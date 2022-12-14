120
120 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    36 mins ago

    Which of KBD or Salah going forward?

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      they both should be well rested 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      16 mins ago

      I am going with neither.

      Open Controls
    3. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
        4 mins ago

        I think nunez can cover Salah and kdb is just overpriced.

        Open Controls
        1. lions
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Will Nunez be affected after a poor World cup?

          Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah here

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Erling Haaland will be pumped up after his break. He must have got bored sending congratulation texts to Jude Bellingham after his outstanding performances at the world cup.

        Open Controls
  2. lions
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      He's Egyptian

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        And he walks like an Egyptian!

        Open Controls
  3. Gazwaz80
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Rushing around today whilst trying to do wildcard and I’ve put the wrong Hernandez in 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ah brutal sorry mate

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Javier Hernandez?

      Open Controls
    3. lions
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Oh no, easily done though

      Open Controls
    4. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      ooofff

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Cheers fellas, you’ve made me feel marginally better 🙂

        Open Controls
  4. lions
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    5 transfers are waiting to be used lol

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      and they give us 6 the final rd, but why so many?, it's not like teams will be out at this stage. Will help with injuries or non-starters tho

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Seems a lot. Like I said before I never used the wild card

        Open Controls
  5. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Griezmann does so much for this French team but doesn't get as much of the headlines

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Star man - work horse this wc

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        I say work horse, but he also has great technique- glides across the grpund

        Open Controls
      2. Louis_Sans_Balls
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah he's had to pick up the load from Pogba and Kante

        Open Controls
    2. Mirror Man
      1 min ago

      He'd be a perfect backup to Jordan Henderson

      Open Controls
  6. lions
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    I can see MOR scoring

    Open Controls
  7. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    more junk from Morocco if they force Mbappe out of the final I'm gonna be super pissed!

    Open Controls
  8. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Konate MOTM so far

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      just now

      He is everywhere!

      Open Controls
  9. jacob1989
    12 mins ago

    The final pass/ final shot missing for morocco

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      just now

      A bit like England on Saturday.

      Open Controls
  10. lions
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    France need to steady a ship - is this where they show their class?

    Open Controls
  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    The ‘guaranteed transfer value’ is the pot of money I have in my pension yes? I have an old Final Salary workplace pension (5 years) and thought it was worth £5k or thereabouts but my transfer out forms show the value at £40k. Is this correct? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ask your hr team

      Open Controls
    2. lions
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Seems a big jump from 5k to 40k

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Happy days. Get the round in 🙂

        Open Controls
  12. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    It's impressive how efficient this French team is, they really don't need to have the ball for that long inorder to score, I guess having someone like Mbappe helps with that 😉

    Open Controls
    1. lions
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wonder if ARG will kick Mbappe?

      Open Controls
  13. EmreCan Hustle
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Kounde, Hernandez and Dembele are weaklings in this XI.
    Eventhough Hernandez scored.

    Open Controls
    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      *weak links

      Open Controls
  14. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    they keep intentionally fouling Mbappe every chance they got such BS, they're trying to force him out thru injury so sad

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      the ref is bloody blind

      Open Controls
      1. lions
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        An inferior team has to try and get an upper hand somehow

        Open Controls
        1. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          yeah but that's a really dirty way of doing mate

          Open Controls
          1. lions
            • 13 Years
            just now

            I know - i support a lower league team who have to fight so it almost becomes part of my dna

            Open Controls
        2. Louis_Sans_Balls
          • 4 Years
          just now

          this actually reminds of a conversation I had with mates way back in the day, we wondered what would happen if someone tried to intentionally hurt Jordan so he would be forced to leave the game, we all came to the conclusion that someone or a group of people would probably storm the court and beat the bollocks out them lol

          Open Controls
  15. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    This is getting silly. Morocco literally trying to injure players here. Sad sad show!

    Open Controls
    1. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      it really is, so sad indeed, can't wait till there officially done, I'll be rooting for Croatia in that 3rd place match of course

      Open Controls
  16. lions
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Griezemann always has a decent hair cut too!

    Open Controls
  17. Louis_Sans_Balls
    • 4 Years
    just now

    just my luck that Giroud decided to donkey it up when I finally pick him up lol

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.