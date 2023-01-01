Spurs v Aston Villa team news: Kulusevski injured, Dier benched

The first Premier League match of 2023 takes place in north London, where Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in the 14:00 GMT kick-off.

Antonio Conte’s side can overtake Manchester United into fourth place with a win, whilst Unai Emery’s men will remain 12th regardless.

Sticking with their usual system, the hosts have made four changes to the line-up which drew at Brentford, welcoming back World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris (£5.5m) and Cristian Romero (£4.9m) alongside Ben Davies (£4.9m) and Bryan Gil (£5.0m).

The latter means there is no Dejan Kulusevski (£8.0m) at all, due to a slight muscle injury that will be scanned tomorrow. Eric Dier (£5.2m), Japhet Tanganga (£3.9m) and Fraser Forster (£3.9m) also make way.

Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Matt Doherty (£4.6m) continue at wing-back but Conte will be frustrated to have nine substitutes that are mostly defenders.

Aston Villa are unchanged from the 3-1 defeat against Liverpool, meaning Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m) and Matty Cash (£4.6m) only make the bench.

It’s another start up front for bargain midfielder Leon Bailey (£4.5m), edging out Danny Ings (£6.5m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m).

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Perisic; Bryan, Kane, Son

Subs: Forster, Dier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Spence, Sarr, Skipp

Aston Villa XI: Olsen; Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Kamara, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Martinez, Cash, Bednarek, Augustinsson, Chambers, Sanson, Coutinho, Ings, Archer