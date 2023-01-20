252
Scout Picks January 20

FPL Gameweek 21 Scout Picks: Forest + Brighton double-ups

252 Comments
Share

Another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is almost upon us, so we’ve once again chosen who we think are the best players for the upcoming Gameweek.

As ever, we are limited to £83.0m for our first XI.

And, after a reader vote ahead of 2022/23, an overall price cap of £100.0m is in place for our 15-man squad, too.

GOALKEEPER

FPL Gameweek 15 preview: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

Ederson (£5.4m) may have underwhelmed in Double Gameweek 20, receiving just two points, but is a secure route into Man City’s backline for Sunday’s home meeting with Wolves. The visitors have shown improvement under Julen Lopetegui, but across the season, have only netted more than once away from home on one occasion. Furthermore, Ederson kept a clean sheet and collected six points in the reverse fixture at Molineux in Gameweek 8.

DEFENDERS

FPL review: 2

Newcastle are having an excellent season so far, with Eddie Howe’s side currently on a 14-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. And it’s in defence where they have been most impressive: the Magpies have conceded fewer goals (11) and kept more clean sheets (11) than any other top-flight side. Now, they visit Selhurst Park on the back of five consecutive shut-outs. Crystal Palace have scored just three goals in their five matches since the World Cup and have the league’s worst xGC tally from set plays this season, suggesting Kieran Trippier (£6.0m) can contribute points at both ends of the pitch.

Serge Aurier (£4.5m) has secured bonus points in four of his last five matches, a period that has seen an improving Nottingham Forest outfit keep three clean sheets. Next up is goal-shy Bournemouth, who have failed to score a single Premier League goal since the season resumed and have slumped to six successive defeats in all competitions. Adding to their woes, they will also be without Dominic Solanke (£5.6m) in Gameweek 21.

Brighton successfully shut out Liverpool last weekend and are a very decent fifth for NPxGC since Roberto De Zerbi took charge. In addition, Pervis Estupinan (£4.5m) carries a bit of assist potential, given that his minutes-per-chance-created average (62) is bettered by only six first-team Premier League defenders in 2022/23. As for their opponents, Leicester, they have allowed more opportunities to be created from their right flank than any other team in the last four Gameweeks.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Hwanging by a Fred who has gone for the following: Ederson; Trippier, Schar, Burn; De Bruyne, Ward-Prowse, March, Mitoma; Johnson, Haaland, Toney (c)

The Scout Picks are 10-9 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

The complete guide to the FPL Gameweek 17 restart: Best players, fixtures, injuries + more 2

252 Comments Post a Comment
  1. squ1rrel
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    What to do here? Save?

    Kepa
    Trippier - Saliba - Cancelo*
    KDB - Kulu - Rashford - Almiron
    Kane - Haaland - Ferguson

    Ward - Martinelli - Roerslev* - Bueno

    0.0 ITB, 1 FT

    Cancelo has got to go, but might be better to save to navigate DGWs/Blanks?

    Open Controls
  2. YNWA74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    I have done poorly and need to take some chances to try to get back.
    What u think about this alternative template:
    Pope, Saliba, Trippier (C), Ake
    Ward-Prowse, Ødegaard, Fernandes, March
    Kane (V) Toney, Haaland
    Bench: Shaw, Rodrigo, Burn

    Open Controls
    1. MissouriMarten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Pope to De Gea for the GW22 double?

      Open Controls
  3. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    2 FT 2.3m ITB

    Kepa
    Trippier Walker White
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Toney

    Ward - Andreas Shaw Bueno

    Walker > Schar and roll?

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good. Schar more nailed. Roll the other FT for the double game weeks coming up

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers pal

        Open Controls
  4. AZERTY
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Somebody talk me out of giving KDB the armband, please

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’m close to doing it. I think it’s attractive given there’s an outside chance of a haaland benching and coming on for 30 mins if chasing.

      It’s between him and Toney for me

      Open Controls
  5. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is Mahrez to Rodrigo to strange a move this week? I just don’t see how Mahrez starts 3 in a week,

    Also looked leggy late on vs spurs

    Open Controls
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 9 Years
      just now

      You may just bench but how to sell him he best City Player now

      Open Controls
  6. TST4N
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    WC team good to go?

    Ederson (Meisler)
    Trippier Aurier Botman (Shaw, White)
    Mitoma, Martinelli, KDB, Rashford (Rodrigo)
    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    Questioning starting Rodrigo over Rash/Mitoma.
    Swap Marti for Odegaard? Martinelli's underlying numbers are still top drawer and I have a fair bit of value in him still (even though likely dropping tonight).

    Plan for next few GWs:
    DGW22: KDB -> Bruno
    DGW23: Rodrigo -> Mahrez, Toney -> Nketiah

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Strange time to wildcard?

      Would you not want 3 Man U?

      Open Controls
      1. TST4N
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Team was a bit of a mess.
        I will have three UTD next week.

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I'm also wildcarding, similar but also different to your team, but think your team looks perfectly fine.
      I would play Rodrigo, get Odegaard and play him, and bench Rashford

      Open Controls
  7. KEN - The HITMAN
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    For my draft team, do you guys think I should get wood for Solanke?

    Current team:
    Martinez Neto
    Walker Laporte Shaw Tripper Doherty
    KDB Grealish Bailey H.Barnes Wissa
    Toney Wilson Solanke

    I am worried about Toney's future ban, so wanting to make the Solanke to wood move.

    What do you guys think of it? Good move or a bad move?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Average. Can’t you get a Leeds striker?

      Open Controls
  8. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Andreas to march (free)?

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.2 ITB. Planning to roll one transfer and so who is the best Walker replacement? (Will bench Shaw)

    A - Estupian
    B - Schar
    C - Botman

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Trippier - Shaw
    Salah - KDB - Martinelli - Rash - Almiron
    Haaland - Toney

    Ward - Walker - Greenwood - Patterson

    Open Controls
  10. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    In your opinion who is the best Mount replacement (10m) for this front eight for the next few GWs

    KDB Saka Rashford Peirera xxxxxxxx

    Haaland Toney Wilson

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Rodrigo, March, Mitoma, Odegaard

      Open Controls
    2. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Fernandes!

      Open Controls
  11. Bezz82
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Play Cucurella or get Estupinan for -4?

    I’ve got Patterson and Bueno as my two back up defenders so I’m thinking it might be worth the hit?

    Open Controls
  12. dansmith1985
    16 mins ago

    Hey guys any suggestions here? Thinking I can save the trade this week

    1FT 0.9 bank

    DDG
    Trippier Botman White
    KDB Martinelli Almiron Rashford Odegaard
    Haaland Kane

    Ward Shaw Mbeumo Bueno

    Open Controls
  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    WC Team:

    Ederson
    Trippier Schär AlexMoreno
    Bruno Mahrez Odegaard Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Gnonto

    (Meslier Rashford White Shaw)

    3,4m ITB

    Plan:

    GW22 Mitoma -> Rodrigo (6 doublers)
    GW23 Rodrigo -> Saka (6 doublers)
    GW24 start opting for GW25

    Good to go? Any input appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Hiya bud, both on WC aren’t we. I’m liking the team! Hefty sum left ITB as well which is nice.

      I think your plan is sound enough. Mahrez could go either way but I like the risk taken on him.
      I think you’re good to go to be fair!
      I’m also confused as to whether put Bruno in instead of KDB to save a transfer next GW.

      Here’s mine for comparison anyway, just undecided on a keeper and defender. If you have any thoughts here I’d appreciate it also! 🙂

      XXX
       Schär - XXX - Trippier
       Saka - March - KDB - Rashford - Ødegaard 
      Kane - Haaland
       ______________________________
       Ward: Gnonto: Shaw: White  

      Leaves 10.7 for a keeper & defender

      Open Controls
  14. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Any views on darwin to gnonto?

    Or save ft?

    Cant be sure darwin starts tomorrow. Gnonto likely dgw22

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably save, but very tempting

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Liverpool not looking great, Darwin is still due a haul tho imo (high XGI) but also not certain to start?

      vs

      Nice fixtures for Leeds, Gnonto looks amazing, double in GW22.

      I'd get Gnonto

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm seriously tempted

        Might wait and see if any early lpool team news tomorrow

        There must be a chance darwin on the bench due to previous injury....

        Open Controls
  15. FCHaalandaise
    14 mins ago

    Am I gtg?

    Wanna move on Akanji but thing I should probably save the free....

    Pope
    Trippier Shaw Akanji
    Almiron Martinelli Bruno KDB Rash
    Kane (v) Haaland (c)

    Ward ferguson Bueno Patterson 0.1itb 1 free

    Open Controls
  16. Feanor
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    I put the armband on Mahrez after last night's game and it's still there

    It'll probably be back on Haaland by the time I go to be tonight

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or not to be.

      Open Controls
  17. chilli con kone
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Schar or Botman?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Schar if you have the dosh

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Schar if you have the funds. More goal threat

      Open Controls
    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Schar

      Open Controls
  18. FCHaalandaise
    8 mins ago

    Thai or Korean food for tea?

    Love some red curry but also the smell of bimimbop or something like Bulgogi is immense!

    Put food on my plate please people..

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Panaeng curry

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Oooh yea! Massaman too. Cor!

        Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Live large, go Korean

      Open Controls
      1. FCHaalandaise
        just now

        Boom

        Open Controls
  19. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Roll the FT?

    1FT & 0.2itb
    Kepa
    Trippier White Mings
    Salah Kdb Almiron Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Toney
    (Ward Shaw Greenwood Bueno)

    Open Controls
    1. FCHaalandaise
      just now

      Roll

      Open Controls
  20. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who gets more points:

    A) Mount and Mitoma

    B) Saka and Dasilva

    Open Controls
  21. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I really want Fernandes but already own Rash Shaw & DDG. Initial thoughts for GW22:

    A. Shaw & Almiron to Fernandes & Gabriel

    B. Patterson & Almiron to Odegaard & Gabriel

    Open Controls
  22. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which GK do I start?

    A - Kepa
    B - Ward

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  23. Evil Joe
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Who would you play in net - Kepa (vLiverpool away) or Ward (vBrighton at home)?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.