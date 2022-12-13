FPL introduces Second Chance league

To celebrate the festive resumption that ends Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) six-week World Cup break, the game has announced a new competition that offers more prizes.

All managers will automatically be added to the Second Chance league from Gameweek 17 and start there on zero points, without affecting the ongoing season-long numbers.

It means that notorious slow starters and late bloomers have a genuine shot at winning prizes, without being hampered by earlier events.

EXTRA PRIZES

As with the season-long global league, Second Chance will recognise the top five managers. Rewards include hospitality tickets and accommodation to a 2023/24 Premier League match, a Bluetooth speaker, an FPL goody bag and much more.

Additionally, exclusive to Second Chance, whoever achieves the best individual Gameweek score will have the choice of a games console or tablet computer.

That score must be achieved without using a chip, occurring between Gameweeks 17 and 38.

START NEW MINI-LEAGUES

Of course, if you like the idea of Second Chance, just convince your mini-league rivals to do similar and create another one that begins from zero. There’s a dropdown menu that allows scoring to begin from whenever you like.

So whether an FPL manager is creating a new team or using unlimited free transfers, Gameweek 17 allows us to both continue the long game and start afresh with a new one.