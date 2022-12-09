479
  1. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Stick with Neymar or twist to Mbappe or Messi?

    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Stick imo

      1. EmreCan Hustle
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Cheers.

  2. Naby K8a
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    How good where those Croatia pens... Brazil bringing on Fred to close the match out was hilarious.

    1. Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Bruno G much better than Fred also Livakovic>Alisson

      1. Naby K8a
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        ruined it with the end bit

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Tie was listening to Giggs Boson's advice

      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Tite*

  3. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Richarlison captain twist to...

    A: Messi
    B: Mbappe
    C: Fernandes
    D: Dumfries

    1. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Safest pick A or B, punt pick D.

  4. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Neymar is a coward

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Alternatively, coach is a fool.

    2. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      For sure. What an career end.

  5. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Di Maria to who please? Help as I’ve had a few beers. Bergwijn ??

    1. chocolove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      De paul

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Thank you for the ideas

      2. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Can you educate me about De Paul please? He done nowt looking at overall stats but not had chance to see under lying ones I admit

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      MacAllister

  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who is more like to keep CS? Want to get rid of either Shaw or Otamendi? Have Guerreiro and Hernandez.

  7. Naby K8a
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Neymar's wonder goal will take some heat away from which was a really poor WC for him overall.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      It shouldn't. For an alleged great of world football sitting in the comfort getting loads of cash for a team that's comfortably the best team in a poor league. Spent too much of today's game messing and giving the ball away when they should have been more decisive.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      4 French cups and gets to go to his sister’s birthday party every year, he’s definitely had a great career.

  8. Bis_78
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    All that stress on getting Richarlison in. Now I've got the hassle of getting rid of four Brazil players who got me a total of 2 points 🙂

    1. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Count yourself lucky. 5 x Brazil here!

  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Richarlison to Álvarez (c) too punty? Other options are probably Dumfries, Bruno Fernandes or Mbabbe

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Klaassen to who?

      Bergwijn

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I went McAllister

    2. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Gotta be Mbappe

  10. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Can I sub Shaw in for Marquinhos and downgrade Marquinhos and use the cash to upgrade Klassen without Marquinhos 0 being stuck on the pitch?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      That is indeed the budget hack

  11. Starvaiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    A) De Paul,
    B) Enzo,
    C) MAc Al - or
    D) avoid Arg mid?

  12. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    A)Enzo Fernandez & Dumfries
    B) Bergwijn & Acuna

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Deutsch attack and Argentina defence
      Vs
      Argentina attack and Deutsch defence

      Why not hedge your bets on one team?

      1. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Are you seriously arguing for putting all in to one team after I just lost my 5 Brazil players

        1. BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          I lost also 5. 😀

          1. Ask Yourself
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Lucky I still have 4 transfers left this week! Means I can’t do any of the moves I wanted to initially but at least I haven’t completely stacked it

            1. BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I have also 4 for this week but I am using those for this week most likely. Still have Alba and Klaassen and Fernandez was deep dm so want to get rid.

              1. Ask Yourself
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                Yeah I only have Cancelo that I genuinely may need to get rid of but hoping he comes back in for the Morocco game

  13. Toothless
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    a) MacAllister,
    b) Bergwijn
    ?

    1. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      B

  14. Ajaxeeding
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Should I do Martinez to Costa and Shaw to Dumfries? This will give me 1 more transfer this week.

  15. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Croatia - Netherlands in semi

  16. NatterJackToad
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Klassen to Fernandez or De Paul

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      De Paul more attacking

  17. Krafty Werks
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Klassen > Enzo & Richarlison > Messi cap...can't get much worse after that so let's go Lionel!!

  18. Paddy Gooner
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is the game broken or did Alisson only get 1 point???? No clean sheet?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You're joking right?

    2. Ajaxeeding
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He was on the field when they were scored on. So I think he lost it.

      1. Paddy Gooner
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        oh yeah. i forgot about the 1-1. was thinking 0-0. thanks.

    3. Charlie Price
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He conceded one didn’t he?

      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        And I have Militao who didn’t concede during the 105 mins he was on the pitch and only seems to have been awarded 1 point. What’s going on?

  19. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Klaassen to who?

    Bergwijn?

    Or keep instead?

  20. FFscouter
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/12/09/netherlands-v-argentina-team-news-bergwijn-in-for-klaassen/

