Scout Picks - Bus Team December 27

FPL Gameweek 18 early Scout Picks: Mitrovic + triple Newcastle

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Friday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 18 FIXTURES

THE LIKELY LADS

FPL review: 2

With appealing home matches for Manchester City and Newcastle United, it’s fair to assume they will supply the Scout Picks with at least four players, perhaps more. The pair face Everton and Leeds United respectively, both of whom rank among the worst six sides for minutes per xG conceded in 2022/23.

Erling Haaland (£12.2m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.8m) are shoo-ins, while the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.6m), Phil Foden (£8.3m) and Callum Wilson (£7.4m) are also in the mix, providing the latter is passed fit having missed the Boxing Day visit to Leicester City through illness.

In his absence, Almiron’s fine form continued. The Paraguayan netted his ninth goal of the season and is the first FPL midfielder to reach 100 points in 2022/23.

Defenders Joao Cancelo (£7.4m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.9m) will also be heavily backed, with double-ups not out of the question, potentially bringing Ederson (£5.4m), Nick Pope (£5.3m) and Sven Botman (£4.4m) into the conversation.

Elsewhere, it feels like a straight shoot-out between Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) and De Bruyne, given our £83.0m budget for the first XI, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m) is nailed-on with error-prone Southampton up next: only Leeds (69) have conceded more Premier League goals than the Saints (68) in 2022.

IN CONTENTION

 

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

57 Comments
  1. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries, this look like a save this week?

    Ederson
    Trippier, James, Gabriel
    KDB, Mount, Rashford, Martinelli
    Haaland, Kane, Mitrovic

    Ward, Andreas, Bueno, Patterson
    Bank 0.0m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, only thing is how to fit Andreas in there. Struggling with it myself. I think he’ll do well vs Soton. Unlucky yesterday.

      Open Controls
  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Chance of Reece James having a DGW is almost zero, right? He’ll play 90 mins at most I think considering Tuchels comment.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Tuchel?

      Open Controls
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Haha Potter of course. I blame the excess in Xmas food affecting my brain.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think James was a better FPL pick under Tuchel but hopefully Potter will find his feet and best 11 soon.

          Open Controls
          1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
            • 9 Years
            just now

            James should be part of that eleven for sure. Question is whether he’s fit enough to play twice per week. He’s as fragile as a porcelain vase.

            Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Muahahaha , wonder where this guy has been hiding

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      There’s 7 days between the games in the DGW

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        9 for Fulham

        Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    I don't think there is a solution now to switching between Salah and KDB. Perhaps the solution is just to own both.

    Salah has found FPL form now and would have had a good rest and KDB has it all to prove after a disaster world cup.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Salah is a goalscorer. He's fresh.

      De Bruyne's goalscoringness has dipped since Haaland arrived.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        KDB is still the 3rd highest scoring mid in FPL though. It is his overall contribution which counts.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I wouldn't pick him over Salah. Maybe both. Depends on form of others. It's points that counts.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I own both but yes, Salah all day if I had to choose. All I am saying is that there is no point switching between them so, just own both to avoid headaches.

            Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      If it wasn’t for Opta being managed by Salah fans he’d be on a correctly 7 points this GW. Nothing too earth shattering.

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        I'm getting hints of someone crying here

        Open Controls
  4. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    48 mins ago

    Re Scout Picks - Really not sure on any Man City triple up on GW18 as GW17 to GW19 are very close to each other and Pep has a big squad to choose from as always.

    Open Controls
  5. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    O God I have 8 of that bus team and 1 on bench, roll on gwk19 🙁

    Open Controls
  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    So Mitrovic has to escape 7 more matches to avoid getting another yellow card. I don't know if it is such a great idea owning him for a DGW right now.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      7 matches before gwk19?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        He has to have played 19 matches to reset his yellow card situation. He has only played 12.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          But we only care if he makes 2 games in 19

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            If he gets a yellow in GW18, you have a problem with GW19

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 9 Years
              28 mins ago

              Yeah get that mate, he won't be coming in my for 18 anyway, so I will know, just needs to not get booked v Leicester for me

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                Team*

                Open Controls
            2. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              23 mins ago

              Or in the first game of the dgw

              Open Controls
        2. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          33 mins ago

          Fulham have to have played 19 matches, not an individual player.

          Open Controls
        3. EL_FENOMENO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Lol, those 19 games have to be played by the club, not by the player.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25539602

            This was the info given to me

            Open Controls
            1. Wild Rover
              • 12 Years
              just now

              See below 😳

              Open Controls
        4. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          18 mins ago

          He doesn't hace to play 19 games. It's Fulham play 19 PL games.

          https://theathletic.com/3611024/2022/09/28/yellow-cards-premier-league/

          Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      does the team need to play 19 matches or the player individually before the reset?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25539602

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          25 mins ago

          I think I got it wrong. The team has to play 19 games, not the player.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 3 Years
            23 mins ago

            Oh ok. At least that is cleared up now lol

            Open Controls
          2. Dynamic Duos
            • 9 Years
            23 mins ago

            Glad you cleared this up mate, everyone always trying to give a Foo a hard time

            Open Controls
      2. Dunk and Disorderly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Team!

        Open Controls
      3. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        23 mins ago

        The team. I've no idea how anyone would think otherwise. We'd have a suspension tightrope at the end of the season with players on 4 yellows because they hadn't individually played 19 games. It'd be carnage.

        Open Controls
  7. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hope reece james doesn't play today. 15 point serbian with his arse on my bench

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Why is he on your bench?

      Open Controls
      1. jimmyharte
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        Because he was flagged and athetlic said a serious doubt. Didn't want him coming on for 1 point so thought saliba would get a clean sheet. Many others done it too they'll prob luck out though with an auto sub

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 9 Years
          17 mins ago

          Honestly if he was injured he wouldn't of come on, the play was start him and have good 1st sub

          Open Controls
  8. jimmyharte
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    If he was on the bench and they were losing, he would come on for sure.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      You messed up

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      If he was fit for the bench he would of been fit to start

      Open Controls
  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sounds like Wilson may still be doubt for gameweek 18

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1607738161874219010?s=20&t=Y7JgfNk15BcEynegSdtq-g

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      That’s it then. Mitro or Eddie?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      What illness has kept him out this long from before the world cup break?

      Open Controls
      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Chlamydia

        Open Controls
    3. Hy liverpool
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wilson to Mitrovic if so

      Open Controls
  10. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any news on Reece James guys?

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      just now

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64096864

      Open Controls
  11. RN - Lyon Fan
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Chelsea's Kounde or United's Gakpo?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Pool's*

      Open Controls
  12. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Very easy to get trigger happy and sell Nunez for Mitrovic/Nketiah etc.

    Anyone holding? Didn’t select him for one week surely…

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      No way I'm selling him yet.

      Open Controls
  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    just now

    if James played 65 minutes in a friendly 5 days ago why wouldnt he be able to start today?

    Open Controls

