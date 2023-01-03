Tuesday team news: Rashford returns, Diop and Trossard benched

Four more Double Gameweek 19 matches take place on Tuesday evening, with Manchester United v Bournemouth following on from three 19:45 GMT kick-offs.

As for the team news, Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side from Gameweek 18, with Eddie Nketiah once again supported by attacking trio Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Their opponents Newcastle make just one change as Eddie Howe opts for Callum Wilson over Chris Wood up front.

At the King Power Stadium, Aleksandar Mitrovic – handed the captaincy by 30.43% of the top 10k (see below) – starts, with his backers not only hoping for attacking returns but also a caution-free evening. Remember, if he does receive his fifth yellow card of the season tonight, he will miss Fulham’s home match against Chelsea next week and no longer play twice in Gameweek 19.

Andreas Pereira, meanwhile, lines up in his usual attacking midfield role, but Issa Diop is surprisingly dropped in favour of Tosin Adarabioyo at the back.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers reacts to the 2-1 loss at Anfield by making two alterations, as Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy replace Wilfred Ndidi and the injured Patson Daka.

On Merseyside, Frank Lampard also makes two changes, with Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil coming in for Ben Godfrey and the suspended Amadou Onana.

The big news in the Brighton camp is that Leandro Trossard drops to the bench, while Moises Caicedo returns from suspension and lines up alongside Pascal Gross in the engine room. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is on the bench for the visitors.

In the later kick-off, Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof in the defence for Man Utd, as Rapahel Varane and Tyrell Malacia drop out. There are further changes, too, as Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford start in place of Antony – who is absent – and Alejandro Garnacho.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, make two changes: Jordan Zemura and Kieffer Moore are relegated to the bench, with Chris Mepham and Ryan Christie coming in.

GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Oyedeji

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Davies, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Begovic, Mina, Doucoure, Maupay, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Simms, Price

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Trossard, Lallana, Enciso, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Moran

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Brunt, McAteer

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Diop

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, van de Beek, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham, Anthony, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Solanke, Christie

Subs: Plain, Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Zemura

