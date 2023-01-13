185
Dugout Discussion January 13

Aston Villa v Leeds team news: Summerville and Cash hurt, one change each

The first match of Double Gameweek 20 takes place at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Leeds United in the 20:00 GMT kick-off.

Both teams have made one change from their Gameweek 19 encounters, with the home side able to recall Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m) after his recovery from a hamstring problem. He comes in for groin injury victim Matty Cash (£4.6m).

New £13.2m left-back Alex Moreno (£4.5m) is named on Unai Emery’s bench, just like Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.6m). That means cheap midfielder Leon Bailey (£4.5m) starts up front for the fourth successive league match.

Visitors Leeds lost Crysencio Summerville (£4.3m) to an ankle injury picked up during their FA Cup tie at Cardiff City. He makes way for Jack Harrison (£5.8m).

New signing Max Wober (£4.5m) is a substitute and sat with him is Patrick Bamford (£7.2m), who has been out since Gameweek 14.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo (£6.3m) is this season’s first FPL midfielder to reach ten league goals and will be looking to score his 11th.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; A Young, Konsa, Mings, Digne; J Ramsey, Kamara, Douglas Luiz, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Alex Moreno, Bednarek, Chambers, Nakamba, Sanson, Coutinho, K Young, Ings

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Roca, Adams; Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Llorente, Wober, Kristensen, Greenwood, Gelhardt, Bamford, Perkins

  1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Gnonto looks like he would be fin to own

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Fun even

      Open Controls
  2. Gubby-Allen
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Out of my last four players who could have played, I have got 9 minutes out of 360 possible (from Digne).

    Martinez is my next differential. I look forward to him, falling over and getting knocked out in the tunnel on the way onto the pitch tomorrow.

    Open Controls
  3. The 12th Man
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Brought Digne,Watkins and Sterling in for hits last week. Ugh!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Geeez...

      Open Controls
  4. Bailey Bailer
    3 mins ago

    Bailey starts scoring when you transfer him out.

    Open Controls
    1. FATHER KANE
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Or forget he’s still in your 3rd team!

      Open Controls
  5. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any ideas when Stuart Dallas is back? Fpl fave of mine!

    Open Controls
  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Moreno keeps his clean sheet intact

    Open Controls
  7. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Its hard being Rodrigo owner....so many nearly moments

    Open Controls
  8. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Why do so many people have Villa players

    Open Controls

