FPL Gameweek 20 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will (hopefully!) be available on this page.
Remember that the FPL deadline is at 18:30 GMT tonight.
It’s a Double Gameweek for both Manchester clubs, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, so players from these sides are unsurprisingly dominating discussion in the Fantasy community.
The transfer window has also reopened, so we’ve got Scout Reports on all the key incomings as well as a list of every single new arrival in FPL.
DOUBLE GAMEWEEK/FIXTURE LATEST
- LATEST NEWS: Double Gameweek 20 confirmed for four teams
- DOUBLE GAMEWEEKS: What we know so far
- BLANK GAMEWEEKS: How to navigate the ‘blank’ FPL Gameweeks
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best FPL fixtures over the next six Gameweeks?
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 20 AND BEYOND?
- SCOUT PICKS: Six ‘doublers’ include Man City trio
- THE WATCHLIST: Who are the best medium-term player picks?
- SCOUT SQUAD: Neale, Az, Tom and Sam’s best players for FPL Double Gameweek 20
- SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Eriksen, Gakpo + Mahrez
GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Darwin, Saka + Toney injury latest and more updates from Friday’s pressers
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday press conference updates
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Which FPL players are suspended or nearing a ban?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties, corners and free-kicks?
Plus, check out our Injuries and Bans database and Predicted Line-ups
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 20?
OPINION
- LATERISER: Taking a hit in Double Gameweek 20 could be worth it
- ZOPHAR’S Q&A: Triple Captain? Best Man City options? Mitrovic to Martial?
- TOM FREEMAN: Keep or sell Darwin Nunez?
- SIMON MARCH: What FPL managers can learn from the sport of rowing
- AZ: The best Brighton players for FPL Gameweek 20 and beyond
STATS ANALYSIS
- TALES OF THE EXPECTED: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
- THE BOOKIES: Gameweek 20 goalscorer and clean sheet odds
- BIG NUMBERS: The key player and team statistics for Gameweek 20
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
- RATE MY TEAM: Opinion-based surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
- RATE MY TEAM: Points projections for Gameweek 20 and beyond
TRANSFERS
- TRANSFER NEWS: Confirmed new January window signings in FPL
- FPL PRICES: The latest new FPL prices revealed
- SCOUT REPORT: Assessing the appeal of Cody Gakpo
- SCOUT REPORT: Who is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha?
- SCOUT REPORT: Who is Chelsea loanee Joao Felix?
- TRANSFER ROUND-UP: New Chelsea, Leeds + Soton players assessed
- TRANSFER ROUND-UP: Forest’s Scarpa + Brentford’s Schade assessed
ESSENTIAL NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 19 + THE CUPS
- EFL CUP: What the EFL Cup results mean for Blank Gameweek 25 + Stones, Martial and Dalot injury news
- FA CUP: More Mahrez goals, Saka fitness latest
- FA CUP: Gakpo’s debut, Chelsea injury news
- GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT NOTES: Mitrovic suspended for second Gameweek 19 fixture
- GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT NOTES: £4.5m forward scores, Patterson injury latest
- GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT NOTES: More clean sheets for FPL’s best defences
- GAMEWEEK 19 SCOUT NOTES: van Dijk injury latest as Salah and Darwin blank
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
PANTS DOWN!! Good luck all!
-4 taken:
Ward
Cancelo | Trippier | Doherty*
KdB* | Rashford* | Martinelli | Almiron
Kane* (TC) | Haaland* | Mitrovic
Iversen | Andreas | White | Bueno