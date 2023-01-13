FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 19

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after Gameweek 19.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and has risen to ninth overall after captaining Rashford and getting double-digit returns from Kane, Shaw and Leno. She is now only eight points behind world number two Sanad, and 19 behind new world number one Yaqoob.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy also leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 19 was Round 3 of the FFS Open Cup.

The three former winners (Wild Rover, Gribude and TH14) all lost, beaten by Darrencampbelluk, edison and TIMEDRIFTER respectively, but the highest ranked player (Plasticnancy) is safely through to Round 4.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 19 was a free week for the FFS Members Cup. Round 3 will take place in Gameweek 20, and Plasticnancy is the highest ranked player in this one too.

Both Cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details of how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 19 was 45 after hits, with 81 teams to be removed and 788 going through to Gameweek 20.

Adrian Gallogly and Bjoern Scheid were the top scorers after hits with 91 points each. Bjoern has had two top 8k finishes – 7,096th in 2014/25 and 2,618th in 2016/17.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still three points ahead of RoyArve Garvik at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27 is again the sole highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 52 points out of a possible 57 after the other two previously joint highest scorers (Richard Clarke and John Dixon) both lost their latest matches.

MODS & CONS

Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) leads for a sixth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, but new entrant Harry Daniels (FPL Harry) is only one point behind.

FSCOUT FAMILY

Callum Bushell (FPL talk) has regained the lead from Kiran (FPL Brains) in the FFScout Family mini-league and has risen to 8,697th overall. He had previously led after Gameweeks 13, 14 and 16.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for a fourth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and is now 483rd overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill leads for a tenth week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is now 4,381st overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Chris Atkinson (RMT’s Professor) has overtaken long-time leader Benjamin Davis at the top of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a ninth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for a fifth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and is now 2,240th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Jan Kępski leads for a sixth week in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns) and is now 8,598th overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Jan also leads for a fourth week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7).

FPL VETS

Ben Foster leads for a fifth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

CT K has regained the lead from Kiran (FPL Brains) in my December to May League (league code 02vm22) after captaining Harry Kane, and has risen from 507k to 36k overall in the three Gameweeks since the World Cup. He or she previously led after Gameweek 17.

The December to May League is this season’s version of the January to May League, which has been running since 2014/15 and was a successor to TorresMagic’s After Xmas and Second Wildcard Leagues. It started scoring a little earlier than usual this time because of the World Cup break – in Gameweek 17 (like FPL’s Second Chance mini-league, which copied the idea).

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.