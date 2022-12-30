The complete FPL Gameweek 18 guide: Tips, best players, predicted line-ups, team reveals + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 18 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

Remember to get your teams set by the FPL deadline on Friday 30 December at 18:15 GMT.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe or upgrade now.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?

GAMEWEEK 18 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database, Predicted Line-ups and Set Piece Takers.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 18?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION AND TEAM REVEALS

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 17

USEFUL TOOLS