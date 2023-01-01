96
Dugout Discussion January 1

Nottm Forest v Chelsea team news: Azpilicueta for James is the Blues’ only change

96 Comments
Share

2023’s second Premier League match takes place at City Ground, where Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the 16:30 GMT kick-off.

A poor end to pre-World Cup life saw Graham Potter’s side be winless in five matches, although this run ended with a Gameweek 17 win over Bournemouth.

It also delivered a clean sheet to the many managers that had bought goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), who starts again this afternoon.

Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) has almost 300,000 new owners for this round – he remains in the starting XI, with Cesar Azpilicueta (£4.8m) in for the injured Reece James (£5.7m) being their only change.

That means Mason Mount (£7.6m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) and Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) all begin proceedings.

With a win, Nottingham Forest can go up to 16th place and Steve Cooper makes two changes from the team that lost at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson (£4.7m) was ineligible to face his parent club but immediately reclaims his spot between the sticks from Wayne Hennessey (£3.9m). The other replaces hamstring victim Jesse Lingard (£5.4m) with Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m), out with a groin problem since bagging two goals and assist throughout Gameweeks 15 and 16.

Cheap FPL defender Neco Williams (£4.0m) is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Mangala, Freuler; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, McKenna, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, O’Brien, Surridge, Dennis

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Hall, Gallagher, Kovacic, Chukwuemeka, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Aubameyang

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

96 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Never change Spurs, never change

    Open Controls
  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Why is Havertz so low on the captain's poll? Seems the standout option from Chelsea to me. Maybe Mount but midfield slots are very competitive and it's easier to find a forward spot to give up.

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Havertz historically hasn't been very good in FPL

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        Was the best captain in the DGW last year... I still remember because I bottled it and didn't get him.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          7-0 Norwich thumping last season. Havertz up front. No goals. No goals.

          Open Controls
    2. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Because he's awful.

      Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      Probably not owned enough.

      I am torn between Haaland, Mitrovic (who I would need to sign) or Pulisic who I do have, signed in the window for these games.

      He could easily get a goal and assist ber the two matches which would justify captaincy.

      The issue is the Man City FA Cup game which they will go full strength with.

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah. People are guilty of voting for who they are *going* to pick, not who they think the best option is.

        Open Controls
        1. Rojo's Modern Life
          • 12 Years
          just now

          'guilty'. If people thought he was the best option, they'd buy him and vote for him

          Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Goal and assist last week.
      Double Game next.
      Lets see what he does today.
      He is good value as 3rd striker at the very least

      Open Controls
    5. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Only 173 votes. He'll get a few more. Could be cos he has a more teammates that can take his attacking share of points while Mitrovic has very few, if any.

      Open Controls
    6. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Potter's penchant for rotation is one factor. Could easily end up as a single GW. Only had 1 return in the 6 games before the break too, not very reliable

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Spurs. Hahahaha!

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lovely result for united 🙂

      Open Controls
  4. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    ignoring the yellow card, would you bring in Mitrovic or Havertz for the DGW...

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Mitro the clear option if you ignore the YC but that is not the case.

      Open Controls
  5. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Villa has improved significantly since the departure of slipping Steve...

    Open Controls
    1. camarozz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah he was terrible, negative football.

      Open Controls
    2. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He was the worst manager in the league. Ole's tactics with Jose's people skills.

      Open Controls
  6. Bobadoba
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Kdb out for Mount for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for me unless looking for a captain

      Open Controls
      1. Bobadoba
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Really need to lose kdb but unconvinced Mount will be any good long term

        Open Controls
  7. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Pulisic is my 1st sub and not going to get on.
    So expect a hat trick from him.

    Open Controls
  8. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    At last a GW with no lucky Kane points. Now Kepa CS!

    Open Controls
  9. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Kulu➡️Mount? (if he looks good today)

    Could bb with

    Ward/Andreas/bueno/patterson

    All have good fixtures

    Im liking it 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    If you get 5 yellows, does the rule mean you miss the fa cup game (if it’s the next game up) or does it work for league only?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Accumulated bookings leading to suspension is only applicable to the PL

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Only the league as it's an accumulation within one competition. A red card is different and counts across any domestic game

      Open Controls
  11. WVA
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    24 million on KDB and Kane, 3 points....

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Welcome to the club, thinking Havertz or Mount for a gamble DGW?

      Open Controls
    2. Babit1967
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Same number of points with Salah & KDB, ditched the latter for Odegaard tho and I feel good even with the dgw

      Open Controls
  12. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    NFO 0-2 Chelsea
    Havertz
    T. Silva

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Already? Wow what a team. Doesn't even need the match to start.

      Open Controls
  13. putana
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    This seems like a 0-0 or 1-1 type of game

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1-1 would be amazing for me at least, as long as it’s an OG or something and not a popular Chelsea asset

      Open Controls
  14. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Cancelo owners, what are we doing with him?

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Leaving him as other transfers are more important

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Play or bench?

        Open Controls
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      I am undecided but I won’t be doing anything with him for this GW ie tomorrow

      Open Controls
    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Leave. Not exactly any stand out options to replace him.

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Play or bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Playing him over White as it stands.

          Open Controls
    4. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    5. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Keeping for now.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Currently starting ahead of white

        Open Controls
    6. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keeping and starting

      Open Controls
    7. Blue Moon Rising
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m close to shipping.

      Open Controls
  15. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    MGW returning is a big boost for Forest, looked really good in his new role further forward in the last 2 games before the break. Wanted to punt on him but the injury at the end of the break put an end to that. If he looks good today I might consider him with Forest's good run (although their general lack of goals is an issue of course)

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      I like him but he doesn't stack up with the other midfield options being so good at the moment

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Henderson too. Forest have failed to score at home just once in PL this season and beat Liverpool. No pushovers.

      Open Controls
  16. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Reckon Olsen might get the Wolves game?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      What a weird, heroic pick. Kudos

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Probably after today, no reason to rush Martinez back

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe, difficult to say. Don't think it matters though as it's 0 or 90 mins

      Open Controls
  17. Will
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Kane or Darwin out for Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane for the extra funds.

      Open Controls
    2. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Darwin

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Spurs may double in 20 and the games may be better for them to score on the counter

      Open Controls
    4. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Darwin

      Open Controls
  18. Konstaapeli
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Never forget many were predicting spurs for the title back in august 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Were they? Who?

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        There were plenty. Nailed for top 3 in most lists. Should have taken names.

        Open Controls
      2. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I remember many people were saying Spurs "won" the transfer window

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Yeah, Bissouma and Perisic certainly didn't live up to all the hype.

          Open Controls
      3. FantasyTony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        I thought they'd do well. Just didn't have the mentality for Conte.

        Open Controls
  19. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Darwin or Martial out for Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'm currently selling Martial over Darwin

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martial over Darwin but I a struggling with idea of selling either and may hold. Fulham double not easy even if Mitro avoids yellow card v Leicester and future fixtures not great so probably booking in transfer

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        * I am

        Open Controls
        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah, not happy losing either really. Darwin always has a haul in him and Martial likely has a DGW soon

          It's just the huge EO Mitro will have that scares me

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Fulham fixtures beyond 19 are decent. I don't necessarily think you need to book in a transfer

        Open Controls
        1. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          The extra funds from Darwin could come in handy in targeting other DGW players though, assuming Arsenal get DGW21 and Utd get DGW20

          Open Controls
  20. Disco Stu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Went to bed last night wishing for Kulusevski to not play today so I could get Martinelli's 10 points off the bench. If I had known wishes were actually being granted, I'd have asked for Ana de Armas and a million bucks instead

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      She'd only distract you mate.

      Open Controls
      1. Disco Stu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Sadly, I'm not sure I would distract her

        Open Controls
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          She might also not be best pleased with you once she realises you also demanded a million bucks alongside her.

          Open Controls
          1. Disco Stu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            That's a fair point

            Open Controls
  21. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Captain option between following (tempted with Rashford as showing good form)

    A Rashford v BOU
    B Use transfer on Martial to Mitro v lei CHE and hope no yellow
    C Haaland v che
    D Salah v bre

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  22. james 101
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any of you seriously considering captaining Mitro?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Him or Mount but probably Mitro if I get

      Open Controls
      1. james 101
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I’m in mitro just now

        It’s him or Haa for me

        Open Controls
        1. james 101
          • 10 Years
          just now

          *on

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes I'm considering him for captaincy if I bring him in. He has the good fixture against LEI, look at the Chelsea fixture as a bonus

      Open Controls
    3. putana
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No. Feels like if I do he will get a yellow in the first game. Whichever attacking player does good for chelsea today ill bring in and captain

      Open Controls
  23. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    GW 20

    What city players will you have?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sticking with Cancelo, KDB and Haaland for now

      Open Controls
  24. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Team is a mess, any advice?

    Kepa Ward
    Cancelo Trippier Shaw Patterson Bueno
    KDB Rashford Kulu Martinelli Andreas
    Haaland Darwin Wilson

    1FT 1.1ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kulu to Mount

      Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      kulu out this week. See if cancelo starts next game

      Open Controls
    3. Konstaapeli
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      That's almost identcal to mine and I'm quite happy woth it. 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Konstaapeli
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Not so happy with my typing tho.

        Open Controls
  25. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    GW19 - who you captaining?

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Mitrovic or Kepa

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Haaland - 21 goals in 15 games is good enough for me

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.