Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Kulusevski injured, Dier benched

The first Premier League match of 2023 takes place in north London, where Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in the 14:00 GMT kick-off.
Antonio Conte’s side can overtake Manchester United into fourth place with a win, whilst Unai Emery’s men will remain 12th regardless.
Sticking with their usual system, the hosts have made four changes to the line-up which drew at Brentford, welcoming back World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) alongside Ben Davies (£4.9m) and Bryan Gil (£5.0m).
The latter means there is no Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) at all, due to a slight muscle injury that will be scanned tomorrow. Eric Dier (£5.2m), Japhet Tanganga (£3.9m) and Fraser Forster (£3.9m) also make way.
Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Matt Doherty (£4.6m) continue at wing-back but Conte will be frustrated to have nine substitutes that are mostly defenders.
Aston Villa are unchanged from the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool, meaning Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£4.6m) only make the bench.
It’s another start up front for bargain midfielder Leon Bailey (£4.5m), edging out Danny Ings (£6.5m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m).
GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Bryan, Kane, Son
Subs: Forster, Dier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Spence, Sarr, Skipp
Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins
Subs: Martinez, Cash, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Chambers, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Archer
starting to fall behind the pack in my ML, what to do here guys?
2FT...
a. james martial to cucu and mitro
b. james kulu to cucu and 8.7 mid
c. any other ideas?
kepa ward
trippier white james bueno walker
kdb rash marti almiron kulu
haaland darwin martial