The quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup get underway at 15:00 GMT, with tournament favourites Brazil in action against 2018 finalists Croatia.

Tite’s side are unchanged from the side that beat South Korea in the round of 16.

But Croatia make two changes to the side that squeaked past Japan on penalties in Matchday 4.

Budget defender Borna Sosa is available again and starts at left-back in place of Borna Barisic.

The other change sees Mario Pasalic come in for Bruno Petkovic.

MATCHDAY 5 LINE-UPS

Brazil XI: Alisson, Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Danilo, Paqueta, Casemiro, Raphinha, Vinicius, Neymar, Richarlison.

Croatia XI: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.