Matchday 5 of World Cup Fantasy is almost upon us, which allows us to have a look at some differential options for the official FIFA game.

To qualify for Spot the Differential, the player must have an ownership of 10% or less at the time of writing.

RAPHINHA

Ownership : 0.9%

: 0.9% Price : $8.5m

: $8.5m MD5 fixture: CRO

While Neymar ($10.5m), Richarlison ($7.5m) and to a slightly lesser extent Vinicius Jr ($10.5m) remain the headline picks in Brazil’s attack, Raphinha ($8.5m) is potentially going under the radar.

The Barcelona winger has failed to produce a single goal or assist in Qatar so far, yet the underlying attacking numbers suggest he’s ‘due’.

Across Brazil’s four matches, Raphinha has registered more shots (eight) and penalty box touches (24) than any of his team-mates.

His creative numbers also catch the eye, with team-leading totals posted for attempted crosses (21), chances created (eight) and big chances created (three).

Given that opponents Croatia have allowed 13 chances to be created from their left-flank, compared to just two on the right, plus the fact they have conceded 44 crosses from Raphinha’s ‘zone’, more than any other side in Qatar bar Poland, now could be the former Leeds United man’s time to shine.

Owned by just 0.9% in the official FIFA game, Raphinha is a huge differential, with the data suggesting he can deliver in the quarter-finals.

GONCALO RAMOS

Ownership : 2.5%

: 2.5% Price : $6.5m

: $6.5m MD5 fixture: MAR

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos made the bold decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo ($10.0m) against Switzerland in the last-16, instead turning to Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos ($6.5m).

As a result, the 21-year-old was thrust into the spotlight, but rewarded his manager’s show of faith in emphatic fashion, netting a hat-trick, assist and a whopping 21 points in the official FIFA game.

After such a performance, it’s hard not to see Ramos starting again in Matchday 5, as Portugal meet Morocco in the quarter-finals. The Moroccans are a hard-working outfit and have conceded just one goal so far, but might be missing key centre-half Nayef Aguerd ($4.0m), who picked up an injury last time out.

Ramos, meanwhile, has already scored 14 goals in all competitions for Benfica this season and is the top scorer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, so arrives bang in form.

That suggests Ramos, priced at just $6.5m, can be a decent cheap differential pick, although it would seem sensible to wait until the starting XIs are out before making your move, just in case Ronaldo returns.

ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER

Ownership : 7.0%

: 7.0% Price : $7.0m

: $7.0m MD5 fixture: NED

Alexis Mac Allister ($7.0m) has started the last three games for Argentina, all of which Lionel Scaloni’s side have won.

In that time, the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder scored against Poland and was involved in the build-up to Lionel Messi’s ($10.5m) opener against Australia on Saturday.

Now, he is expected to start for the fourth successive match as his nation meet the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

The Dutch have adopted a pragmatic approach so far, but have conceded 52 shots – the highest tally of those who remain in Qatar – which suggests Argentina will get opportunities.

As for Mac Allister, he’s had a brilliant season domestically for Brighton and has carried that form into the World Cup. In fact, his 1.57 created chances per 90 minutes at the tournament is only behind Messi and Angel di Maria ($8.5m) among team-mates, so there is potential for key passes bonus this weekend.

Relishing his life as a regular in the Argentina midfield, Mac Allister could be a smart differential for Matchday 5.