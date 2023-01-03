92
FFS Cup January 3

The latest results and draws for the FFS Cups

92 Comments
The second rounds of our two traditional Fantasy Premier League (FPL) cup competitions played out in Gameweek 18.

A reminder that these are the old-school cups that we run via our own site, rather than the ones you may see in the ‘Cups’ tab on your FPL team page.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in each tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS OPEN CUP

The full results from the second round can be viewed here.

The full draw for the third round can be viewed here.

Four former winners participated in the second round, with all going through except 2EyedTurk.

TH14, Gribude and Wild Rover scored 59, 64 and 63 points respectively to overcome Sticky Toffee Pudding, BK and Tommy’s Tryers.

Yet fizchelsea was an unlucky elimination, with a 65 score that would’ve defeated all three and many other winners. Other high-scoring goodbyes go to HiShaun (61) and Mani10000g (60).

Plasticnancy is the highest-ranked remaining entry, currently sat 22nd in the overall FPL game.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The full results from the second round can be viewed here.

Gameweek 19 is a week off for all 64 victors. Also, with all previous champions already eliminated, we know there’ll be a new name on this year’s crown.

Plasticnancy progressed in this competition too, with the next best season belonging to 2,646th-placed Shiregeriatrics.

Proving that it’s all about the luck of the draw, InTommyWeTrust won with 48 points whilst Wolfsburgers, Sultan Saeed and Gopher27 lost with 60, 59 and 58.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup games.

Entrants who qualify for the second round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 16
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 20
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 21
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 22
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 23
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 24
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 25

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

92 Comments
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 21 mins ago

    1st day back and work and its sh1te

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      Just be glad thar you're only back now!

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 16 mins ago

        *that, don't know why my autocorrect wants me to be a pirate

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 3 mins ago

          Nateseadog

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      Camerozz knows.

  2. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 hours, 18 mins ago

    Had the luckiest win in my FPL cup, drew 51-51 with my opponent playing a bench boost and beat him on goals scored.

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 31 mins ago

      Nice one. Didn't notice the Cup tab there.

  3. Bad Lieutenant
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    Tempted to go against the grain by actually bringing Darwin in, for lack of any other decent Toney replacement.

    Might have judged him a little harshly against the likes of Haaland and any number of strikers with more PL experience.

    He's only had eight decent run outs in thirteen games and still returned five goals. Suarez scored four in his first thirteen for Liverpool - Torres six.

    Jesus hasn't exactly been prolific.

    Has to launch at some point.

    1. agueroooooney
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 34 mins ago

      Always reluctant to jump on a player who's stock is plummeting even when they have good underlying numbers. I'd wait till he scores one then jump on. Could likely be a confidence thing and he could start banging them in next week or it could be 5 more weeks before he does.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 33 mins ago

      Do you really need a Toney replacement? Sounded like he'll be fine in a couple of days. If I owned him I'd probably just stick til the ban drops

      1. Bad Lieutenant
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        It's the ban that's putting me off. Doesn't look good.

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          There's that many charges against him his legal team could slow down the process in red tape for a long time. Then a ban will be announced and they'll appeal that. Not like he'll be banned this week or next.

          1. Bad Lieutenant
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 39 mins ago

            See what happens tomorrow, I suppose.

    3. estheblessed
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Have you seen Nunez play? His finishing is shocking!

  4. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    Best James replacement:

    A) Botman (FUL, cry, WHU, bou, LIV)
    B) Castagne (nfo, BHA, avl, TOT, mun)
    C) Cancelo/Akanji (mun/TOT, WOL, tot, AVL/ars, nfo)

    Botman has good fixtures + security of starts. Castagne decent attacking threat. City def have 2 doubles but hard to know who's nailed.

    1. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 6 mins ago

      I'm looking at B myself.

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      B

  5. Kane Lane
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Salah to KdB free?

    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 5 mins ago

      No brainer, as long as KDB doesn't pick up an injury on Thursday.

  6. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Out of the cup :(. Good luck to those remaining

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 52 mins ago

      Concentrating on the league? I'm fighting against relegation.

  7. Rohirrims
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 50 mins ago

    Best sub 6.0 forward for the next few?

    I'm looking at Mbeumo if Toney in banned/ injured.

    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 48 mins ago

      I have Mbeumo. Him and his 12pts are on my bench.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        ouch

  8. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 46 mins ago

    I remember when 3 Liverpool was vital! I currently have 0.

    1. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 40 mins ago

      I remember when bubble perms were a fashion statement.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 34 mins ago

        What's with the 'were'? Retro.

        1. Bad Lieutenant
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 32 mins ago

          True. Hipsters will recycle anything these days. The bubble mullet has to be the worst offender.

          1. estheblessed
            • 8 Years
            6 hours, 25 mins ago

            Are you a scouser?

            1. Bad Lieutenant
              • 4 Years
              6 hours, 8 mins ago

              Geordie.

  9. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Optimal newcastle set up from next GW - double defence (Trips Botman) or double attack (Almiron Wilson)?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Defence.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Defence.

    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      I posted similar quetion, going to see how Wilson plays and if he is over the sniffles.

  10. Cucurella-ella
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    I have 7 players playing in 2 games today

    This can't end well, can it?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Why not?

  11. Cucurella-ella
    6 hours, 30 mins ago

    Nunez (c) vs Brighto anyone?

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 25 mins ago

      lol

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 5 mins ago

      Bet on him to take over 5.5 shots instead and not score a goal instead.

  12. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why is first day at work after Xmas break is always shite? Is it due to excessive alcohol consumed?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 12 mins ago

      Lack of alcohol?

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        💡

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      No idea what that's like so I don't know. Reality of what your life really is setting in probably.

      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 6 mins ago

        Are horses not into drinking then?

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 47 mins ago

          I just don't get a break at Christmas. I work a lot more.

          1. Miniboss
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 45 mins ago

            Are you Santa’s horse?

    3. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 6 mins ago

      Everyday is shite at work, just that we get numb to that feeling with each passing days...

    4. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 3 mins ago

      I'm taking it very slow

  13. antis0cial
    • 6 Years
    6 hours, 19 mins ago

    Darwin to Kane for free? 0.1 spare so can wait assuming no more price changes

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      yes 100%

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yeah if they have a DGW for sure

    3. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      makes sense but i wouldnt rush

  14. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Haaland TC in GW20?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Not if he's booked v Chelsea.

    2. Stram Dunk
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      o/

  15. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    6 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is Klopp the sorest loser in football? Pool were well beaten on the night. Between this type of whinging or having a go at reporters after results don't go his way. Did he watch City v Everton, proper hard hitting game? Didn't see Pep crying afterwards that Everton were fairly physical.

    https://youtu.be/cS3T6Z4j9sg

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      He's so whiny. He's actually an expert at coming up with excuses and whining about losses.

    2. Holmes
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      I guess its his end time (or maybe not...)

    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Does he actually believe the nonsense he comes out with though?! If he doesn't talk rubbish about i.e. Konate being fouled then he has to publicly acknowledge his mistake which puts more pressure on the player.

    4. Firmino
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 54 mins ago

      Just a part of a interview. Also said Brentford well deserved winner and appreciates them a lot.

      1. Firmino
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        Also he never throws individual players under the buss. Pep said a week ago that Phillips is not playing because he came back too fat.

        1. TanN
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          He then said he has a sexy body.

          Pep is Pep. Better than Klopp

          Think Kalvins City career is over though, ngl

          1. Firmino
            • 7 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Maybe but not if you acknowledge the money spent on the squad.

        2. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          Klopp is whinging. Making excuses. Throwing his team under the bus saying they're not able to physically match Brentford. Truth is they were outthought and outfought. He's like a child after a lot of games that don't go his way. Big smily man if they win. The Ox already said he doesn't agree with Klopp's opinion.

    5. Mirror Man
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Basically Wenger but with an exceptionally talented dentist.

      1. JBG
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Haha yes.

  16. TanN
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 49 mins ago

    Will be an interesting gameweek...

    I'm second in my mini league and have captained Haaland

    First place in the mini league (who in 20 points behind) has captained Mitrovic...

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Mitro was very tempting, but I'm worried he might get YC'd against Leicester and do nothing else for that game.

  17. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 48 mins ago

    Akanji or Cancelo the better pick?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Akanji

    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      I'd pick another DEF from other teams

    3. MGD
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      Why are people suddenly backing Cancelo again? I still have him in my team but been looking at getting rid..

  18. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 hours, 42 mins ago

    If Toney is found guilty, the consensus is a 6 month ban. Hopefully won't derail his career entirely, but will put him out for the rest of the season easily, depending on when a conclusion is reached.

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Honestly it's probably the least intrusive point for him to get that sort of a ban if so. Less than 5 months of the season to go, Brentford looking pretty healthy for now too

  19. Gazzpfc
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Will have kdb and Haaland for dgw who the 3rd city to have?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      Akanji if you want the most likely to play. Cancelo or Stones if you want assist/goal potential, but a rotation risk.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      Do you see a CS against Man Utd / Spurs? If not is someone like Foden/Bernardo really a better option than, say, Odegaard?

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      KDB and Haaland is enough imo. The rest you have too much rotation risk or a lack of high return potential.

      1. Gazzpfc
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        People in my mini league have Cancelo I’m favouring Akanji and Odegaard to replace Andreas but then I have a selection headache Mitro or Almiron

  20. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 41 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise to bring in?

    A) Odegaard (tot, MUN, eve, BRE/MCI, avl)
    B) Bernardo (mun/TOT, WOL, tot, AVL/ars, nfo)
    C) Rodrigo (avl, BRE, nfo, MUN eve)

    Odegaard best form. Bernardo two doubles playing for City. Rodrigo playing OOP, good fixtures and decent returns all year.

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      A, unless you have Martinelli already, in which case C.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        So you're saying that Odegaard is only better than Bernardo or Rodrigo if you don't own Martinelli?

      2. agueroooooney
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        I do have Martinelli but prefer considering players individually, don't mind doubling up on Arsenal attack

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      A

  21. Mirror Man
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    "We have had contact from an unnamed Premier League club and a very large player at that. So far this club has not reached the market valuation for the player, meaning a deal cannot be pursued at this time. Manchester United are not willing to sell, but every player has their price"

    - Murdock Sports Group

    Liverpool (imo) officially cannot afford McTominay.

  22. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who to start?

    a) Bueno (h) to WHU

    b) White @ TOT

    c) Patterson (h) to SOT

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      A

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      A

    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      C

    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

  23. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 6 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/03/fpl-double-gameweeks-what-we-know-so-far/

