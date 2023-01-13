Aston Villa v Leeds team news: Summerville and Cash hurt, one change each

The first match of Double Gameweek 20 takes place at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Leeds United in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Both teams have made one change from their Gameweek 19 encounters, with the home side able to recall Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m) after his recovery from a hamstring problem. He comes in for groin injury victim Matty Cash (£4.6m).

New £13.2m left-back Alex Moreno (£4.5m) is named on Unai Emery’s bench, just like Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m). That means cheap midfielder Leon Bailey (£4.5m) starts up front for the fourth successive league match.

Visitors Leeds lost Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) to an ankle injury picked up during their FA Cup tie at Cardiff City. He makes way for Jack Harrison (£5.8m).

New signing Max Wober (£4.5m) is a substitute and sat with him is Patrick Bamford (£7.2m), who has been out since Gameweek 14.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo (£6.3m) is this season’s first FPL midfielder to reach ten league goals and will be looking to score his 11th.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; J Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Alex Moreno, Bednarek, Chambers, Nakamba, Sanson, Coutinho, K Young, Ings

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Wober, Kristensen, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford, Perkins