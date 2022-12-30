The complete FPL Gameweek 18 guide: Tips, best players, predicted line-ups, team reveals + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.
Remember to get your teams set by the FPL deadline on Friday 30 December at 18:15 GMT.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?
- SCOUT PICKS: Double-ups on Man Utd, Newcastle + City’s defence
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
- DIFFERENTIALS: Great fixtures for in-form Benrahma
GAMEWEEK 18 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS – FRIDAY: Updates on Wilson and more
- TEAM NEWS – THURSDAY: Updates on James, Maddison + more
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- JAMES INJURY: Who are the best FPL replacements for Reece James?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- FPL POINTS PREDICTIONS: How does your team score?
- RMT: Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
OPINION AND TEAM REVEALS
- TEAM REVEALS: Pras, Zophar, Sonaldo + Tom Freeman
- FPL NEW SIGNINGS: Tom Freeman assesses the appeal of Cody Gakpo
- FPL Q&A: Keep or sell Darwin? Buy Mitrovic + Odegaard?
- THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: FPL transfers, rank, template + more
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 17
- SCOREBOARD: Monday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics
- SCOUT NOTES: Wasteful Darwin, ‘outstanding’ Nketiah
- SCOUT NOTES: Mitrovic “not fully fit”, Wilson ill
- SCOUT NOTES: James injury latest as Rashford hauls
- SCOUT NOTES: Haaland “can do better”, City line-up uncertainty
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE
West Ham United
Lukasz Fabianski/Craig Dawson//Angelo Ogbonna/Vladimir Coufal/Lucas Paqueta/Declan Rice/Emerson/Jarrod Bowen/Said Benrahma/Gianluca Scamacca
Brentford
Bryan Mbeumo/Ivan Toney/Rico Henry/Josh Dasilva/Christian Norgaard/Mathias Jensen/Mads Roerslev Rasmussen/Ben Mee/Ethan Pinnock/Zanka/David Raya