FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 18

Happy New Year everyone and welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 18.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

We have a new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7), as Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) rises to 22nd overall.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy also leads for a second successive week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This contest open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 18 was round two of the FFS Open Cup.

One former winner (2EyedTurk) was eliminated by jselvy17 but three others (Wild Rover, Gribude and TH14) are safely through to round three, which will be played in Gameweek 19.

Plasticnancy is still the highest ranked player in the competition.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 18 was also round two of the FFS Members Cup. Both are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the cups listed on the FPL site.

The draw for round three, which will take place in Gameweek 20, has not yet been made at the time of writing.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 18 was 48, after hits. This removed 99 teams, as 868 go through to Gameweek 19.

Randal Stephens was the top scorer with 77 points.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues despite losing to Alex Tyc but his lead over RoyArve Garvik is now down to three points.

With a joint-best 49 points out of a possible 54 are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1, John Dixon in League 8 Division 48 and Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27.

MODS & CONS

For a fifth week, Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) leads the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Meanwhile, Kiran (FPL Brains) is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league and has risen to 6,043rd overall.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) remains ahead in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill leads for a ninth week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is 2,995th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

For a 15th week, Benjamin Davis is ahead in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for an eighth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll sets the pace in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan Kępski leads for a fifth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) and is now 3,745th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jan also leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

FPL VETS

Still on top of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league is Ben Foster.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

This one started scoring in Gameweek 17, like FPL’s Second Chance league. Kiran (FPL Brains) has come straight in at number one (league code 02vm22), rising from 112k to 6k during the two Gameweeks.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.