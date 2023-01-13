282
Interview January 13

Meet the FPL Manager: Man City line-up expert on Double Gameweek 20

Predicting Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City teamsheet each week is turning into a game within a game for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

It has been particularly tough this season, with former favourites João Cancelo (£7.2m) and Phil Foden (£8.2m) seemingly out-of-favour and dropped for many key matches.

This is where members of the FPL community such as Alex Michel are proving vital to Fantasy managers, as they can add further, important clarity to the decision-making of the ex-Barcelona boss.

Alex has slowly amassed thousands of followers on Twitter with his weekly predictions, starting odds and analysis of Man City. This includes being a key part of former Meet the Manager guest Emma‘s team of weekly prediction experts.

Given Alex is a recent graduate in his early 20s from Maryland, USA, it is especially impressive how much knowledge he has built up on Pep’s tactics, in comparison to more mainstream media pundits on this side of the Atlantic.

During his chat with Joe, Alex explains how analysing Pep’s body language during press conferences is paying off and helping him to predict the most likely players to take to the turf for each Premier League match.  

Their discussion takes in issues such as how different players play distinct and varying roles for Pep both in and out of possession. For example, City’s teenage defender Rico Lewis (£3.9m) is one of the very few players Guardiola trusts to bolster the defensive midfield areas when Rodri (£5.6m) needs help.

Also on the agenda are the reasons behind Cancelo’s fall from grace and why a shift in tactics could be the cause. Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m)’s rise to prominence is also taken into account.

Can the Algerian winger be trusted to bring in FPL returns and will managers ever again be able to rely on Foden starting?

Alex’s insight into Guardiola’s plans is especially important this week, as managers prepare for a Double Gameweek that features ties against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex reveals his transfer and captaincy plans ahead of City’s two matches. Which triple-up is he going for and will he use the Triple Captain chip on 21-goal hero Erling Haaland (£12.2m) this time around?

Joe’s thoughts

Many years ago, when the ‘Meet the Manager’ series started, I was keen to interview the small band of consistent FPL managers, who each year manage to achieve a high rank. As the FPL community grew and progressed, I realised this group was too small.

Instead, I began to also look at who the key, emerging commenters are in the community who are spending their free time thinking of teamsheets and analysing information to help their fellow managers.

Alex firmly fits that bill, having become one of the key voices, alongside our very own Pep predictor Luke, to help us decipher the likely Man City line-ups each week.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe Follow them on Twitter

  1. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If no DGW21, who to get in DGW20 on FT?

    EDERSON
    Trippier SHAW Botman
    Salah Ødegaard Almirón Martinelli RASHFORD
    KANE HAALAND©

    Kepa (CRY), Mitrović(new), Castagne (nfo), Bueno (WHU)
    1FT £0.2M TC or BB option this week

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Salah > KDB seems nice.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Yeah, didn't want to bias the selection by providing options. Seems the obvious move I suppose.

        Open Controls
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Salah > KdB, Mahrez, Bruno?
      Castagne > Doherty?

      Open Controls
  2. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    White > Doherty for a hit? Y/N

    Open Controls
    1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Don’t like this at all

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      No way. Arsenal will have dgws coming soon

      Open Controls
      1. trinzoo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
      2. trinzoo
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        How about James > Doherty for a hit and play him over White? 😀

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Don't see Spuds getting a CS in either game. I'd only do it, if you see him as a long-term pick.

          Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Keep Salah or get Kane - that is the question. 2 FT and 0.5 ITB

    A - Salah & Greenwood > Kane + Mitoma
    B - Salah & Mitro > Kane & Saka
    C - Other suggestion?

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Trippier - Shaw
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Rash - Almiron
    Haaland - Mitro

    Ward - Walker - Greenwood - Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A). This would enable you to play a 3-4-3 with Mitoma 1st on the bench or a 3-5-2 with Mitrovic 1st on the bench.

      Open Controls
  4. dansmith1985
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs and no bank,what changes should I do here guys?

    DDG
    Trippier Botman Shaw
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Rashford
    Darwin Haaland Kane

    Ward White Andreas Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Nowt wrong with your 1st 11, so you could look at changing a bench player - maybe Andreas to Garnacho?

      Open Controls
      1. dansmith1985
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Already have 3 United though? Should I trade Darwin?

        Open Controls
  5. Danno - Emre Canada
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Mahrez in for Mount for a hit, hope he gets some game time in the double and then out for Saka...... or keep Mount arghhh or any other mid. Already have KDB, cheers all and good luck.

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      I'd have some fun and get Mahrez

      Open Controls
  6. jb1985
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Hi, Is it after the 20th game that the yellow card suspension is reset? A lot of people suggesting brining in Schar & Kane (currently own) were they could both easily be missing GW21 if they pick up a yellow card in GW20.

    I currently own the below 3 which are on 4 yellows, Fingers crossed they all get through this GW.

    Trippier
    Kane
    Pereira

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No, 19th

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kane will miss the second dgw match if he get's booked in the first.

        Open Controls
  7. TeddiPonza
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    This week.

    A. Play Bueno/white
    B. Bring in Shaw for Patterson (-4)

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Big Mike
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Probably B)

      Open Controls
  8. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Kepa
    Shaw Trippier Botman
    KDB Foden Martinelli Rashford
    Martial Haaland(C) Kane

    (Ward, White, Patterson, Andreas)
    2 FT, 1.1

    No real issues(if Martial is fit), so would you:

    a) Foden->Mahrez
    b) improve Patterson for the future (Doherty or someone who has good fixture in 25)?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  9. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Ward Kepa
    TAA Cancelo Shaw Trippier Patterson
    Saka Salah Rashford Almiron Andreas
    Mitrovic Haaland Martial

    A Mitro Salah & Cancelo to Kane Mahrez & Botman/Man City def worth a -8?

    B Or just do Salah to KDB and Cancelo to Botman/Man City Def for a -4

    Open Controls
  10. Siva Mohan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    1 FT: Darwin >> Mbeumo (BOU, lee, SOU) .. yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Wally711
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Probably not yet until you get more news

      Open Controls
  11. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    any updates on Nunez ? or will there be any updates before the deadline ?

    Open Controls
  12. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Which City defender would you go for?

    Open Controls
    1. jam
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Same question. Have Cancelo but think I'll ditch for Akanji, given Stones' question mark.

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        I actually think Rico Lewis is a very good option inspite of the price and the age. Think Pep offers him what he wants at RB being able to transition to his 3-2-2-3 and sit alongside Rodri

        Open Controls
        1. jam
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Yeah could be

          Open Controls
  13. Wally711
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Hey everyone I hit the FH button funds are tight which is why amarty is in there.

    Any suggestions to this?

    Ederson
    Trippier-Anderson(cry)-Amarty-Shaw
    Rashford-bruno.F- KDB-zaha
    Kane-haaland

    Bueno, da Silva and greenwood

    Open Controls

