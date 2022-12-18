Argentina play France in Sunday’s World Cup final at the Lusail Stadium.

The Albiceleste had too much for Croatia in the semi-finals, while Didier Deschamps’ side suffered a scare before edging past Morocco.

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

Lionel Scaloni makes one change from Tuesday’s semi-final win, as Angel Di Maria comes in for Leandro Paredes. The Juventus midfielder is making his first start since the group stage and joins Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister in midfield.

Further forward, Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez continue up front in what is potentially a narrow 4-4-2 formation.

As for France, Kylian Mbappe has been instrumental in guiding his country to the final and lines up alongside Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Olivier Giroud in attack.

However, there are changes in defence and midfield, as Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot recover from illness to replace Ibrahima Konate and Youssouf Fofana.

MATCHDAY 7 LINE-UPS

Argentina XI: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Di Maria, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez

France XI: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud