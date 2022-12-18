163
  lilmessipran
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Vamosssss

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    and Mac asisst! 🙂

    lions
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      We are Mac owners no?

      Louis_Sans_Balls
        4 Years
        just now

        Indeed we are mate, cheers to you!

  Gizzachance
    8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Had di Maria even with his benchings
    Finally rewarded

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    El Fideo lives!!!!

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      just now

      even I had pronounced him dead, He has risen!!!!

      lions
        13 Years
        just now

        We all love Maria!

  nerd_is_the_werd
    3 Years
    4 mins ago

    You'l never believe it, but I just dipped into the kitchen for 20 seconds, and then Di Maria scored, lol.

    lions
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      I went to get a packet of walkers crisps

    Zimo
      4 Years
      1 min ago

      One of the best team goals of the cup too

    Louis_Sans_Balls
      4 Years
      just now

      lol magic charm

  EmreCan Hustle
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Only one team playing

  lilmessipran
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    This first half Adm performance reminds me of his UCL final performance for Madrid..

  jacob1989
    4 mins ago

    Well that was a proper and awesome team goal.

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    3 mins ago

    already have 22 just from these first 40 min 🙂

  Naby K8a
    6 Years
    3 mins ago

    How clutch is Di Maria. Wins the pen, scores the 2nd

  Gizzachance
    8 Years
    2 mins ago

    How many pens has Messi had this World Cup?

    FATHER KANE
      6 Years
      just now

      5 I think!

  Louis_Sans_Balls
    4 Years
    just now

    wow quick hook on Giroud, that Alvarez switch looking so much better now lol

  AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    just now

    Deschamps panic substitutions?

  Camzy
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    just now

    Wow two subs before half time. Maybe this flu is much worse than we thought it would be.

  FATHER KANE
    6 Years
    just now

    Come on where’s the France that knocked England out

