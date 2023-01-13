447
Tips January 13

FPL Gameweek 20 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

447 Comments
From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will (hopefully!) be available on this page.

Remember that the FPL deadline is at 18:30 GMT tonight.

It’s a Double Gameweek for both Manchester clubs, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, so players from these sides are unsurprisingly dominating discussion in the Fantasy community.

The transfer window has also reopened, so we’ve got Scout Reports on all the key incomings as well as a list of every single new arrival in FPL.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK/FIXTURE LATEST

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 20 AND BEYOND?

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups 

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 20?

OPINION

STATS ANALYSIS

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

TRANSFERS

ESSENTIAL NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 19 + THE CUPS

USEFUL TOOLS

1

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

447 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FATHER KANE
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    PANTS DOWN!! Good luck all!

    -4 taken:

    Ward
    Cancelo | Trippier | Doherty*
    KdB* | Rashford* | Martinelli | Almiron
    Kane* (TC) | Haaland* | Mitrovic

    Iversen | Andreas | White | Bueno

    1. Paqueta Rice
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      TC Kane, ballsy! Well done and good luck.

      Pulled my pants back up because everyone in the restaurant was looking at me funny

      2. g40steve
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      GL

      1. FATHER KANE
      1. FATHER KANE
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Cheers both!

        2. MIGHTY JOE
  2. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    This is gonna be a party for Haaland triple cappers!

    3. artvandelay316
  3. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Kept switching captain back and fourth between Rashy and Haaland. Now no idea who I have as server crashed and then it blocked the page at the deadline!

    4. Arteta
  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Kane, Son and Fernandes in. Let's have some fun!!!

    1. Neevesy
    1. Neevesy
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Love it

      5. Neevesy
  5. Neevesy
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Nunez - Kane
    Mount - Mahrez
    Haaland TC

    All locked in, good luck all.

    6. D.r.a.c.o
  6. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    8 DGW players, LFG!!!

    1. Bobby Digital
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      5 here :/

      7. Gandalf
  7. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Looking forward to seeing the EO's. Might be wanting a Haaland captain blank

    8. Firminooooo
  8. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Brought in Kane just to make him stop scoring. Sorry Kane owners,

    9. Ooh Ah Cantona
  9. Ooh Ah Cantona
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    After all that stress, I've come to the realisation that I don't know what I'm doing.

    Open Controls

