In tonight’s second FIFA World Cup semi-final, France and tournament surprise packages Morocco meet at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT.

The winners will face Argentina in Sunday’s final and the bookies unsurprisingly heavily favour the reigning champions, with Les Bleus as short as 2/9 to progress this evening.

But Morocco have already faced Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal en route to the last four, not only remaining undefeated but also doing so without conceding a single goal to those teams.

There are two changes apiece for the semi-finalists.

Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot had been suffering from illness ahead of this fixture, with the former only fit enough for a place on the bench and the latter missing out altogether.

In come Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana into defence and midfield respectively. Fofana is classified as a defender in the official FIFA Fantasy game, so will be eligible for clean sheet points. It’s worth pointing out, however, that Rabiot could be back for Matchday 7, so any purchase of Fofana may be short-term in nature.

Morocco, meanwhile, have been boosted by the availability of fit-again pair Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui.

The duo return to the Moroccan defence but $3.5m centre-back Jawad El Yamiq retains his place in the side, so we could be seeing a wing-back system employed by the north African nation.

Yahya Attiat-Allah and Selim Amallah are the players to drop to the bench.

MATCHDAY 6 LINE-UPS

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Konate, Fofana, Hernandez, Tchouameni, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud.

Morocco XI: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, El Yamiq, Mazraoui, Amrabat, Ounahi, Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri.