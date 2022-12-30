FPL Gameweek 18 team reveals: Pras, Zophar, Sonaldo + Tom Freeman

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 17, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible before Friday’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with four of our top contributors – Pras, Sonaldo, Zophar and Tom Freeman – sharing their Gameweek 18 plans in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

PRAS

Co-host of FFScout’s Burning Questions video series

I’m perfectly happy to roll this week.

My thinking is as follows: my priority is to get Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m) and perhaps a Chelsea attacker for Double Gameweek 19, which will go down to who I think I will captain that week. Therefore, players that could go are Anthony Martial (£6.7m), Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), while Mason Mount (£7.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) or Mitrovic could come in.

I’m happy to wait on Mitrovic to see him go through another game without picking up a fifth yellow card and see how the injury situation is developing. The only way I go for him this week is if there are pre-deadline leaks of a Darwin benching, which is improbable but you never know.

I’m not stressed about replacing Reece James (£5.8m) until I know the situation regarding Gameweeks 20/21, Doubles which we’ll likely only know after Gameweek 19. An Arsenal defender ready to step in is never a bad option to have, even with the slightly trickier fixtures.

ZOPHAR

Seven-time top 10k finisher