The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

The second rounds of our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions played out in Gameweek 18.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the second round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the third round can be viewed here.

Four former winners participated in the second round, with all going through except 2EyedTurk.

TH14, Gribude and Wild Rover scored 59, 64 and 63 points respectively to overcome Sticky Toffee Pudding, BK and Tommy’s Tryers.

Yet fizchelsea was an unlucky elimination, with a 65 score that would’ve defeated all three and many other winners. Other high-scoring goodbyes go to HiShaun (61) and Mani10000g (60).

Plasticnancy is the highest-ranked remaining entry, currently sat 22nd in the overall FPL game.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the second round can be viewed here.

Gameweek 19 is a week off for all 64 victors. Also, with all previous champions already eliminated, we know there’ll be a new name on this year’s crown.

Plasticnancy progressed in this competition too, with the next best season belonging to 2,646th-placed Shiregeriatrics.

Proving that it’s all about the luck of the draw, InTommyWeTrust won with 48 points whilst Wolfsburgers, Sultan Saeed and Gopher27 lost with 60, 59 and 58.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 19

Round 4 – Gameweek 20

Round 5 – Gameweek 21

Round 6 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 16

Round 1 – Gameweek 17

Round 2 – Gameweek 18

Round 3 – Gameweek 20

Round 4 – Gameweek 21

Round 5 – Gameweek 22

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher