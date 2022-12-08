Matchday 5 of World Cup Fantasy begins on Friday, so we have chosen our best players for the upcoming round of the official FIFA game.

MATCHDAY 5 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Argentina have managed to bounce back from their shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in Matchday 1, and have since recorded wins over Mexico, Poland and Australia. They have given very little away defensively in that time, with just one big chance conceded in Qatar so far. Now, they meet a pragmatic Dutch outfit who are averaging just nine shots per game, with Emiliano Martinez ($5.5m) set to be a key figure in goal once again.

If Martinez fails to live up to expectations, Portugal ‘keeper Diogo Costa ($5.0m) can be promoted from the bench on Saturday. The Porto shot-stopper made a crucial save to deny Xherdan Shaqiri last time out and could pick up a clean sheet here, given that Morocco have created only 2.9 expected goals (xG) so far.

DEFENDERS

Brazil are the favourites to win the World Cup for a reason, having dominated all of their games so far. Defensively, they’ve been pretty solid too, with two clean sheets and only two goals conceded in Qatar. As for our pick, Marquinhos ($5.5m), he regularly stepped into midfield against South Korea in the last-16 and has created four chances at the World Cup, more than any other Brazilian defender.

Also included are four $5.0m defenders, all of whom offer great value for money in the official FIFA game.

Raphael Guerreiro ($5.0m) was a surprise inclusion over Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo ($6.0m) in Matchday 4, rewarding his coach’s show of faith in emphatic fashion, with a goal, assist and 11 points. After such a performance, it’s hard to see Guerreiro not starting again when Portugal meet Morocco in the quarter-finals.

Theo Hernandez ($5.0m) and Luke Shaw ($5.0m) sit first and third respectively among defenders for chances created in Qatar, while Nicolas Otamendi ($5.0m) is a secure route into Argentina’s backline.

MIDFIELDERS

Portugal have created better chances than their opponents in all four matches at the World Cup, with Bruno Fernandes ($9.5m) their key player. He scored two goals and registered two assists in the group stage despite being rested in Matchday 3, and added another assist in the 6-1 hammering of Switzerland on Tuesday. As a result, only Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m) has more attacking returns so far.

Whilst undoubtedly a top-tier side, France have let the opposition (especially Poland) create chances against them, which promotes Phil Foden ($8.5m) in our thinking. The Man City winger has produced back-to-back nine-point hauls in the official FIFA game, with some decent underlying numbers to boot: five goal attempts, four shots inside the box and three created chances. If he doesn’t start, however unlikely, it’s an easy switch to Bukayo Saka ($8.0m) or Jude Bellingham ($7.5m) ahead of kick-off.

Brazil have scored just six goals in open play so far, but are joint-top for xG, with 9.1. As a result, you get the feeling there is much more to come from the Selecao, including Lucas Paqueta (£7.0m), who thrived against South Korea in the last-16, netting when he arrived late in the box to score Brazil’s fourth. However, if Croatia are to find a way past Brazil, you’d expect Ivan Perisic ($7.5m) to be involved, given that he’s already produced a goal and two assists in Qatar.

That leaves Adrien Rabiot ($6.5m) as our final midfield pick. A bit uninspiring, maybe, but his total of six shots inside the box is more than any other player in his position bar Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($10.5m) are their nation’s talisman and lead the way in Qatar for goal attempts, shots in the box and efforts on target. They are probably the ideal two captains in the official FIFA game, too, provided you aren’t chasing of course.

They are once again joined by Brazilian forward Richarlison ($7.5m), who has been in excellent form at this World Cup. That continued in the last-16, when he scored a lovely goal and won the penalty that Neymar ($10.5m) converted. Croatia struggled defensively against Japan, and will probably struggle even more against Brazil.

VIDEO LATEST