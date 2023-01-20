FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 20

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 20, when many teams Triple Captained Erling Haaland with rather disappointing results.

As well as the mini-leagues, we also report on the latest news from the FFS Cups, Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered by a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Nancy Russell (Plasticnancy) leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code trz3n7) and is still ninth overall. Six of the eight above her played their Triple Captain chips – five on Haaland and one on Rashford.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Nancy also leads for a fourth week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league. This mini-league is also open to all, the league code being visible in the widget on the FFS Home Page when signed in.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 20 was Round 4 of the FFS Open Cup. The highest-ranked player (Plasticnancy) is through to Round 5 after an 80-68 win against 100K Short.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 20 was also Round 3 of the FFS Members Cup. Plasticnancy is the highest-ranked player in this one too and is through to Round 4 after an 80-76 win against WEAK BECOME HEROES.

Both cups are organised by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. The draws for the next rounds had not yet been made at the time of writing.

LAST MAN STANDING

See this article for details on how to enter and play TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 88xxin). New entries must have passed all the safety scores to date, as listed in LMS Update.

The safety score for Gameweek 20 was 62 after hits, with 72 teams to be removed and 718 going through to Gameweek 21.

Chris B was the top scorer with 120 points after Triple Captaining Haaland and getting double-digit hails from Mahrez, Fernandes, Rashford and Kepa for a Gameweek Rank of 742nd.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Sameer Sohail is still three points ahead of RoyArve Garvik at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues.

The joint highest scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues, all of whom have 52 points out of a possible 60, are Richard Clarke in League 2 Division 1, Gila M in League 8 Division 23, John Dixon in League 8 Division 48, Dan Furneaux in League 8 Division 49, Nigel Bennett in League 8 Division 82, Joe Clarkson in League 9 Division 27, Akshat Pardiwala in League 9 Division 186 and Franklin Langat in League 9 Division 205.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) has been newly admitted to the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is already the new leader. He has risen to 4,134th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Kiran has also regained the lead from Callum Bushell (FPL talk) in the FFScout Family mini-league. He previously led after Gameweek 18.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Stefan Rukanov (FPL Rookie) leads for a fifth week in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code 3xeisx), which is for teams that have finished the season in the top 10,000 at least once, and has risen to 337th overall.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Hill leads for an 11th week in PDM’s Top 1k ANY Season mini-league (league code zqllwg) and is now 6,057th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Lee Byron is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code ytok4b) after Triple Captaining Haaland and getting double-digit hauls from Fernandes, Rashford and Kepa. He came 74th in 2015/16 and has had two more top 5k finishes since then.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson leads for a tenth week in Simon March’s FPL Champions League after Triple Captaining Haaland and getting double-digit hauls from Mahrez, Rashford and Kepa.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Kerry McCarroll leads for a sixth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code wid4fw), which is for teams with two or more top 10,000 finishes, and is now 4,213th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Andy Mason is the new leader of Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code chabns). He came 848th in 2014/15 and 552nd in 2018/19 and had another top 10k finish in 2017/18.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Dan Furneaux is the new leader of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league (league code 4rcdd7) after Triple Captaining Haaland and getting double-digit hauls from Mahrez, Rashford and Kepa, and has risen to 8,423rd overall. He has had seven top 10k finishes and is 335th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Ben Foster leads for a sixth week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league.

DECEMBER TO MAY LEAGUE

Kapten Ahmad 2000 is the new leader of my December to May League (league code 02vm22) after Triple Captaining Haaland and getting double-digit hauls from Fernandes, Mahrez, Rashford and Kepa for a Gameweek Rank of 581st. His team was only created in Gameweek 17 after the World Cup break, so he is still outside the top ten million.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league FOR WHICH YOU ARE ELIGIBLE, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community competitions please comment below this article or email geoff@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.