Tuesday team news: Rashford returns, Diop and Trossard benched

Four more Double Gameweek 19 matches take place on Tuesday evening, with Manchester United v Bournemouth following on from three 19:45 GMT kick-offs.
As for the team news, Mikel Arteta names an unchanged side from Gameweek 18, with Eddie Nketiah once again supported by attacking trio Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.
Their opponents Newcastle make just one change as Eddie Howe opts for Callum Wilson over Chris Wood up front.
At the King Power Stadium, Aleksandar Mitrovic – handed the captaincy by 30.43% of the top 10k (see below) – starts, with his backers not only hoping for attacking returns but also a caution-free evening. Remember, if he does receive his fifth yellow card of the season tonight, he will miss Fulham’s home match against Chelsea next week and no longer play twice in Gameweek 19.
Andreas Pereira, meanwhile, lines up in his usual attacking midfield role, but Issa Diop is surprisingly dropped in favour of Tosin Adarabioyo at the back.
As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers reacts to the 2-1 loss at Anfield by making two alterations, as Youri Tielemans and Jamie Vardy replace Wilfred Ndidi and the injured Patson Daka.
On Merseyside, Frank Lampard also makes two changes, with Tom Davies and Dwight McNeil coming in for Ben Godfrey and the suspended Amadou Onana.
The big news in the Brighton camp is that Leandro Trossard drops to the bench, while Moises Caicedo returns from suspension and lines up alongside Pascal Gross in the engine room. World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is on the bench for the visitors.
In the later kick-off, Harry Maguire partners Victor Lindelof in the defence for Man Utd, as Rapahel Varane and Tyrell Malacia drop out. There are further changes, too, as Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford start in place of Antony – who is absent – and Alejandro Garnacho.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, make two changes: Jordan Zemura and Kieffer Moore are relegated to the bench, with Chris Mepham and Ryan Christie coming in.
GAMEWEEK 19 LINE-UPS
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Holding, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Lokonga, Elneny, Marquinhos, Oyedeji
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson
Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Iwobi, Davies, McNeil, Gray, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Begovic, Mina, Doucoure, Maupay, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Simms, Price
Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, March, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Ferguson
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Mac Allister, Trossard, Lallana, Enciso, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Moran
Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Perez, Barnes, Vardy
Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Vestergaard, Mendy, Ndidi, Brunt, McAteer
Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Mitrovic
Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius, Diop
Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, van de Beek, Rashford, Martial
Subs: Heaton, Martinez, Malacia, Fred, Varane, Dalot, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho
Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Mepham, Anthony, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Solanke, Christie
Subs: Plain, Stephens, Rothwell, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Moore, Pearson, Zemura
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Play Shaw home to City or White away to Spurs?