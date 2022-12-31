3pm team news: Cancelo, Walker and Foden benched again

We’ve got four more Premier League matches to look forward to at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time, including home matches for Manchester City and Newcastle United.

There’s more misery for owners of Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden, all of whom are only on the bench this afternoon.

Despite the very short turnaround between Gameweek 17-18, there’s only one change for Manchester City from their 3-1 win over Leeds United on Wednesday: Bernardo Silva takes the place of Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Julian Alvarez is also among the replacements for the hosts.

As for Everton, boss Frank Lampard makes four changes from the 2-1 loss to Wolves.

Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, the fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray are recalled, with Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil benched. Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina miss out entirely because of illness.

Newcastle are unchanged for their clash with Leeds, so Callum Wilson has to be content with a place among the substitutes after recovering from illness.

Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling return for the Whites at the expense of the benched Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Greenwood.

A Fulham side containing Aleksandar Mitrovic is unchanged for the visit of Southampton, who recall Armel Bella-Kotchap, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Joe Aribo at the expense of Romain Perraud, Ibrahima Diallo and Moussa Djenepo.

At Bournemouth, Jaidon Anthony for Jack Stacey is the only alteration for the hosts.

Crystal Palace’s two changes are both enforced, as Marc Guehi and Joel Ward replace the banned James Tomkins and Tyrick Mitchell.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Cook, Kelly, Lerma, Solanke, Smith, Moore, Senesi, Billing, Anthony, Zemura

Subs: Plain, Stephens, Mepham, Christie, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Pearson

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Olise, Ayew, Eze, Zaha, Schlupp, Andersen, Clyne, Doucoure

Subs: Butland, Mateta, Hughes, Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon, Ozoh

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Harris

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Edozie, Adams

Subs: Caballero, Caleta-Car, A Armstrong, Perraud, S Armstrong, Mara, Diallo, Lavia, Finnigan

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Phillips, Cancelo, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Foden, Palmer

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Godfrey

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimarães, Willock, Almirón, Wood, Joelinton

Subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Murphy, Anderson

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk, Adams, Forshaw, Gnonto, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Roca, Summerville, Llorente, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood, Klich

