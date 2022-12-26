Aston Villa v Liverpool team news: Alexander-Arnold fit to start

The penultimate Premier League match of the day takes place at Villa Park, where Liverpool are the visitors.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

Liverpool go into this match 15 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal, having played the same number of games.

They’ve also won only once on the road all season, although that did come in their previous away fixture in Gameweek 15.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes to his side from the Carabao Cup fourth-round loss to Manchester City on Thursday, and it’s more like a first-choice XI from the players he has at his disposal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit enough to start after illness, taking his place in a pretty much full-strength defence.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez in the front three.

As for the hosts, Robin Olsen starts in goal in the absence of World Cup-winning Argentina international Emiliano Martinez.

£4.5m midfielder Leon Bailey is again deployed up top by Unai Emery, who has won his first two league matches in charge of Villa.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Olsen, Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Marschall, Cash, Ings, Chambers, Bednarek, Coutinho, Dendoncker, Archer, K Young.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Nunez.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Keita, Elliott, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Doak.