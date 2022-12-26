731
Dugout Discussion December 26

Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold fit to start

The penultimate Premier League match of the day takes place at Villa Park, where Liverpool are the visitors.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

Liverpool go into this match 15 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, having played the same number of games.

They’ve also won only once on the road all season, although that did come in their previous away fixture in Gameweek 15.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his side from the Carabao Cup fourth-round loss to Manchester City on Thursday, and it’s more like a first-choice XI from the players he has at his disposal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to start after illness, taking his place in a pretty much full-strength defence.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in the front three.

As for the hosts, Robin Olsen starts in goal in the absence of World Cup-winning Argentina international Emiliano Martinez.

£4.5m midfielder Leon Bailey is again deployed up top by Unai Emery, who has won his first two league matches in charge of Villa.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Marschall, Cash, Ings, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer, K Young.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak.

731 Comments
  1. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    So van dijk shot was on target then?
    Nunez no assist coz bajetic took 2nd touch or what?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Because Darwin was a cross off target rather than a shot on target

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nunez was aiming for Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not sure aiming and Nunez goes in the same sentence.

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      No van dijk shot was not on target
      Nunez shot/cross was not on target

      Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cross which is blocked. Not in the slighest chance that is assist. Nunez owner.

      Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    33 mins ago

    Digne skinned!

    Open Controls
  3. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any guesses will VVD keeps the goal that was clear og?

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Keep*. Would love the edit functionality.

      Open Controls
    2. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think he'll keep it. If they change it it's usually done within a couple of minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Weird. Seemed quite clear. Salah got 6pts from that goal.

        Br Nunez owner

        Open Controls
  4. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Nunez MOTM is pretty funny

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Joke of the match.

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      It's not funny when you have him lol. So bluddy annoying he is.

      Open Controls
    3. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      How in God's name has that happened

      Open Controls
    4. Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      They are idiots. He could have cost them the game

      Open Controls
  5. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Lol …. Townsend has just given Nunez MoM …. Sweet Jesus.

    Open Controls
  6. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Nunez out (could not stand watching him missing every chance again) for Mitro.

    Open Controls
  7. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Max 4.7 to replace that waste of space Bailey. Summerville?

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Or Andreas

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        A lot of people own him though

        Open Controls
        1. FATHER KANE
          • 6 Years
          just now

          For good reason

          Open Controls
    2. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tavernier maybe?

      Open Controls
    3. fantasist
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe get a bottle of Baileys

      Open Controls
    4. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Summerville, Longstaff, Garnacho could be useful bench fodder

      Open Controls
    5. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Andreas or cheap it out with a as much as possible.

      Open Controls
  8. EWH2020
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Actually can't believe I've been robbed of a Kulu and Darwin assist. When Salah gets his for a clear own goal. It's actually disgusting. FPL lost its integrity today

    Open Controls
    1. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      same here!

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      You didn't really expect a Darwin assist for that?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Kane would have gotten it tbh

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Before seeing replay I did 😉

        Open Controls
    3. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Did not see the Kulu thing, but that was not an assist for Darwin. Unless you're saying he was trying to score?

      Open Controls
    4. No Need
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Today? It was years ago they lost any credibility. It should not be you win some you lose some its easy enough with all the tech to see if a shot is on target or not

      Open Controls
    5. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      All of them weren’t assists. Nunez and Kulu bec of rules and Salah’s bec it was an OG

      Open Controls
      1. Paqueta Rice
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        The annoying thing is the consistency of them being awarded and not awarded.

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah but in case of Salah’s assist it was given because Premier League gave the goal to Van Dijk so of course Salah gets the assist in FPL. Despite not owning him I understand that (earlier I got a Mitro assist which was clear handball)

          Open Controls
  9. fantasist
    • 12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Player of the Match... Nunez

    Open Controls
  10. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Christ owning Darwin is quite the experience.

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      i dont even own him and that still tempted me to bring him in

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      More fun than watching Kane to score without touching the ball.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      You just keep him and when he manages to score a bloody goal you sell him right away, he is such a headache

      Open Controls
  11. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Ah well. Nunes is a 3 game punt to match Salah. It’s not started well but I think he’s going a huge haul in him.

    That or a red card anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No chance. He blanks in next two.

      Open Controls
  12. Clintymints
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Totally forgot to do my team this morning and ended up keeping Robertson, Salah, Almiron and Sanchez

    Not too shabby. Nice green so far

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Surprised that’s a green tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        That alone is almost the 10k average so not sure how that’s surprising you

        Open Controls
        1. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Totally forgot to do the team. Prob would've removed 2/3 from that bunch. Nice surprise to get some baps after missing the unlimited transfer jazz

          Open Controls
  13. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Salah max BAPS?

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        just now

        sweet

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      For the moment.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks both

        Open Controls
    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Should not keep the assist and baps because it was clear og.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        You probably should release the footage you are sitting on that 'clearly' confirms this as I'm sure FPL are looking for it right now

        Open Controls
  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is 40 points with Haaland cap and 4 other players to go any good?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Huge. I’ve got 14 with 9 left to play

      Open Controls
    2. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      About average I suspect, maybe just above

      Open Controls
    3. AARON-1
      25 mins ago

      I'm on 33 after 3 players with Martinelli, Rashford, De Bruyne, Haaland (c), Martial, James, Walker , De Gea to go.

      I have no idea what the average is at the moment.

      Open Controls
    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      Depends on the 4 players.

      Open Controls
    5. Robe Wan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Doesn’t feel great

      Open Controls
    6. mdm
      • 10 Years
      24 mins ago

      Above average

      Open Controls
    7. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dunno. Has someone got a team link with 40 points?

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Mine has about that, maybe few more

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          46. 5 left. Haaland captain.

          Open Controls
          1. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes annoyingly White 3rd on bench

            Open Controls
    8. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      I'm on 40 with 7 and Haaland cap to go so no.

      Open Controls
    9. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Don't know. 26 with 7 left to play including Haaland captain.

      Open Controls
  15. Old Bull
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    I don’t care if Nunez gets 3 in the next game, I don’t want to ever go through that level of misses as his owner again

    Open Controls
  16. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpCyv_NrMt/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

    Imagine

    Open Controls
  17. Boppin' Marv
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    To all you Darwin bashers, I yawn at thee. I yawn with every fibre of my existence. I yawn with the power of a thousand suns. I yawn from here to the ends of the earth. YAWN.

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      u spelt YNWA wrong there at the end

      Open Controls
  18. Clintymints
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Where that Nunez assist be at?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Next game

      Open Controls
  19. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Let's go White and Martinelli!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Where you off to?

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nahh Saka and Gabriel masterclass incoming. 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have White on my team for some reason, I'll sign up for this

      Open Controls
    4. RICICLE
      just now

      Just Martinelli

      Open Controls
  20. HurriKane
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    5 away wins in 6 games so far

    4 of the away teams scored 3 goals.

    Bad news for arsenal chelsea and united assets?

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      bowen hatty incoming

      Open Controls
      1. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Followed by a Big Dom Solanke Brace

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      not really. Newcastle, liverpool are the much better teams. Fulham were two men up

      Open Controls
  21. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    i hope everyone moaning about darwin sells him

    then when he gets his hatty he will be a differential

    Open Controls
    1. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Leicester are there for the taking.

      Amartey and Faes will have a hard time containing Salah and Nunez

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I agree. Darwin’s play was good today and he will haul once finishing clicks- the more sellers the merrier

      Open Controls
  22. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Okay, after seeing replay I admit Salah being intended target 😉

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Want to see Van Dijk goal from different angles. At goaltime looked deflected, camera behind the goal. But two angles in front of the goal looked like it went in unhindered.

      Open Controls
  23. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Kane or Darwin out for Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      13 mins ago

      Why would you get rid of Kane?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Spurs are a mess.

        Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      You just know Darwin will get a monster haul as soon as you sell him

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Don't care. Mitro will get more monster hauls.

        Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Darwin. But he'll improve slowly and prob be worth getting back in later. Mitro needs to avoid YC for 2 more GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Don't care. I saw Mitrovic at Selhurst Park today and he's a season keeper. Absolute beast. Unplayable.

        Open Controls
        1. No Need
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Gutted I fell for Silvas basic lying about his injury

          Open Controls
  24. Granville
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Under the rules it's not a Darwin assist but it's far more of an 'assist' than one that skims off a bootlace.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I agree. It was more assist than for example just passing Son ball near own box just to see him run through the field like Maradona once. Rules aren't fair.

      Open Controls
  25. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Can someone explain why VVD has been given the goal (and Salah the assist) when his shot was off target?

    Open Controls
    1. FlyingWithoutIngs
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fpl towers own vvd but don’t own nunez or Kulu

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mark owns VVD

      Open Controls
    3. Vinyl78LP
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yet to see any camera angle that confirmed it was going wide.

      Open Controls
      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looked clear on Prime, from the reverse angle behind the goal

        Open Controls
      2. FlyingWithoutIngs
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Camera behind the goal shows it’s not going in until it takes a deflection

        Open Controls
    4. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      VVD cunningly imparted a very powerful swerve on the ball and it was going to go ..... er ...... straight in.

      Open Controls
    5. putana
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      salah owners would cry

      Open Controls
  26. FlyingWithoutIngs
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Boxing Day been poor for me so far, only way it can get worse is martinelli hauling so if anyone owns him, I congratulate you for his 10+ points already

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      today begins arsenals drop back to 6th

      Open Controls
      1. FlyingWithoutIngs
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I hope you’re right!

        Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      not a chance, 2 or 3 points.

      Open Controls
      1. FlyingWithoutIngs
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I hope your luck is better than mine haha

        Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Everybody has Martinelli, so won’t make any difference

      Open Controls
  27. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Need Arsenal to concede because got White 3rd on bench due to server going down

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      He would have been there anyway.

      Open Controls
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        No would have started him over Patterson, with Arsenal defense ownership

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          er, pardon?

          Open Controls
          1. FATHER KANE
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Wanted to start White over Patterson

            Open Controls

