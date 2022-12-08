49
49 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    If i play my WC now, will i be able to optimize my squad for QF then before the last game is over set up for SFs with unlimited changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 51 mins ago

      Worked for me between MD and MD3. Good luck.

      Open Controls
      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 51 mins ago

        *MD2

        Open Controls
      2. Starvaiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. chrisjdgrady
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Should work as long as you do it before the last game of the match day finishes

      Open Controls
      1. Cantonesque
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        *Finishes normal time. If it goes into extra time that'll be past the MD transfer window.

        Open Controls
  2. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    Code sn2f8h

    The above gets you into The Half Season Sprint in Fpl.

    Scoring starts Gameweek 20. All welcome particularly those like me who want to make a fresh start in a Mini League.

    Thanks in advance to anyone joining.

    Open Controls
    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      7 hours, 7 mins ago

      The December to May League starts in Gameweek 17.
      Over 500 teams have already entered.
      Code 02vm22.

      Open Controls
  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 hours, 48 mins ago

    That bench is a disgrace.

    Open Controls
  4. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    Any viable Chelsea option for the first post world cup gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 55 mins ago

      James and Kepa were who I wanted. Neither look fit. I guess I'm avoiding.

      Open Controls
  5. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 2 mins ago

    If you have a WC post-QF, how would that change your QF lineups? Would you consider any of the following?
    A) Neymar over Mbappe (or Messi)?
    B) 5 Brazil and 4/5 Portugal (costa, gueirro, pepe, fernandes, bsilva - maybe Ramos)?

    Maybe something like (1m ITB)?
    Allison (Mart)
    Marq,, Guerreiro, Pepe, Shaw (Theo)
    Bruno, Paqu, ADM, Bsilva, Foden
    Neymar, Rich, Ramos

    Open Controls
    1. Starvaiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Or can squeeze in Raphina by going Allison to Costa and upgrading Ramos

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      5 hours ago

      with so many transfers i feel a WC is not needed at this stage, but for your question i think i'd prefer Mbappe over Neymar but Neymar over Messi, and definitely prefer Ramos over Raphina as nobody doges points like Raph does

      Open Controls
  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Wonder what Conte is thinking seeing Perisic play 90 every 4th day?

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Ha, yes, i was thinking the same!

      Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      i think it shows too much rotation makes players worse, look at Ziyech, he hardly gets a game and is disinterested and unmotivated at Chelsea, but in this WC he is the main man for Morocco and has been one of the players of the Tournament so far when given more responsability

      Open Controls
  7. Dotherightthing
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 55 mins ago

    Choose one
    A- dumfries and richarlison
    B- acuna and neymar
    Thanx

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 28 mins ago

    Anything worth changing here or g2g?

    Martinez costa
    Dumfries Marquinhos militao Hernandez saiss
    Bruno saka Rabiot Casemiro hernandez
    Messi mbappe neymar

    Open Controls
  9. gunkshart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    c - otamendi and raphinha

    Open Controls
  10. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    Dumfries or Gueirro?

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Dumfries

      Open Controls
    2. taiocruise
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      gueirro

      Open Controls
  11. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Acuna or Saiss?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      Saiss

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I have a funny feeling that ARG won't make it pass NED. the just look shaky to me. I hope I am wrong. Would love to see Leo get his trophy after all he has given over the years.

      Open Controls
    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Saiss

      Open Controls
  12. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Di Maria or Paqueta?

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      ADM. I have both

      Open Controls
  13. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Can we move the captain 1x or not at all in 1/4 finals?

    Open Controls
  14. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Hernandez or Guerreiro...?

    Open Controls
    1. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      G if he plays

      Open Controls
  15. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Wow the scout team leaves out Dumfries after the monster game he had?? In fact no Ned players at all, must be really confident that Argentina will win.

    And Rabiot over Saka? No Klassen or Enzo either?

    Open Controls
    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I'd love to not own Dumfries but I got burned last round so got him in and waiting to see if my ML chasers have kept him. If they haven't I will likely ditch for Portugal defence, bank the cash to do a Foden upgrade if he's on the teamsheet. If they kept him I am keeping him to block them but I hate it, he's a $6m who will get 0 points.

      Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      All-in is a good strategy at this stage, or else you're booking a transfer move for next round. I have just one Holland (Klaassen) just in case they progress, which is a hard call.

      No Saka because Foden is enough ENG for the Scouts, plus Rabiot is 1.5m cheaper btw. Enzo might not get much freedom to attack if ADM (my pick) is around.

      Open Controls
      1. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        48 mins ago

        Hmm...that's interesting, seems like the matches he played best in were the ones with Di Maria. Seems like he played further up and was more involved in the attack, so the stats don't back up your thinking.

        Also, going all in on the wrong team is not the best move. I agree when it's Brazil or maybe even Portugal but not on a match that can easily go either way.

        Anyway just my .02 euros 😉

        Open Controls
        1. fenixri
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          We have so many transfers that it doesnt really matter. Now you have 10 transfers to fix team for semis (5 this md and 5 next) plus 6 FTs for finals whit same teams as semis.

          Open Controls
          1. Louis_Sans_Balls
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            I don't think it's so much the transfers or the budget as much as it is quality of what's left. With the exception of Brazil there's no other team that comes into this MD that I'm confidant about, maybe Portugal but even that could be a tight match. When you look at what's left in Midfield for example, why would anyone choose players like Rabiot, Klassen or Enzo unless it's for budget reasons, even Perisic is capable of maybe 1 goal but for what will most likely be a losing side. Also, very few key differentials left. All these players are pretty much template at this point.

            I think the ones who will win and win big are the ones who took a chance on shouts and differentials before they became that like whoever Capd Ramos against the Swiss, in my book def deserves to win in any league.

            Open Controls
  16. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    GTG? 5 FT, 0 itb

    Alisson
    Militao Molina Shaw
    Bruno ADM Klaassen Paqueta
    Messi (c) Richarlison Mbappe

    Subs:
    Bounou Hernandez Saka Maguire

    Transfer plan:
    1.Maguire to Marquinhos if he starts
    2. Shaw/Hernandez to Guerreiro if he starts

    Open Controls
    1. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      1. Pease don't tell me there is any reason Marquinhos might not start? Yeah do that move, double ENG D probably too much. Militao one to watch, might not start. POR D needs representation ... Bounou to Costa?

      2. Same (Shaw>Guerreiro if/when confirmed starter)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        You never know.. warm up injury for an instance? Imagine the panic around this place lol

        Yeah 1 FT is kinda locked for Militao to Sandro/Danilo should he be benched. No money to upgrade Bounou to Costa, unless I downgrade Molina to Acuna. Thanks for the advice.

        Yeah no England defenders could work this round. England imo will score but Hernandez is too attacking to ignore. Overlooking Guerreiro is also a hard act.

        Open Controls
    2. Cantonesque
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bounou to Costa needs 0.5m I guess, Molina>Acuna the most obvious way to shake more funds loose.

      Open Controls
  17. No Salah
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    I’m unsure of my captain.

    Should I play Power captain in QF or hold for final / 3rd place play off?

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I think at this pt I would hold

      Open Controls
  18. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Cap Neymar or Rich?

    Open Controls
  19. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Sterling is back

    Open Controls
  20. Boomerang V
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have my WC active. How does the WC hack works?

    Does it means that after Brazil vs Croatia, if Croatia wins for example, I can remove all Brazilian players?
    So in the end of the quarter finals I should have all players from the 4 teams that qualified?

    Open Controls
  21. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    just now

    playing a score predictor league, what do you think about these guys?

    Croatia 0-2 Brazil
    Netherlands 2-1 Argentina
    Morroco 0-1 Portugal
    England 3-2 France

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.