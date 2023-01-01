Nottm Forest v Chelsea team news: Azpilicueta for James is the Blues’ only change

2023’s second Premier League match takes place at City Ground, where Nottingham Forest host Chelsea in the 16:30 GMT kick-off.

A poor end to pre-World Cup life saw Graham Potter’s side be winless in five matches, although this run ended with a Gameweek 17 win over Bournemouth.

It also delivered a clean sheet to the many managers that had bought goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), who starts again this afternoon.

Marc Cucurella (£5.2m) has almost 300,000 new owners for this round – he remains in the starting XI, with Cesar Azpilicueta (£4.8m) in for the injured Reece James (£5.7m) being their only change.

That means Mason Mount (£7.6m), Kai Havertz (£7.8m) and Raheem Sterling (£9.7m) all begin proceedings.

With a win, Nottingham Forest can go up to 16th place and Steve Cooper makes two changes from the team that lost at Manchester United.

Dean Henderson (£4.7m) was ineligible to face his parent club but immediately reclaims his spot between the sticks from Wayne Hennessey (£3.9m). The other replaces hamstring victim Jesse Lingard (£5.4m) with Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.5m), out with a groin problem since bagging two goals and assist throughout Gameweeks 15 and 16.

Cheap FPL defender Neco Williams (£4.0m) is on the bench.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, Boly, Lodi; Yates, Mangala, Freuler; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, McKenna, Cook, Toffolo, Colback, O’Brien, Surridge, Dennis

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella; Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount; Sterling, Havertz, Pulisic

Subs: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Hall, Gallagher, Kovacic, Chukwuemeka, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Aubameyang