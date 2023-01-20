15
Members January 20

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 21 preview and team reveal

15 Comments
Still no doubt seething from the lack of Ederson (£5.4m) assist points, Mark Sutherns joins Andy North for another exclusive video for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

The pair will be chatting on our YouTube channel about their own teams and how they’re approaching Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

They’ll no doubt be reacting to the Double Gameweek 22 news, too, and perhaps discussing whether the Triple Captain chip is an option after deciding against using it on a certain Norwegian in the Gameweek just gone.

Mark and Andy are live from 20:00 GMT, with the stream watchable via the embedded video below.

And if you’ve missed the start or indeed the whole of the live broadcast, you can of course still watch the stream back from the start in its entirety.

Only Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout will be able to watch the video below, so make sure you sign up today to get access to not just this stream but also exclusive YouTube content from Mark throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

  1. Sad Pablo Arsecobar
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Sausages

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      In your mouth?

      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        What's wrong with sausages in his mouth?

      2. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Where do you put your sausages?

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Beans.

  2. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Almiron to Mitoma for a hit.

    Fancy the lad over the next 4 over Almiron. Dont worry about the blank.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nah

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Next week for free.

  3. Lucky Z
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ward
    Trippier • Cancelo • White
    Ødegaard • Saka • Rashford • Almiron
    Kane • Haaland • Mitrovic

    Kepa • Andreas • Shaw • Dalot

    2.0ITB 1FT

    Transfer out Cancelo or keep for 1 more week and save FT?

    1. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Cancelo starts so risky dropping him

    2. Ninja Škrtel
      • 9 Years
      just now

      keep...crucial for upcoming gameweeks.

  4. Sting
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Hi all I have 2 FTs and not sure what to use one on. Should I drop Kepa or Ward?

    What about sell Martinelli for Saka?

    Ward (Kepa)

    Trippier, White, Walker (Shaw, Bueno)

    KdB, Odegaard, Martinelli, Rashford

    Haaland, Kane, Toney

    1. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Missed (Andreas) as the 5th mid

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Play Kepa and sort out Walker imo.

  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will just start AWB this week and save a transfer. Not ideal but leaves 2 frees next week to get Bruno and Leeds player of choice.

  6. dshv
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is it worth to do andreas to march (play him and bench martinelli) in case that i will probably need to bring another one for the double ???

    1. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I wouldn’t bench Martinelli

