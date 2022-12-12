28
FPL December 12

The FPL half-term report: Chelsea

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) restart coverage continues with a review of all 20 Premier League clubs’ seasons so far.

In this Half-Term Report series, we look at which FPL players and teams have been top of the class in 2022/23 to date and who should be consigned to the Fantasy naughty step.

FPL bosses get unlimited transfers before Gameweek 17, so these articles will hopefully help you pinpoint some key targets for the Boxing Day resumption.

Next up is Chelsea, where the removal of Thomas Tuchel as head coach led to Graham Potter arriving from Brighton and Hove Albion.

ATTACK: SEASON SO FAR

TotalRank v other clubs (adjusted per game)
Goals scored1712th
Shots 15614th
Shots in the box10712th
Shots on target 5413th
Big chances 2311th
Expected goals (xG)15.6114th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)14.0315th

Having lost their final three outings before the World Cup break, Chelsea find themselves down in eighth place because of away defeats at Leeds United, Southampton, Brighton and Newcastle United.

In fact, for a lot of the attacking stats, they’re only the third-best side in west London. To rank 15th for non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) is staggering and, as a result, their attacking assets are having a bad FPL campaign.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) is the highest-scoring with 53 points yet he’s only the 28th-best midfielder around.

As shown below, Chelsea’s rate of minutes per NPxG is the league’s worst over the past six Gameweeks.

Above: How Chelsea compare to other Premier League sides for minutes per NPxG across 2022/23 (click to expand)

DEFENCE: SEASON SO FAR

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

28 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    It's a perfect time to switch to a Haaland-Nunez-Nketiah trio before it becomes mainstream.

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Jota will be back by the time it gets mainstream. So yes nows a good time.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Going to start with Mitrovic for the first 3 at least & then will see about moving to Wilson or Nketiah

      Open Controls
    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland, Mitro and Nketiah

      Open Controls
  2. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Is there an update on the Dalot injury? No update makes it seem like there wasn't really a serious one.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      I have in my team for the time being. Easy switch to Shaw if he is not available.

      Open Controls
      1. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah but the team suffers and Dalot is a bonus magnet.

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Not that I've seen. Still at the "what looks like a hamstring injury" stage

      Open Controls
  3. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Thanks for the timely reminder of how awful Chelsea have been. Does make me wonder why I'm scrabbling after an injured Kepa

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not getting any Chelsea. Not worth it.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Who's your GK? Debating Pope / Ederson now. Only problem is the opportunity cost of blocking Wilson/Foden. Ederson could be good for the DGWs though & I don't have any City defence planned atm (no Cancelo, although I'm considering Akanji if Dalot isn't fit)

        Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Does this look alright?

    Ramsdale
    Laporte Trippier Dalot
    Salah Bruno Kulu Martinelli
    Haaland Mitro Wilson

    Iverson Andreas Mings Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Sure. Weak links - I guess your defensive subs, if Laporte doesn't play every game / Dalot is not quite fit enough for the Christmas schedule. I'm also keen on Kulu (Spurs look so much better with him) but slightly wary that his rotation with Rich/Son will be hard to anticipate

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I think triple city make sense with the double gameweeks, which you don’t have. No KdB/Foden is surprising. I think you’ll regret not having atleast one.

      I think I prefer Ederson to Laporte, unless you’re completely confident he plays.

      Rest is fine though! Maybe Patterson over Bueno

      Open Controls
  5. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Think I'm going to go my 'deep squad' draft. Never created such a benching headache for myself before but think it might be prudent to start this way.

    Ederson / Ward
    Trippier / Gabriel / Dalot / Castagne / Patterson
    KDB / Maddison / Kulusevski / Martinelli / Almiron
    Haaland / Darwin / Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I fundamentally disagree.

      With Andreas, Summerville, Bailey, and Reed you have fantastic bench options, that more importantly, are players you expect to bench.

      It all depends on whether you want to sacrifice a midfielder and go 4-3-3.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        This would be a 343/352 most of the time.

        Yes its true we have great cheap bench options this year (Summerville is not nailed enough to be on that list though). But a few things have led me here:
        - Uncertainty over post-WC fitness
        - Don't want to be forced into early wildcard by the above
        - TV in between 2-3 premium value. If I do Kulu - Andreas, its a lot of money itb. And I'm not sure the team is actually better with Kane & Andreas over Mitro & Kulu.

        That said, it does still feel a bit odd to me to bench someone like Maddison (just v NEW maybe), Mitrovic or Kulusevski.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Also I might do Mitro - Wilson after the DGW, and with him & Kulu (maybe Darwin also) I like that a deeper squad gives me the opportunity to work around their occasional but inevitable benchings / fitness issues & cherry pick fixtures a bit more. Hopefully I can anticipate their rotation; think I'm generally getting better at predicting lineups now

          Open Controls
      2. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'm actually considering going a step further and rotating Patterson, Andreas & Summerville for the final spot in my team. The rotation is decent (WOL, SOU, DGW, SOU, BRE, nfo, NFO, LEE, WOL, nfo for the next10 and continues that way to the end of the season), and if their form is anything like the first half of the season it will bring in points and free up funds for elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Further in the opposite direction, yeah. I haven't even looked at that kind of thing as I think I like my team as it is even if I had more money

          Open Controls
  6. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Player of the tournament so far?
    A) Messi
    B) Mbappe
    C) Amrabat

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      Team of the tournament?

      Bono
      Dumfries Thaigo Silva Gvardiol Davies
      Bruno Amrabat Bellingham
      Messi Richarlison Mbappe

      I've probably forgotten someone...

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Livakovic in goal maybe

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        imo Modric over Bruno, Saiss and Hakimi over Silva and Dumfries also Giroud vs Richarlison is close

        Open Controls
  7. Lionac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Which triple defence including GK is better?

    A) Argentina
    B) France

    Open Controls
  8. dnaRIP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    52 mins ago

    When will MD6 scout picks be released?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      It's the next article up! Tom has just about written it. Should be live on site about 4.45pm GMT.

      Open Controls

