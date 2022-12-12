The FPL half-term report: Chelsea

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Chelsea, where the removal of Thomas Tuchel as head coach led to Graham Potter arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

Total Rank v other clubs (adjusted per game) Goals scored 17 12th Shots 156 14th Shots in the box 107 12th Shots on target 54 13th Big chances 23 11th Expected goals (xG) 15.61 14th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 14.03 15th

Having lost their final three outings before the World Cup break, Chelsea find themselves down in eighth place because of away defeats at Leeds United, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle United.

In fact, for a lot of the attacking stats, they’re only the third-best side in west London. To rank 15th for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) is staggering and, as a result, their attacking assets are having a bad FPL campaign.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) is the highest-scoring with 53 points yet he’s only the 28th-best midfielder around.

As shown below, Chelsea’s rate of minutes per NPxG is the league’s worst over the past six Gameweeks.

Above: How Chelsea compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR