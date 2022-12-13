107
FPL December 13

FPL introduces Second Chance league

To celebrate the festive resumption that ends Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) six-week World Cup break, the game has announced a new competition that offers more prizes.

All managers will automatically be added to the Second Chance league from Gameweek 17 and start there on zero points, without affecting the ongoing season-long numbers.

It means that notorious slow starters and late bloomers have a genuine shot at winning prizes, without being hampered by earlier events.

EXTRA PRIZES

As with the season-long global league, Second Chance will recognise the top five managers. Rewards include hospitality tickets and accommodation to a 2023/24 Premier League match, a Bluetooth speaker, an FPL goody bag and much more.

Additionally, exclusive to Second Chance, whoever achieves the best individual Gameweek score will have the choice of a games console or tablet computer.

That score must be achieved without using a chip, occurring between Gameweeks 17 and 38.

START NEW MINI-LEAGUES

Of course, if you like the idea of Second Chance, just convince your mini-league rivals to do similar and create another one that begins from zero. There’s a dropdown menu that allows scoring to begin from whenever you like.

So whether an FPL manager is creating a new team or using unlimited free transfers, Gameweek 17 allows us to both continue the long game and start afresh with a new one.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. putana
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    i know di maria isnt starting but would you bring him in over enzo?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mac Allister is your guy

      1. putana
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        already have him

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Then punt on Ziyech or stretch to Luka

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Looks like Croatia line up is as expected

    https://twitter.com/TheBlancosLive/status/1602719120528662528

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I expect Kramaric to be benched, but well perhaps this is their strongest lineup

  3. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Kepa
    Trippier Amartey Dalot
    KDB Kulu Almiron Trossard
    Haaland Kane Darwin

    (Ward Andreas Amartey Williams) 0.3itb

  4. Run DCL
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Is Bueno of Wolves an option? I notice he played a friendly the other day, is there someone more nailed in his position at all. What’s the situ?

  5. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    FPL's Second Chance League sounds remarkably similar to my December to May League (code 02vm22), which also starts in Gameweek 17, except that my league has been going longer (as the January to May League) but doesn't offer prizes and only has 500+ teams.

    1. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      And the idea has been around even longer than that if you also include its predecessor, TorresMagic's old Second Wildcard League.

  6. Hart-ake
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Re: Fifa WC fantasy, you can make changes before tomorrow's line-up right? I should really know this by this point....

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Di Maria is not starting. Paredes in the lineup.

  8. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    5/5 transfers 4.0 ITB.
    Top of ML by 1 point and only 30 separates 1-5 which are the prizes.
    Most people chasing have Fernandez.
    Martinez (Noppert)

    Hernandez Sosa Ota (Acuna Marq)

    Perisic Ziyech (Berg Foden Saka)

    Messi Mbappe (Rich)
    A. Rich to Alvarez and Foden to Fernandez and save 3 transfers for tomorrow?
    B. Give me some other decent options please
    Cheers!

  9. ManUtdFan977
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Modric or mac allister

    1. FantasyHero
      • 6 Years
      just now

      50/50

  10. FantasyHero
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Di Maria not starting...worth taking a hit to bring in peresic or someone else?
    Already have modric

