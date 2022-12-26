555
Dugout Discussion December 26

3pm team news: Mitrovic fit, Maddison and Wilson miss out

555 Comments
Four more Premier League matches get underway at 3pm GMT on a busy Boxing Day of football.

The teamsheets bring the usual mix of disappointment and surprise, especially at the King Power Stadium.

We knew that James Maddison was a doubt for this game because of a knee problem but we were none the wiser about the illness affecting another high-profile absentee, the sidelined Callum Wilson.

With Wilson missing out, Newcastle are unchanged from the side that beat Chelsea in Gameweek 16. Chris Wood once again leads the line in his team-mate’s stead.

Maddison, meanwhile, is replaced by Dennis Praet in Brendan Rodgers’ only change from their last Premier League match against West Ham United in November.

Fulham boss Marco Silva told us on Friday that Aleksandar Mitrovic was a doubt for this game but the big Serb leads the line for the Cottagers today, recovering from injury to start. Antonee Robinson is also fit.

Palace’s only change from Gameweek 16 is enforced, with the suspended Marc Guehi replaced by James Tomkins.

New-ish Southampton boss Nathan Jones makes four changes from the midweek EFL Cup win over Lincoln City, seemingly changing shape and ditching the wing-back system in the process.

Opponents Brighton are without the holidaying Alexis Mac Allister and the injured Danny Welbeck, the only two players who make way from Roberto De Zerbi’s last league starting XI.

Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma take their places.

Bargain-bin defenders Hugo Bueno and Nathan Patterson start at Molineux.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui makes one change to the side that beat Gillingham in the Carabao Cup, as Hwang Hee-chan comes in for Goncalo Guedes.

Loanee Conor Coady is ineligible to face his parent club so is replaced by Yerry Mina in the Everton defence, while Anthony Gordon starts instead of Demarai Gray on the wing.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Andersen, Tomkins, Clyne, Olise, Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp, Zaha, Ayew

Subs: Butland, Ward, Milivojevic, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, De Cordova Reid, Pereira, Reed, Willian, Palhinha, Mitrovic

Subs: Radak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, Vinicius, James, Harris

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, Mina, Mykolenko, McNeil, Onana, Gueye, Gordon, Iwobi, Maupay

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Gray, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Cannon

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Hodge, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Hwang, Costa, Podence

Subs: Sarkic, Ait Nouri, Jimenez, Guedes, Toti, Ronan, Nunes, Traore, Lembikisa

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Soumare, Praet, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi

Newcastle United XI: PopeTrippierSchar, Botman, BurnS LongstaffBruno Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wood, Joelinton

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Fraser, Murphy, Anderson

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Lyanco, Perraud, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Elyounoussi, Edozie, Adams

Subs: Caballero, Maitland-Niles, Caleta-Car, Aribo, A. Armstrong, S. Armstrong, Mara, Bella-Kotchap, Morgan

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Moran

  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mitro ownership?

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Fulham

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers

        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          No worries

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      9% amazingly

    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I mean he was injured, one YC away from a ban and he gets booked most games and who could of guessed CRY would get two players sent off

    4. putana
      • 4 Years
      just now

      coming off the bench for wilson lol

  2. Bluetiger1
    5 mins ago

    Mitro - brilliant game- lots of points

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I dislike Marco Silva. At least I've already earmarked Mitro back in. Could've been a Saint and got a YC though 😛

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mitro in for the double - which is going to be blank 😛

      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Could get YC in GW18

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Good point, could well happen

  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martial to mitro loading for next week

  5. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mitro last on my bench, site crashed before deadline & i missed switching him to kane, i didnt benefit from either him or kane Lol

  6. RICICLE
    3 mins ago

    Need big and scary things from you Darwin!

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Red card?

      1. RICICLE
        just now

        That or a hatty haha!

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Big chances and scary missed? (I have him too don't worry.)

      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Oh no doubt some big misses are gonna happen, just hope he manages to tuck away a couple
        Hope he does well for us man!

  7. jacob1989
    3 mins ago

    Haaland to mitro then?

  8. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Not been a good day with only tripper playing so far & all the other highly owned player I don't own scoring

  9. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mitro to kane to fix the site's deadline miss is on hold now

  10. putana
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    mitrovic monster haul i love you

    1. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I had him until the silva press comments! So so annoyed

  11. jacob1989
    2 mins ago

    Played bb with ward Patterson and andreas.
    Fulham thrash 9 men but nothing by andreas.

  12. Urban Cowboy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    I have a feeling Mitro will get booked in the first game of his double.

  13. WVA
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Deliberate hand ball by Dunk, no card....

  14. tbos83
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Shouldn't have made any changes over the break

  15. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Vardy offside ruins a rare Pope save point

  16. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Diego costa getting angry and heads the ball away, yellow card

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      What a surprise 😛

