally used FH when doing subs, mailed FPL and it's not possible to reverse it. Be careful.

    Stupid that FH is even an option doing this WC.

    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Oh no. Sorry

  9. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    45 mins ago

    What are we thinking about Lopetegui at Wolves? Portuguese players replaced with Spanish ones?

  10. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    I still have unplayed WC and Power Captain. But also a pretty good squad for this week. You think best strategy is to play PC now, then WC for Semis? Or save PC for the final.

    It also allows me flexibility to play Neymar > Mbappe this week.

  11. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Does anyone know if players that have been knocked out remain unlocked for the game week? Or do I need to replace them before it starts? Ideally I’d wait for lineups

  12. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hi all,
    I stupidly have all 3 of power captain, 12th man and wildcard left. I’ve used 3 of my 5 transfers so 2 left and have this team. If you were in this position when would you use what chip? Was thinking power captain but also toying with wildcard as assuming could use unlimited transfers before the quarters when line ups announced for these games but then still use unlimited transfers after the games too when locked to set up for semis?

    Thoughts are appreciated…

    Alisson/Costa

    Dumfries / Guerreiro / Marquinhos / Shaw / Hernandez

    Foden / Cassemiro / Saka / B. Fernandes / E. Fernandez

    Messi / Mbappe / Richarlison

    1. Starvaiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      oh man good point on the unlimted transfers until last fixture! I'm in a similar predicament but based on this i'll probably WC this week and PC next.

      1. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I don’t know this for sure tho, I am just assuming so might be wrong? I was thinking if we activate it now it’s unlimited for the whole of the next match day isn’t it? So we can use them for these matches and then still use once they’ve played to also setup for semis? So would mean could be a bit more risky if we really fancy one team (like England players) have players for them for quarters but then if France win, still have unlimited after that game to transfer them out for France players for semis? I might be wrong tho….

  13. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Probably stupid question but is 3rd place game included in the FIFA fantasy game?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

