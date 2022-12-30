424
Tips December 30

The complete FPL Gameweek 18 guide: Tips, best players, predicted line-ups, team reveals + more

424 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

Remember to get your teams set by the FPL deadline on Friday 30 December at 18:15 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?

FPL Gameweek 15 tips: Best players to sign, captains, predicted line-ups + team reveals

GAMEWEEK 18 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

OPINION AND TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players 1

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 17

FPL review: Mitrovic

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

424 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    West Ham United
    Lukasz Fabianski/Craig Dawson//Angelo Ogbonna/Vladimir Coufal/Lucas Paqueta/Declan Rice/Emerson/Jarrod Bowen/Said Benrahma/Gianluca Scamacca

    Brentford
    Bryan Mbeumo/Ivan Toney/Rico Henry/Josh Dasilva/Christian Norgaard/Mathias Jensen/Mads Roerslev Rasmussen/Ben Mee/Ethan Pinnock/Zanka/David Raya

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      MBuemo in goal, Toney in defence and Raya up front.

      Wily move from Thomas Frank, that!

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Cannot compute

      Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Looking forward to captaining a dgw plater in gw20 - mitro or havertz maybe

    And for all the casuals to keep the armband on haaland who naturally outscores my doubler

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      It is always the way

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      As a newly born casual without a single DGW player in my squad, I hope you're right.

      Open Controls
  3. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    If Mitrovic gets a yellow v Leicester, can he serve the ban in the FA Cup?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I believe so.

      Open Controls
    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Don't think so, think that only applies to red cards. This will be for an accumulation of yellow cards in one competition so has to be served in the same one

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Ah, think you is right there. My bad.

        Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Nope. Has to be served in the league now (for accumulated YC only, not RC)

      Open Controls
      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Ah bugger. Thought it was a get out of jail free card

        Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Liverpool4-3-3
    Alisson/Trent Alexander-Arnold/Joel Matip/Virgil Van Dijk/Andy Robertson/Harvey Elliott/Jordan Henderson/Thiago/Mohamed Salah/Darwin Nunez/Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

    Leicester City
    Patson Daka/Harvey Barnes/Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall/Wilfred Ndidi/Ayoze Perez/Boubakary Soumare/Luke Thomas/Wout Faes/Daniel Amartey/Timothy Castagne/Danny Ward

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Brendan Rodgers is at it too!

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Not the brightest bulb Nomar

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Aye thick as custard, me.

          Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Ward owners in for a surprise OOP treat?

      Open Controls
  5. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Snap, Crackle, Pop, Melt

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Teacher, teacher, he's calling me names!

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Well and truly got his knickers in a twist

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          That's why I wear jorts on Fridays.

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch87
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Commando always

            Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      The purge has commenced

      Open Controls
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Anyone do KDB to Salah for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      That sounds like a sensible move to me……

      Open Controls
    2. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      I wouldn't change KDB to Salah without a hit. Toss a coin.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        I'm confused by that logic

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Yes, but it’s more fun with a 4 point hit.

        And it’s even better if you only got KdB in last week too.

        Open Controls
  7. Maxroma22
    3 hours ago

    Le Football
    @AAFootball110

    does good pool leaks, 100% spot on on vs Villa team, and 10/11 right for vs Lei tonight.

    Open Controls
  8. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    We all know Mitro will get a yellow for scoring a goal and taking his shirt off

    Open Controls
    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Why is that skirt pulling a thing?

      Open Controls
  9. Charlie Price
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Half Season Sprint
    Starts Week 20
    Code sn2f8h

    Second Chance League & Red Lightnings December to May League already underway but still time to join the above.

    Thanks to anyone who joins.

    Open Controls
  10. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    C'mon the Spam! Kill those Bees.

    Open Controls
  11. Bluetiger1
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    GW19 coming up

    When do any players currently on 4 yellow cards lifted & no suspension
    Is it after GW18 or GW19

    Concerns with acquiring Kane/Mitro

    Open Controls
    1. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      19 gw is different for different teams because of postponed games most will hit 19th game in gw20 or gw 21

      Post gw 21 everyone will be clear

      Open Controls
      1. Bluetiger1
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Thanks Zimzalabim - still my dilemma with players on 4 yellow cards like Kane/Mitro

        Open Controls
  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I had my best week of the season last GW.

    So this week is going to be a disaster, isn’t it!

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Comparatively. I'm with u. 108 points.

      Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      YES.

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mine was gameweek 7, scored highest in the world

      Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Good to see the mods modding

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Slow Christmas eh

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Hope they have banned the cereal wuss.

      Open Controls
  14. Gizzachance
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Pool all over the place

    Open Controls
  15. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    For someone with both Salah and Nunez, reading all these comments is not doing my heart any good. Or my FPL rank.

    Open Controls
  16. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    58 mins ago

    Oops missed deadline, so Bruno Fernandes remains

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.