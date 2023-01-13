FPL team reveal: Triple Captain Haaland? Downgrade Cancelo?

Gianni Buttice is back for his weekly team reveal, hosted by Az over on our YouTube channel.

After captaining Kai Havertz (£7.8m) in Double Gameweek 19, Gianni is planning on using one of his two free transfers to sell the Chelsea forward.

Currently on five players that play twice in Gameweek 20, further discussions include a potential downgrade of Joao Cancelo (£7.2m) and the possibility of reverting to his ‘threemium’ of before.

In the second half of this video, Gianni and Az go on to discuss whether or not it’s a good time to put the Triple Captain chip on Erling Haaland (£12.2m).

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]