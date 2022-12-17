Sorare Global Cup: the Final!

Sponsored by Sorare

After 62 matches and 163 goals, there are only two games left to go – the third place play-off and final. How has the Global Cup been for you so far?

As well as competing for some stunning prizes in the main Global Cup tournament, nearly 9,000 of you are battling it out in our Private League, for the 64 prizes available at the end of the tournament.

Here, MDJ takes a look at the managers currently sitting in our top three and sees how they got there.

Our current top three managers

Third place – Robk (2185 points)

Our manager in third place, Robk, put in a respectable score of 347 in the semis, with a mix of French and Argentinian players. The Argentinians, Messi and Otamendi, have featured in their team since Matchday 1, but it was the first time they’d run a stack of three French players and the decision turned out to be a good one with Lloris, Tchouaméni, and Griezmann returning 198 points alone.

Lloris was awarded as a prize for a good score in the previous matchday. Their reward this time was Adrian Rabiot, giving them a tough decision to make ahead of the final games.

Second place – seedowski (2213 points)

In a game like the Global Cup, small margins can really make the difference. For our manager in second place, picking Theo Hernandez was a masterstroke as he turned out to be the highest scorer of the round with the maximum 100 points. This made a huge contribution towards their overall score of 370 points in the round.

This manager clearly likes consistency, with Hernandez, Mbappé and Messi featuring for them in nearly every matchday so far. Their final team should largely pick itself but they do have a decision to make in midfield, having just won Rodrigo De Paul, who could be a good alternative to a tired Luka Modrić.

First place – Tevin23 (2235 points)

Sitting in first place as we go into the final round is manager Tevin23. They lined up a bold four-player French stack in the last round, plus the ever-reliable Lionel Messi as captain, and this returned them 374 points. It could have been even more if Mbappé had been awarded the assist.

Messi has been a popular captain choice during the Global Cup and has consistently delivered – his average score during the tournament is a whopping 83 points. Is anyone brave (or crazy) enough to ignore him for the final?

So that’s our top three as it stands. Don’t forget that you’re playing for prizes in the main Global Cup tournament too. So even if you’re out of the running in our Private League, you’re still in with a chance of winning a prize for a great performance in the final matchday, or for a good score overall. The top 40,000 Managers in the overall leaderboard will win a Limited card each, which can be used in the core Sorare game throughout the season to win even more prizes.

The final matchday

Unsurprisingly, our top managers are leaning heavily towards France and Argentina as we go into the final matchday. There are pros and cons to this approach.

The upside is that you can guarantee that the top players will start and will play for as long as they are able to, removing much of the uncertainty in picking your squad. There are some exceptions of course, with a slight question mark over Adrian Rabiot still, and a concern that Konaté’s performance against Morocco might have done enough to keep him in the team ahead of Upamecano.

The third-place play-off is perhaps a bit more difficult to call but could be a more open match. The final can often be a bit cagey (four of the last seven finals have gone to extra time) whereas the third-place play-off usually sees one of the teams ‘wanting it more’ and dominating the other.

Both Croatia and Morocco are physically and mentally drained at this point, and Morocco in particular are struggling to put a side out, given the number of injuries they are now carrying. Neither team has been particularly free-flowing in attack and both have shown plenty of defensive strength at the other end.

For that reason, picking Croatia or Morroco players is probably going to be a bit of a lottery at this point. But, if you get it right, the upside could be very high as most managers will stick with a familiar Argentina and France stack, meaning teams are likely to be very similar and some players may effectively cancel each other out as you are playing them against each other.

It’s a tough call! Good luck and I hope you do enough to finish in one of the prize places!

