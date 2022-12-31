Brighton v Arsenal team news: Zinchenko returns

The final Premier League match of the calendar year is at the Amex, where Brighton and Hove Albion take on Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

The league leaders have been boosted by Manchester City and Newcastle United dropping points earlier today, so the Gunners can go seven points clear with a win on the south coast.

Albion, however, know that a victory will lift them into seventh going into the New Year.

There is just one change to the Arsenal side that beat West Ham on Boxing Day, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Brighton make two alterations to the XI that won at Southampton, with Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour making their first Premier League starts of 2022/23.

Joel Veltman drops to the bench, while Moises Caicedo is suspended.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Estupinan, Colwill, Dunk, Lamptey, Gilmour, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos.

