3pm team news: Mitrovic fit, Maddison and Wilson miss out

Four more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm GMT on a busy Boxing Day of football.

The teamsheets bring the usual mix of disappointment and surprise, especially at the King Power Stadium.

We knew that James Maddison was a doubt for this game because of a knee problem but we were none the wiser about the illness affecting another high-profile absentee, the sidelined Callum Wilson.

With Wilson missing out, Newcastle are unchanged from the side that beat Chelsea in Gameweek 16. Chris Wood once again leads the line in his team-mate’s stead.

Maddison, meanwhile, is replaced by Dennis Praet in Brendan Rodgers’ only change from their last Premier League match against West Ham United in November.

Fulham boss Marco Silva told us on Friday that Aleksandar Mitrovic was a doubt for this game but the big Serb leads the line for the Cottagers today, recovering from injury to start. Antonee Robinson is also fit.

Palace’s only change from Gameweek 16 is enforced, with the suspended Marc Guehi replaced by James Tomkins.

New-ish Southampton boss Nathan Jones makes four changes from the midweek EFL Cup win over Lincoln City, seemingly changing shape and ditching the wing-back system in the process.

Opponents Brighton are without the holidaying Alexis Mac Allister and the injured Danny Welbeck, the only two players who make way from Roberto De Zerbi’s last league starting XI.

Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma take their places.

Bargain-bin defenders Hugo Bueno and Nathan Patterson start at Molineux.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui makes one change to the side that beat Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, as Hwang Hee-chan comes in for Goncalo Guedes.

Loanee Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club so is replaced by Yerry Mina in the Everton defence, while Anthony Gordon starts instead of Demarai Gray on the wing.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Tomkins, Clyne, Olise, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova Reid, Pereira, Reed, Willian, Palhinha, Mitrovic

Subs: Radak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, Vinicius, James, Harris

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Gueye, Gordon, Iwobi, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Cannon

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Hodge, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hwang, Costa, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Jimenez, Guedes, Toti, Ronan, Nunes, Traore, Lembikisa

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Soumare, Praet, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, S Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Edozie, Adams

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Aribo, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Mara, Bella-Kotchap, Morgan

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Moran