284
Members December 30

FPL Gameweek 18 team reveals: Pras, Zophar, Sonaldo + Tom Freeman

284 Comments
Share

With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline following hot on the heels of Gameweek 17, we’re trying to cram in as much content as possible before Friday’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

So our regular team reveals this week take the form of an ‘all-in-one’, with four of our top contributors – Pras, Sonaldo, Zophar and Tom Freeman – sharing their Gameweek 18 plans in this article.

Premium Members can read their thoughts below.

The FFS Pro Pundits 48

PRAS

Co-host of FFScout’s Burning Questions video series

I’m perfectly happy to roll this week.

My thinking is as follows: my priority is to get Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.0m) and perhaps a Chelsea attacker for Double Gameweek 19, which will go down to who I think I will captain that week. Therefore, players that could go are Anthony Martial (£6.7m), Darwin Nunez (£9.0m) and Miguel Almiron (£5.9m), while Mason Mount (£7.5m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) or Mitrovic could come in.

I’m happy to wait on Mitrovic to see him go through another game without picking up a fifth yellow card and see how the injury situation is developing. The only way I go for him this week is if there are pre-deadline leaks of a Darwin benching, which is improbable but you never know.

I’m not stressed about replacing Reece James (£5.8m) until I know the situation regarding Gameweeks 20/21, Doubles which we’ll likely only know after Gameweek 19. An Arsenal defender ready to step in is never a bad option to have, even with the slightly trickier fixtures.

ZOPHAR

Seven-time top 10k finisher

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

284 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    James to Cucu??

    Open Controls
    1. AARON-1
      4 mins ago

      That is the move I have done. Opinion divided on Cucurella, but I've gone for it

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Smart move

      Open Controls
  2. BS03
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    hi guys roll ft with this def?

    trippier gabriel walker (bueno james*)

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Done.

    Wilson➡️Mitrovic
    James➡️Robertson - 4

    Hello heartbreak as per..

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Fantastic moves!

      Open Controls
      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Glad u agree. Started off with them both and backfired. Hope this wks

        Open Controls
  4. rakdaddy
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    do I bench wilson or gabriel?

    Open Controls
  5. rokonto
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Thinking of putting Cancelo on the bench, not sure if he'll start.
    What do you reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Oh he’ll defo start

      Open Controls
  6. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who the hell is the most nailed on Chelsea defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      just now

      Leboeuf

      Open Controls
  7. Sterling Malory
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    GTG?

    Kepa
    Shaw Cancelo Trippier
    Rashford Salah Martinelli Almiron
    Kane Haaland Nketiah

    Ward Andreas Bueno Patterson

    Open Controls
  8. Tribecca
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Botman start over Nketiah?

    Already have Trippier

    Open Controls
  9. RICICLE
    4 mins ago

    Apologies. Almost bottomed so just throwing it out there again chaps

    KDB > Salah for -4?

    Very concerned of a KDB rest and Salah was always the right option to begin with being on pens and just more attacking.

    For reference team is:

    Ward
    Trippier - Cancelo - Cucurella
    Rashford - KDB - Almiron - Martinelli
    Kane - Haaland - Darwin
    ________________________________
    Iversen: Andreas: Patterson: B. Williams

    0FT’s, 0.7 ITB

    Thanks guys appreciate any input! 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. AC Yew
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      not sure for a hit. MCI double in GW20 fyi

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        I know yeah, but can always bring KDB back in for that for Salah? Pools next two are better than City’s I’d say?

        Open Controls
  10. BusbySwede
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What do you think about Wilson? Sell and get Mitro/Martial/Other
    Or just roll the transfer?

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Trippier, Gabriel
    Rashford, Zaha, Kulu, Martinelli
    Haaland, Wilson, Darwin

    Ward, Doherty, Trossard, James

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.