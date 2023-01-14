Man Utd v Man City team news: Foden, Cancelo and Martial start

The Manchester derby is the first Premier League match of the day and kicks off at Old Trafford at 12:30pm GMT.

United and City are two of the four clubs who ‘double’ in Gameweek 20 and have been well-backed by Fantasy Premier League managers as a result: three of the top four most-bought players ahead of Friday’s deadline came from the these two teams.

The names in question were Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford and Kevin De Bruyne, and all of them start this afternoon.

As for the rest of the team news, Anthony Martial is fit enough to start for the hosts at Old Trafford.

Shaw stays at centre-half, with Tyrell Malacia at left-back, while Fred comes in to bolster the midfield at the expense of the benched Antony.

Three City players who have struggled for Premier League game-time since the World Cup, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden, are the only three survivors from the side that lost to Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Foden is back on the left flank at the expense of Jack Grealish, while Walker and Cancelo’s deployment at full-back means that there is no place for Rico Lewis.

Aymeric Laporte is also among the substitutes.

GAMEWEEK 20 TEAM NEWS

Manchester United XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Varane, Malacia, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Martinez, Antony, Elanga, McTominay, Garnacho, Mainoo.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Phillips, Gundogan, Grealish, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Palmer, Lewis.