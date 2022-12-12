17
  Coast94
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Trippier, Dalot/Shaw
    Bruno, Saka, Martinelli, Almiron
    Haaland, Kane, Darwin

    Ward, Andreas, White, Patterson

    Prefer the Bruno/Darwin combo over an extra premium…

    Stavrosplay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I wonder if Shaw and Kane might be rested as they had a pretty much full campaign with England

    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ah, the ol' two and two halvesium. Decent but also silly. Please upgrade to a premium membership in order to be fed proper fractions. Thanks.

      Stavrosplay
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Who are you responding to mate ? Sorry I still can’t work these threads out

  Stavrosplay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Anyone know when price rise/ falls will start ?

    dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      After week 17 deadline

    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Awkward.

  Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Actually have 12 players for the semis and 5 FT. Going all in on Argentina and France in the quarters paid off.

    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Awkward.

  putana
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    any reason why more people arent going rashford?

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      people are
      loads of good mid picks though

    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      He's absolutely useless, it could be that.

  Mirror Man
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    I'm going to employ the 3 and two-thirdsium strategy and there's nothing you can do to stop me.

  artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Can get 11 players for semi finals for -3. Worth going for a further hit for a third forward option?

    Stavrosplay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Similar situation but have 7 players out and 5 subs lol

    CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Use the -3 on the forward if you can.

  FFscouter
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    NEW POST

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/12/12/fpl-friendlies-round-up-nketiah-scores-budget-bailey-up-front/

