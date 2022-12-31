789
Dugout Discussion December 31

Brighton v Arsenal team news: Zinchenko returns

The final Premier League match of the calendar year is at the Amex, where Brighton and Hove Albion take on Arsenal.

Kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

The league leaders have been boosted by Manchester City and Newcastle United dropping points earlier today, so the Gunners can go seven points clear with a win on the south coast.

Albion, however, know that a victory will lift them into seventh going into the New Year.

There is just one change to the Arsenal side that beat West Ham on Boxing Day, with Oleksandr Zinchenko replacing Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Brighton make two alterations to the XI that won at Southampton, with Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour making their first Premier League starts of 2022/23.

Joel Veltman drops to the bench, while Moises Caicedo is suspended.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Estupinan, Colwill, Dunk, Lamptey, Gilmour, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Sarmiento, Enciso, Ferguson, van Hecke, Veltman, Turns, Moran, Hinshelwood.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos.

GAMEWEEK 18 SCORES SO FAR

Newcastle United0 – 0Leeds United
Manchester City1 – 1Everton
Fulham2 – 1Southampton
Bournemouth0 – 2Crystal Palace
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 1Manchester United
Liverpool2 – 1Leicester City
West Ham United0 – 2Brentford

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    A) Darwin to Mitro
    B) Trossard to Odegaard/Almiron/Rodrigo
    C) Robbo to who?!?!

    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A for GW19

  2. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Can anyone help me understand this - White, Zinch, Trossard and Lallana were all subbed in the same stoppage of play..how come Lallana ends up with 60 mins on fpl and the other 3 on 59?

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Very good point - that whole thing needs to be reviewed

    2. Spike ⚽️
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      He walked off slower than the other 3

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I know this is a joke but obviously it cannot be used to judge something like this.

        Where there are multiple situations happening at the same time when the clock is still running, the official time a player has gone off should be when play resumes.

      2. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        But he clearly DIDN'T play 60 mins of football, same as White ...

    3. Samsonite
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Do goals and assists not round up? Be interested to hear why the time of substitution does not follow the same format. I could be mistaken but that’s what I had always thought

      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Goals and assists are rounded? You can have partial goals and assists?

        1. Samsonite
          16 mins ago

          The time at which the goal or assist is recorded is what I meant to say

  3. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    KDB & Salah not worth their price when we have likes of Saka & odegaard

  4. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    56 with the Kaptain to go and 2FTs 😎

    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Well played - looks like a positive Green arrow this week

      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thanks hopefully

  5. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    No BPS for Martinelli is just crazy

  6. Roten Teufel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    DDG | Ward
    Cancelo | Trip | White | Cucu | Bueno
    KDB | Martinelli | Rash | Almiron | Andreas
    Haaland | Kane | Martial

    A) Martial (BOU) > Mitro (lei, CHE)
    B) Cancelo (che) > Someone (maybe Botman)
    C) Other?

    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A - GW19 (Double)

  7. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    The Arsenil collapse will start very soon

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      U seem very anti arsenal. More like city and newcastle are throwing it away right now.

      Open Controls
    2. MissouriMarten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Based on...?

  8. De Gea is GOAT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Silly question but got Bueno 3rd on bench after James who obviously won't play. Does he still autosub with Cancelo? Thanks

    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      So long as none of the other 2 subs are not defenders

    2. Roten Teufel
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      If you have 3 in the back then yes.

    3. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I'm not 100% sure but I would presume yes as there has to be three defenders - looks like a good choice - 6points

    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Yep. Nice played.

    5. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yes. Every final lineup has to have 3 defenders

    6. De Gea is GOAT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Thanks guys. Yep 3 ATB, Andreas 1st Sub James 2nd Bueno 3rd.

  9. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Akanji over Cancelo anticipating the latter being benched. 4-1 in two easy games for City. Peiple with Cancelo getting Bueno in who got off just before Rashford broke wolves cs. W
    Whats the point doing good analyzes... Less points..

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      And don't forget 15 seconds white got subbed off too early

  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Still unclear why White did not get 6 points- OPTA stats have sub happening at 60 min

    https://optaplayerstats.statsperform.com/ro_RO/soccer/premier-league-2022-2023/80foo89mm28qjvyhjzlpwj28k/match/brighton-hove-vs-arsenal/7qv0qfgbyes2ae4rflw1yaj9w

    1. FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      The....60th....minute

      He....would...need...to...have...made...the...61st....minute....

      To

      Have...played...

      60 minutes total

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        0 -60 is 60 minutes playing time

        1. MissouriMarten
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Nope, 0-61 is 60 minutes playing time.

          1. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Playing time starts at 0 seconds, so 60 minutes is reached after an hour not 61 minutes.

            1. MissouriMarten
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              60 minutes is completed at the end of the 60th minute, not the beginning. Just as a minute is completed after 60 seconds, not before.

          2. dabber7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Nope it isn't.

            After 59 seconds, 1 minute has been played. After 1 min and 59 seconds, 2 minutes have been played. After 59 min and 59 seconds, 60 minutes have been played.

            1. MissouriMarten
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Unless you're rounding, 59 seconds is 59 seconds, not a minute. We can agree to disagree I guess.

              1. dabber7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                We can't because you're wrong.

                The beginning of the 2nd minute begins immediately after the first minute has been completed and similarly, the beginning of the 60th minute begins when the 59th minute has been completed.

                59 min 1 second, 59 min 30 seconds and 59 min 59 seconds are all a part of the the 60th minute.

                When the clock hits 60 mins, that marks the END of the 60th minute NOT the beginning.

        2. Charlie Price
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Leaving the field during the 60th minute and completing 60 minutes are two different things.

          For example if you leave the field after 59 mins and 45 seconds you have not reached 60 minutes. Although reporting of this event may differ. Some will say that the sub occurred after 60 minutes (because it was in the 60th minute) & others will say after 59 minutes (because the full 60 had not been played). In my opinion the latter is correct.

      2. jacob1989
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Its like ur age. U need to be 18 to be an adult. So u need to complete 18,years. Not 17 years, 364 days.

      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Rules state

        For playing 60 minutes or more (excluding stoppage time) 2

        So if he gets to 60 minutes he should get 2 points, I'm not an owner so wasn't watching the clock but did he go off just before then ?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          I thought FPL used OPTA as basis for deciding- they clearly have him coming off at 60 minutes

    2. FCHaalandaise
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Would you prefer a different language?

    3. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Not to mention the fact there multiple subs happening, and how long it takes players to walk off etc affecting the actual time.
      It’s all too subjective.

      It should be based on when play resumes, which means White got 60

      1. jacob1989
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Probably they checked the exact second whites both boots had crossed the throw in line

        1. FATHER KANE
          • 6 Years
          58 mins ago

          But it seems a bit silly doesn’t it, so basically if a player time wastes and struts off slowly they get more points?

          Nightmare to manage I’d imagine when there are multiple subs. Easier just to mark the clock at the point game resumes surely

    4. Bollard
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      This is peak FPL community - debating the definition of space time construct for 5 points, like our lives depend on it 😉

      1. Charlie Price
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        I wish managers in the real world would stop substituting players on or around 59 - 60 minutes. Do they not know the stress it causes us all in the fpl community?

  11. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    White Points Matter!

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Indeed! Massive 5 pts

    2. TM44
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Haha! They really do

  12. jacob1989
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Need to ship walker.
    Walker to Tete for - 4?

    Will do Darwin to mitro too

  13. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Shaw and Odegaard my only correct decisions so far.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Nice one

    2. jacob1989
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I have ddg and martinelli. So similar

  14. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    What would you do with this? 2FT 1.7ITB

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw White
    KDB Saka Rashford Andreas
    Darwin Martial Haaland

    Ward James* Almiron Patterson

    A. James > Cucurella, Martial > Mitrovic
    B. KDB > Mount, Ward/Ederson > Kepa
    C. Others

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Martial could haul v Bournemouth
      Not sure about losing kdb
      Maybe just ederson to kepa and save ?

      1. jacob1989
        43 mins ago

        Martial wont haul. 6-7 pts at best

    2. RICICLE
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I’d certainly get rid of KDB, lad is a bit lost right now

  15. AARON-1
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Man United 4 points behind Man City after 16 games.
    Not many would've predicted that.

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yeah they are in the title race cause Arsenal will collapse eventually

  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    If you had to pick 2 arsenal attackers?
    A odegaard
    B saka
    C martinelli
    D nketiah

    Cheers

    1. AARON-1
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A and B

    2. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      BC

    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Cheers

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Odegaard and Martinelli for 352 and Odegaard Nketiah for 343

    5. jacob1989
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Bc

    6. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      AB

  17. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Akanji and Botman in for James and Cancelo?

    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Keep cancelo for the double

      1. jacob1989
        50 mins ago

        Why? He seems out of favor.

        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm benching midweek.

          Don't think worth selling before the double personally

  18. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Foden + Greenwood (4.2 FWD) ----> Mount + Mitrovic (-4)?

    Due to having to bench 1 FWD/MID, Almiron on the bench for GW19.

    1. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Actually scrap that, I can't afford the move -1.3 ITB.

      Foden + Darwin + Neco Williams ---> Mount + Mitrovic + T. Silva (-8).

      For exact cash.

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Or I can do a quieter move like:

        Foden + Greenwood (4.2 FWD) ---> Jorginho + Mitrovic (-4)

        Almiron on the bench.
        Hopefully some penalties for either side.

  19. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Well it's officially 2023 according to Livescore so Happy New Year!

    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Where is Livescore based ? It's already 2023 for around a third of the world, Happy New Year.

  20. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Tricky DGW to navigate. Best option?

    1) Darwin -> Mitro/Havertz
    2) Martial -> Mitro/Havertz
    3) Cancelo -> Saliba/White/Zinch

    At a loss of what to do as the DGW players aren't exactly getting the best fixtures. Martial/Darwin could haul in their SGW19, and City have DGWs upcoming as well...

    1. jacob1989
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I am doing 1

      1. jacob1989
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        But if i had martial would do 2

  21. raymonds
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Minileague rivals had Almiron points for weeks now, so on this gameweek I was on the mission to end this and finally put him in my starting 11, sure the clean sheet point is a return, but I would say that mission is completed.

  22. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Evening all, these moves yay or nay?

    Ederson + Martinelli > Kepa + Mount -4

    Would give me 3 DGWers in total

  23. Pulp Minion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    White left the field at 59:38 so unfortunately no CS

  24. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Darwin to mitro good to go ? I may need to do tonight to avoid price prise

  25. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    ARS-NEW next GW ... who would you play if you had Trippier White Saka Almiron ...

