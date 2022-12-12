Matchday 6 of World Cup Fantasy begins on Tuesday, so we have chosen our best players for the upcoming round of the official FIFA game.

MATCHDAY 6 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

With just one big chance conceded in their five games in Qatar, Argentina are a defence worth backing in Matchday 6. Emiliano Martinez ($5.5m) saved two penalties against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, continuing his very good record in such situations. In truth, he had very little to do for nearly 80 minutes and was rarely troubled by the Dutch.

If Martinez fails to rack up enough points on Tuesday, budget goalkeeper Yassine Bounou ($4.5m) can step in off the bench the following day. The Moroccan shot-stopper is yet to concede a goal to an opposition player, with three clean sheets in four World Cup matches. Even if France do score, he has the potential to provide save points.

DEFENDERS

France are without a clean sheet in Qatar so far, but now meet a Morocco side who prioritise defensive stability and are averaging just one goal per game. This could be another tight, cagey affair, so we’ve selected Jules Kounde ($6.0m) and Theo Hernandez ($5.0m) in the Scout Picks. No side has conceded more crosses than the Moroccans at the World Cup, so France’s full-backs could be key on Wednesday.

Nahuel Molina ($5.5m) was a regular threat at wing-back against the Netherlands, adapting to Lionel Scaloni’s switch of formation with ease. In fact, it was his composed finish from Lionel Messi’s ($10.5m) pass that opened the scoring, adding to his assist against Poland in Matchday 3. Croatia’s left flank, meanwhile, looks like the zone to target: Zlatko Dalic’s side have allowed 17 chances to be created from that side, compared to only eight on their right.

$5.0m defenders Achraf Hakimi and Josip Juranovic complete our picks at the back, having created three and six chances respectively. The former also carries a bit of goal threat, too, with three shots registered.

MIDFIELDERS

Argentina have won four matches in a row since their opening-round defeat to Saudi Arabia, a period which has seen them score eight goals. As a result, Angel Di Maria ($8.5m) and Rodrigo De Paul ($5.0m) are both called up, although it would seem sensible to wait until the starting XIs are out before making your transfers, given that the former has failed to start either of Argentina’s last two matches and De Paul had also been a doubt heading into Matchday 5.

However, if they do start, they are very decent options: only Messi has created more chances for his county than Di Maria despite limited minutes, while in De Paul’s case, he regularly gets forward as one of Scaloni’s attacking number eights.

Ivan Perisic ($7.5m) is Croatia’s go-to attacker, having registered more shots than any of his colleagues in Qatar. The same of which can be said for Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech ($7.0m), who could get some joy attacking France’s left flank, as Bukayo Saka did for England on Saturday.

In the absence of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot ($6.5m) has established himself as a key component in the heart of Les Blues midfield. He has already produced a goal and assist in Qatar, and has also registered more shots (eight) than any other midfielder remaining in the competition bar Perisic.

FORWARDS

We once again turn to Kylian Mbappe ($11.5m) and Lionel Messi up front, who happen to be ideal captains on each day. They lead the way in Qatar for goal attempts, shots inside the box and efforts on target.

They’re joined by differential Julian Alvarez ($6.5m), who has already netted two goals and seemingly moved ahead of Lautaro Martinez ($8.5m) in the pecking order. Since his introduction to the starting XI, Argentina’s attack has clicked, with his relationship with Messi up front thriving.

Olivier Giroud (£8.5m) is another tempting option, but Morocco arguably boasts the better defence, so we’ve opted for the Manchester City man here.