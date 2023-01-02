FPL Double Gameweek 19 team and injury news

There have been very few stand-alone pre-match press conferences ahead of Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), with the turnaround so quick between deadlines.

Instead, many Premier League managers were interviewed in the aftermath of their sides’ Gameweek 18 fixtures, with the quotes gradually being released from embargo – and there’s still more to come beyond today’s 16:00 GMT deadline.

Here’s a (very!) last-minute round-up of what we know on the fitness front.

ARSENAL

Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (muscle) remain on the injury list but we haven’t heard much more team news from Mikel Arteta before the deadline, with the lack of a bespoke Gameweek 19 press conference depriving us of the chance to hear how match-fit Emile Smith Rowe (groin) might be and whether there are any fresh concerns.

ASTON VILLA

Diego Carlos (Achilles) is still sidelined, while this game may also come too soon for Jacob Ramsey (hamstring).

There were two new concerns picked up in the excellent win over Spurs, with Douglas Luiz taking a blow to the ankle and John McGinn suffering what seemed like a hamstring injury.

“I don’t know exactly now, but maybe because they run a lot! Of course we can have some injuries, but hopefully it’s not a big injury for them.” – Unai Emery on McGinn/Luiz

Emi Martinez could be back between the posts, meanwhile.

“Our plan is to carry on with Emiliano Martinez. He’ll train tomorrow and Tuesday and he’s going to be closer to play with us but after the match we play today, we can play and believe in Robin Olsen. “Yes but for us, Emiliano is very important. He is the No.1 but Robin knows his role and is very positive as a person. His role is very important as well and in matches like today, we need his performance. He was fantastic, Robin, what he achieved.” – Unai Emery

BOURNEMOUTH

Philip Billing is a concern for Bournemouth’s trip to Old Trafford, having been withdrawn in the first half of the defeat to Crystal Palace due to a hip problem.

“He had some pain in his hip, so not ideal. But we will see where he is. Hopefully we can get him back out there soon.” – Gary O’Neil

Marcus Tavernier remains a major doubt with a hamstring injury along with Neto (hamstring), Ryan Fredericks (knock), David Brooks (hamstring) and Junior Stanislas (knock).

BRENTFORD

Aaron Hickey (ankle), Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (muscle) and Frank Onyeka (hamstring) look set to miss out again, while it remains to be seen if Thomas Strakosha (ankle) is fit enough to be back on the bench against Liverpool after several months out.

The big news concerns Ivan Toney, whose season looked to be in jeopardy when he was stretchered off with a knee injury against West Ham.

Remarkably, Thomas Frank said in his pre-match presser that Toney still has a chance of making Monday’s game.

“It’s nothing wrong with the knee. Without going too much into details, it was something around the muscle. “There’s no significant injury there. The day after a game is always recovery, today (Sunday) was very, very light tactical training. “You rest them if they are very important and then you have them available for the day after. “Ivan is in that category, but let’s see for tomorrow.” – Thomas Frank

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Jakub Moder (knee) is on the long-term injury list, while Adam Webster (muscle) and Danny Welbeck (muscle) remain out.

Alexis Mac Allister could be fit enough to start after his extended post-World Cup break, while two more players who are available again are Moises Caicedo and Denis Undav, who missed the defeat to Arsenal because of suspension and personal reasons respectively.

“Mentally, for sure Alexis can play. Physically, I’m not sure but we will see tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.” – Roberto De Zerbi

CHELSEA

Reece James (knee), Armando Broja (ACL), N’Golo Kante (hamstring) and Wesley Fofana (knee) are still on the Chelsea injury list, while doubt remains about the availability of Ruben Loftus-Cheek (calf) and Ben Chilwell (hamstring): while the pair were sighted on the training ground recently, they have been sidelined for the best part of two months and will be short of match fitness even if they are now injury free.

Edouard Mendy (shoulder) was also absent on Sunday, although he now very much looks like back-up ‘keeper to Kepa Arrizabalaga in west London anyway.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Crystal Palace are next in action on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur, with James Tomkins set to return from suspension.



Tyrick Mitchell, however, is still banned.

Elsewhere, James McArthur (groin) and Nathan Ferguson (match fitness) remain out, while reports suggest Sam Johnstone faces a period on the sidelines with a back problem.

EVERTON

James Garner (back) and Andros Townsend (knee) will definitely sit this game out, while Yerry Mina (illness), Anthony Gordon (illness) and Michael Keane (knee) will be assessed after they were forced to miss the Manchester City match on New Year’s Eve.

Frank Lampard said that everyone had otherwise come through unscathed from that surprise draw at the Etihad but that the Toffees would “have to manage the tiredness factor”, with not much more than 72 hours separating Gameweeks 18 and 19.

“We’ll just have to manage the tiredness factor in the next two days because there was a big output, 100-odd minutes of work off the ball can be tough. “We’ve got Anthony and Yerry who are not feeling well, so we’ll have to see how they are the next two days.” – Frank Lampard

FULHAM

Neeskens Kebano (Achilles) remains out, while the best that Layvin Kurzawa (match fitness) and Manor Solomon (match fitness) can likely hope for is a place on the bench at the King Power Stadium after recent returns to training.

Marco Silva said that “everything was okay” otherwise when facing the media on Monday, adding that Aleksandar Mitrovic is “getting better” after his recent struggles with a niggling foot injury – a problem that hasn’t stopped him from starting the last two games over Christmas and New Year.

LEEDS UNITED

Jesse Marsch is managing the fitness of a number of players, including Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw and Jack Harrison. The pair were withdrawn on 45/64 minutes respectively at St James’ Park in Gameweek 18.

“With Adam [Forshaw] we’re still addressing his physical issues, so at half-time we felt like we needed to take him out. With Jack [Harrison], with him coming off of injury, we felt like we were getting a lot out of them, but we didn’t want to push that too much. It’s not that we had a cap, I thought Jack played well and was in the match and just wanted to make sure that we didn’t risk further injury with him, a little bit with Rodrigo as well. We’re getting guys back in when we don’t want to have setbacks and then in the meantime, we need to claw through some points which this point that in that sense was valuable.” – Jesse Marsch

Elsewhere, Patrick Bamford underwent minor groin surgery recently and after a recent bout of illness, hadn’t restarted training when we last heard from Jesse Marsch. That suggests Gameweek 19 will come too soon for him, with the FA Cup potentially providing the right platform for him to be eased back in.

“Probably not in training until next week, hopefully Sunday-Monday. We know that Patrick [Bamford] can score goals in bunches, he’s proven that. I tell you, he hasn’t been at 100 per cent since I’ve been here. He just hasn’t. Even that being said he’s created a tonne of chances and it’s unfortunate that some of them haven’t fallen the way that he’s wanted. We’re hopeful that this diagnosis and this surgery can really be kind of a big part of the physical equation and solution for what’s necessary for Patrick. His attitude has been good he’s doing everything he can and again, hopefully we get him going next week.” – Jesse Marsch, speaking last wek

Archie Gray (ankle), Stuart Dallas (knee) and Luis Sinisterra (foot) are still injured.

LEICESTER CITY

Patson Daka limped off injured just 15 minutes into Leicester City’s visit to Anfield, so Jamie Vardy may instead the line against Fulham on Tuesday.

“It looks like his hamstring. So, the medical team will tell me later in the morning, but it doesn’t look great. It’s just a case of getting them in, getting them recovered and then we can get ready for the game against Fulham.” – Brendan Rodgers

James Maddison, meanwhile, is still suffering with a knee issue, but could rejoin his teammates in training soon.

“He has had good news from the scan, which is positive for us. The medical team will work with him over the course of the next seven-to-10 days to build him up. Hopefully we will get no reaction from that. Then if that’s the case, he can then re-join our training group. We have to be mindful as well that it’s been eight weeks or so since he played a game. Everton was his last real game, so he’s not going to come in and be right up to speed straight away. But just to have that quality and that creativity and that personality, it takes this team to a different dimension when you have that level of player. I’m pretty sure he’d have enjoyed himself. We just need to get him back and hopefully he can then be really important for us for the second part of the season.” – Brendan Rodgers

Jonny Evans (calf), James Justin (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Ricardo Pereira (Achilles) and Dennis Praet (rib/hip/abdomen) also look set to miss out.

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp delivered his Gameweek 19 press conference immediately after the Leicester game, so the injury news is dated somewhat ahead of the trip to Brentford.

Klopp did say that Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) had a “chance” of recovering for Monday’s game, while Curtis Jones (match fitness) and Fabinho (personal reasons) could return to the squad.

Cody Gakpo looks much less likely to feature because of red tape, while Arthur (muscle), Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Luis Diaz (knee) remain out and it remains to be seen whether the seemingly minor issues that Andrew Robertson and Harvey Elliott picked up in Gameweek 18 are enough to keep them out of this one. It doesn’t look good in Robertson’s case.

“Bobby and Milly, we have to see but there is a chance. Ibou has a good chance. Curtis is now in full training so not sure, maybe for the squad, we have to see, but obviously this information I don’t have yet. Let’s see.” – Jurgen Klopp

“If I worked in the (registration) offices then I am early awake so I could sign these papers at 6.30 in the morning, but I am not too sure that will happen,” says Klopp. “It must be before 12 and on top of that he is of course not allowed to train with the team before the papers are signed. “Technically he is still an Eindhoven player (until then). There is a chance, but I don’t know if it’s really there.” – Jurgen Klopp on Cody Gakpo

MANCHESTER CITY

With Manchester City not in action until Thursday, we’ve had little team news so far, although Pep Guardiola did at least reveal no new injury problems in his press conference following the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Having been rested/dropped in the last two league outings, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden could potentially return at Stamford Bridge, with the players’ mood and body language set to play a key role(!)

“We have to play with 11 – we cannot play with 13 – and every time it is difficult to choose for me because always top players are not playing. Mainly lately – perhaps as I am older – I look at the body language in the training sessions and everything. You cannot play good when the body language is not correct. Sometimes I pick them for the body language, for how happy they look and how they are there. This is one of my main decisions when I choose the line-up. With the skills I know how good they are, and they know what we want to do. But the body language depends on them and sometimes they are not good.” – Pep Guardiola

Discussing Foden, Guardiola went on to say:

“Phil made incredibly good contributions from the bench and we had good chances but we could not win. Phil can play in a thousand, million positions but it’s just that in the training sessions and on the pitch and I see something and with my intuition I decide to play with Jack [Grealish] in these games because he gives us extra passes.” – Pep Guardiola

Elsewhere, Julian Alvarez was used as a late substitute following his return from the World Cup and is available.

However, Aymeric Laporte (back) is a doubt, while Ruben Dias is expected to remain out with a hamstring injury. That leaves Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and John Stones competing for two spots at the back, providing Laporte misses out.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Diogo Dalot (hamstring), Scott McTominay (illness) and Lisandro Martinez (post-World Cup break) could all be back in the squad in midweek, leaving just Jadon Sancho (match fitness) on the sidelines.

“We have to see. Both [McTominay and Martinez] were training (Friday) and (Saturday). I’m quite optimistic that they can both return to the squad.”



“Diogo Dalot also made good progress. We don’t want to take risks with anyone because we know there are many games to come and we need a full squad to cover all the games.” – Erik ten Hag

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Matt Targett (heel), Jonjo Shelvey (calf) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain unavailable and the game probably comes too soon for Alexander Isak (thigh), who is nearing a return to fitness after months on the sidelines.

Callum Wilson could return to the starting XI after illness, however.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Forest remain without long-term absentees Omar Richards (leg), Giulian Biancone (ACL), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Cheikhou Kouyate (hamstring), while Jesse Lingard (hamstring) sat out Gameweek 18 with an injury sustained against Manchester United in the previous match and is now sidelined for a month.

SOUTHAMPTON

For Wednesday’s huge bottom-of-the-table clash with Nottingham Forest, Nathan Jones may be tempted to start Romeo Lavia for the first time since late August. The 18-year-old quickly established himself as a key player after his summer arrival, until picking up a hamstring injury. His minutes have been carefully managed over recent matches, as explained by Jones after Saturday’s defeat at Fulham.

“We could have pushed Romeo today but if he breaks down again, you know he’s only made seven appearances this year and we wanted to play in our games far more” – Nathan Jones

Long-term absentee Tino Livramento (knee) is still not ready to return, whilst Juan Larios (muscle), Theo Walcott (calf) and Alex McCarthy (ankle) remain unavailable.

The removal of Samuel Edozie in Gameweek 18 was purely because of cramp, so he’ll be fine to play.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (groin), Lucas Moura (tendon) and Richarlison (hamstring) look set to remain out and Yves Bissouma is suspended, while we’re in the dark as to the availability of Dejan Kulusevski after a muscle injury ruled him out of the Aston Villa defeat.

Antonio Conte was hopeful that the Swede would only miss one match but given that little more than 72 hours separates Gameweeks 18 and 19, and that a scan was needed in between, it might still be a tall order to get the winger back for Crystal Palace.

WEST HAM UNITED

As Gianluca Scamacca (ankle) started against Brentford and Nayef Aguerd (illness) was an unused substitute, there are only two players with known injury concerns at West Ham.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma continues his recovery from knee surgery and is currently without a return date, whilst Maxwel Cornet’s calf problem has kept him out of action since Gameweek 9.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Spanish full-back Jonny made a 25-minute cameo appearance against Manchester United to complete his recovery from a hamstring injury, with Boubacar Traore (knock) also making the matchday squad.

The long-term injuries to Pedro Neto (ankle), Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) will keep them out of first-team proceedings for a while longer but Wednesday night could bring a debut for forward Matheus Cunha, signed on loan from Atletico Madrid.