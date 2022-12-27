Manchester United v Nottingham Forest team news: Martial, Rashford and Shaw start

Today’s second of two Premier League matches takes place at Old Trafford, where Manchester United host Nottingham Forest in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Four points behind Tottenham Hotspur but with two games in hand, the Red Devils will expect a home win against 19th-placed Forest.

Anthony Martial‘s (£6.7m) minutes have been managed during recent matches and he gets the nod here, leading the line with Marcus Rashford (£6.7m) and Antony (£7.5m) on either side of him.

Popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) picks Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) and Luke Shaw (£4.8m) also start, although it’s uncertain how their defence will line up. Diogo Dalot (£4.8m) has a hamstring injury.

Raphael Varane (£4.8m) makes the line-up just nine days after the World Cup final but, with Lisandro Martinez (£4.5m) still celebrating and Harry Maguire (£4.7m) only on the bench, there are two other full-backs as well as Shaw – Tyrell Malacia (£4.2m) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m).

Perhaps the latter will be at centre-back, although Casemiro (£4.9m) stepped back during last week’s Carabao Cup match.

Opponents Forest can’t play goalkeeper Dean Henderson (£4.7m) against his parent club so in steps Wayne Hennessey (£3.9m). New signing Gustavo Scarpa is also ineligible, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m) has a knock.

Much-owned cheap defender Neco Williams (£4.0m) is named as a substitute, as Jesse Lingard (£5.4m) makes an emotional return to the boyhood club he spent 21 years at.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Malacia, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Bennett, Maguire, B Williams, Fred, van de Beek, Iqbal, Elanga, Garnacho

Nottingham Forst XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Boly, Worrall, Lodi; Mangala, Freuler, Yates; Johnson, Awoniyi, Lingard

Subs: Smith, Cook, N Williams, Colback, O’Brien, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis, McKenna