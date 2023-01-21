Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers: MD15 – Double Trouble

After the World Cup hangover, FPL Land was agog with Double Gameweek fever, but the tepid warm-up in GW19 proved to be a portent of things to come as we embraced our first opportunity to get a double helping of City, United and Spurs assets, and maybe even take in a trip to the Palace. There were plenty of hits, but not many shots, with Cancelo and Martial being amongst the few that met expectations, and Mahrez starring as the perfect reverse troll. The chips were out for Erling, but they were also mostly down; and for many FPL Managers, it’ll be three weeks of therapy before we do it all again. In the meantime, here’s the round-up of the impact on our respective quests for SKLW community tournament glory.

RESULTS – JULES LEAGUE

QATAR HEROES 0-1 KHAN YOU FEEL THE LÖW TONIGHT?

The Qatars were strumming to victory before they were mugged by Pep roulette and a Mahrez/Kulu double whammy. FPL Belphegor’s clean sheet for the Qatars was matched by Joe; and the Kahns left on a high thanks to morale boosting performances in the Squad match from Los Blancos (86pts), Teddy (85 pts), and FPL Ghost (83 pts). Top hero for the Qatars was The FPLPub (85 pts), but he probably wishes he’d stayed there.

NOT THAT EASY FERGUSO 0-3 HAND OF ZOFF

The home crowd were hoping for Fergie time, but it was the Zoffs who handled the pressure and made off with the points. AJ repelled boarders in the H2Hs, and FPPL-FantasyPoddenPL chipped in with a goal for the Zoffs; and the deal was sealed in the Squad match, where Fpl Lost (103 pts) was anything but.

RUUD, WHERE’S MY KAHN 0-3 KING OTTO’S GRECIANS

It was a rude awakening for the Kahns who were left stranded by a King Otto team that needed the win more. Clean Sheet Wipe Out had the night off, and FPLCoachLu’s cleanie for the Ottos was supplemented by strikes from Kir149 and Alastair Cowper in the H2Hs. The Ottos also struck it lucky in the Squad match thanks to FPL ROULETTE (89 pts).

SHEIKH’S DAYLIGHT ‘RIBERY’ 1-1 MARADONNA KEBAB

Life is tough in the desert, but it’s worse in the cellar and the Maradonnas were determined to get something from this relegation six-pointer. Scribedbyj (91 pts) and Andy Martin (95 pts) set the standard with a clean sheet and a goal in the H2Hs; and while the Sheikhs responded in the Squad match, it wasn’t enough to steal the points.

SHEIKH, BLATTER AND RAUL 1-4 PETR CECH YOURSELF

Sheikh, Blatter and Raul were looking to consolidate a berth at the top table, but it was the Cechs who passed muster to leapfrog into title contention. An early strike from elevenfly (80 pts) and a clean sheet from Torje Hegna was the highpoint for the Sheiks; and they were overrun in the Squad match with FPL_Mihir (93 pts) and @fpl_timmy (80 pts) leading the charge.

MURDER ON ZIDANE’S FLOOR 3-2 FONTAINE OF KNOWLEDGE

The Fontaines were eying a fifth successive victory, and looked to be on course, but were floored by a late Mahrez onslaught. The Fontaines had the know-how in the H2Hs thanks to strikes from Neil Reynolds and FPL_Potnoodle (83 pts); but Whitters_2014 reduced the deficit, and it was the Zidanes who completed the kill in the Squad match, where investigations proved that What’s the Mata (93 pts) and Jigar Doshi (88 pts) were the main culprits.

SILENCE OF THE LAHMS 2-4 A. WENGER’S ENDGAME

The Lahms had plenty to bleat about in the H2Hs, with FPL Salah’s clean sheet, and strikes from Henry and Peteski29 ensuring an early lead; but in the end it was the Wengers who rounded up the points thanks to barnstorming performances from Tejas (93 pts), FPL Banger – Sam and FPL Banger (both 87 pts), Simonsaysfpl (85 pts), and Sonaldo (83 pts) in the Squad match.

NETO THAT HAULAND 4-1 IT’S A WONDERFUL CRUYFF

It was a trip to Pottersville for the Cruyffs, who were unable to match the resources of the hauling Netos. FPLLens (85 pts) and Zikry (83 pts) got the cream in the H2Hs; and the plunder continued in the Squad match, with @FPL_Penquin1 (99 pts) and El Stato (90 pts) having the biggest appetite. Peter Richards (87 pts) and Andrew Nellist (86 pts) fought back, and FPL Family Sam (81 pts) chipped in with a goal, but it was scant consolation for the Cruyffs.

FABIO CANNAVARIANCE 0-6 NEYMAR-LESS ONES

The Fabios were delighted that Neymar didn’t show up, but the rest of the squad did, and they gave notice that the Cafus won’t be having it all their own way at the top. FPLFella (81 pts) was manly between the sticks, and Bobby Love and Nick #FPL got the scoring going in the H2Hs; but the real damage was done in the Squad match, with the aptly named Randy Shafter (90 pts) leading the way.

KLOSE THAN EVER 3-1 CAFU GOOD MEN

With one win in the last six, the last thing Klose Than Ever needed was a visit from the league leaders, but they kept it close, and then closed the deal to secure a famous victory. With Hillard Harriers FC (101 pts) notching early in the H2Hs, and FPLGreenArrow also hitting three-figures in the Squad match, it looked like business as usual for the Cafus; but @AtifSayed_69 (103 pts) and FPL Vib (85 pts) also hauled for Klose, and strikes from Zeeshan and Sachin secured the points.

CAMEROON DIAZ 2-3 I GERT MÜLLER A PINT

The Cameroon Diaz A-listers were clearly more concerned with the Golden Globes than the Golden Boot, and were no match for the thirsty Gert Müller crew. FF_Thinker (112 pts) set the tone for the Müllers with a brace in the H2Hs, and while the Cameroons rallied with strikes from FrohikeFPL and Lord, plus star turns from Spatburgunder and Elior (both 93 pts) in the Squad match, it was the visitors who were ahead at closing time courtesy of Fpl_Elputin (95 pts) and FPL Analyst (91 pts).

SWEET 2FA 3-1 NO KOEMAN NO CRY

In a must-win match, Sweet 2FA ditched the saccharine and did the necessary to steer clear of the cellar. No Koeman also gave it a punt, with a goal and clean sheet from Mark Mansfield (81 pts) and Lexx Katz (93 pts) respectively; but Sweet 2FA had all the goodies in the Squad match, and FPL Planner (85 pts) had the foresight to bring extra hankies.

JULES LEAGUE TABLE

Cafu Good Men (32 pts) are still setting the standard, but their lead over The Neymar-less Ones has been cut to one point, with I Gerd Müller a Pint (29 pts) and Neto Thet Hauland (28 pts) also hot on their trail, and the beer swilling Müllers and Ruud, Where’s My Kahn a further two points back. Maradonna Kebab now have It’s a Wonderful Cruyff for company at the bottom, and No Koeman No Cry in their sights.

RESULTS – RIMET LEAGUE

VUVU ZIZOU 2-0 PJANIC AT THE DISCO

There was high drama on the Veldt as the Vuvu Zizous found new levels of reserves to put the high-flying Pjanics into a spin. In a victory for instant gratification, the Zizous took an eye-watering 76 points in hits, but still bludgeoned the Pjanics into submission. A clean sheet from Adam – Above Average FPL (83 pts) set the standard, and goals from Matthew Hill and Ristu gave the home side a lead that they never relinquished. It was all square in the Squad match, with FPL TRYBE (89 pts) ensuring that the fightback led by monir (98 pts) and FPL_Scottie (86 pts) never developed legs.

NUSANTARA GAUCHOS 4-0 SON OF A GUN

Son of a Gun might be thinking about another name change after blanking in this table-topping clash. By contrast, the Gauchos showed plenty of appetite, and @almnkbwie’s cleanie, plus a goal from Sembada FPL, set a tone that was maintained in the Squad match, where okkymaulana99 (91 pts) ensured that FPL Frasier’s late resistance came to nought.

ONE TCHOUAMENI 1-3 FANGS OF SUAREZ

One Tchouameni bit off more than they could chew against a Fangs of Suarez team seeking fresh blood. Danny Lorentz (82 pts) remembered the garlic, but his goal was the only highlight for the Tchouamenis, who were also anaemic in the Squad match. It was a Dusk till Dawn performance by the Fangs, who hit a rich vein of form with goals from FPL Insights and FPL Hints, which was topped up by Rohan Chaini (91 pts) in the Squad match.

SHEARER’S BUNCH OF FLOWERS 2-1 BAGGIO TROUSERS

In a hard-fought battle from the lower reaches, the Shearers resurrected their Championship form to best the Baggios. The Baggios were in good shape early on, with Sepp Blattered (95 pts) doing what it says on the label, and Fpl_Triple_Nutmeg (92 pts) impressing in the Squad match; but the Shearers responded, with Mdeidfelt unleashing his inner-Mahrez to equalise in the H2Hs, and the squad blossomed to secure victory.

UNBELIEVABLE GEOFF 5-0 LUCIÓ AND THE VIKING SEAMAN

In another upset, the Luciós were all at sea as the Unbelievable Geoffs went Nap. JK-Cønt (101 pts) got the party started with a brace; the squad team maintained a high press; and Fpl Kelv’s clean sheet was the icing on the cake. For the Vikings, it will be back to smuggling grog.

SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN!SEVEN! 3-3 WERNER BROS

The Sevens are usually a good bet for a bonkers showdown, and this week was no exception. Indeed, it was Fpl Showdown and King Ardur (83 pts) who started the fun in the H2Hs, but a brace from Arjan Das (89 pts) and a goal from shaneangoh turned it round for Werner Bros going into the Squad- match. The Werners might have held on but for a strong performance from Rohan Ghost (94 pts), a no-show from KDB, and the porous City defence, but the draw was a fair result.

NETFLIX AND CHILWELL 3-5 GENTLEMAN’S GREALISH

The Bonkfest continued as Netflix and Chilwell blew their chance to break into the Champions League slots. The early streaming was all as planned, with a brace from Marsalito (92 pts) and a goal from vrecar setting the tone; but Gentleman’s Grealish responded with strikes from FPL Noble Gent and Fitzy, and after the Ad Break it was the Groomers who strolled to victory. The Grealish could even afford to leave Dale’s 113 points on the bench.

SHELBY COMPANY LIMITED 0-5 WEAH ROBBEN BANKS

Weah Robben Banks called in their loans to put the squeeze on Shelby Company stock. The damage was done in the H2Hs, with Rasping Drive repelling all pleas for relief, while JohnnyRev7 (86 pts) and Dynaamic Duos led the asset stripping; and 42 Towells (82 pts) ensured there was no let up in the Squad match.

HURRIKANE’S MEAN SON THREE LIONS 2-1 BRITNEY’S QATAR POUNDER WITH GREAVES

Oh dear. For much of the Gameweek it looked like the Britneys would be getting their campaign back on track, but then the wind changed, and it was the HurriKanes who came away with the gravy. The Britneys took control in the H2Hs, with a clean sheet from Bouncebackability (81 pts) and a goal from Gillesdegoult (82 pts); but it all went Pete Tong in the Squad match with FPL_Keepers (107 pts) being the meanest son for the HurriKanes.

RYAN’S RONALDOS 1-3 BANYANA – BAFANA

The Banyana-Bafanas got their title challenge back on track with a hard-fought victory on the road. They fell behind to an early strike from Chris Wilder (82 pts), and FPL Kop’s clean sheet ensured that the Ronaldos took a lead into the Squad match, but it was Mordor after that with precious contributions from Frodo Baggins (88 pts) and his fellow travellers which sealed the Ronaldos’ fate.

MERCEDES BENZEMA 0-3 CASH BANDICOOT

After two wins, it was back to the repair shop for Mercedes Benzema after failing to cash in against the Bandicoots. It was routine business for the Bandicoots, with a clean sheet from @FPL_KLOPP (82 pts), and a goal from FPL Polarbear, which was topped up in the Squad match to ensure a comfortable victory.

FC ZLATAN IBRA-HAMSTER-VIC 5-1 GARUDA IN COUPE DE MONDE 38

The Garudas were looking their age as they struggled to keep up with the spritely Hamsters. Vobrinho (94 pts) hit the wheel running with a brace; Mr Hindsight knew he was going to score; and there was no respite for the Garudas in the Squad match. Trial was up for the challenge, but his goal was scant consolation.

RIMET LEAGUE TABLE

Zlatan Ibra-hamster-vic now have daylight at the top, with Nusantara Gauchos and Banyana-Bafana six points adrift, and Fangs of Suarez a further point back. At the other end, Vuvu Zizou still has firm ownership of last place, but the gap to Mercedes Benzema is now just five points.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

While it’s been a less than inspiring DGW, there were still hauls to celebrate and eight FPL Managers struck centuries. Hillard Harriers FC and FPLGreenArrow both scored 101 points in a losing cause for Cafu Good Men; whereas JK-Cønt (101 pts), FPL Lost (103 pts), @fplAtifSayed_09 (103 pts), and FPL_Keepers (107 pts), were all instrumental in their teams’ victories. The top scorer this week was Dale (113 pts) but bench points don’t count, so this week’s top banana is FF_Thinker (112 pts). The top overall SKLW points scorer is still Billy Bremner (890 pts), with Park_The_Bus trailing on 980 points, and Zikry (973 pts) in 3rd place.

In the Golden Boot race, Pingreen hasn’t added to his 11-goal haul for a while, and FF_Thinker is now closing in on ten goals, with Mark Mansfield trailing on eight. Chayuth Wongthongsri is the top custodian with 17 clean sheets, but PG (16) is still on the case.

Well done all.

MATCHDAY 16 FIXTURES

There are no Sports Science programmes for FPL Managers, so even though it’s just 37 hours until the MD16 deadline, we’ll roll up our sleeves and get on with it. Top billing in the Jules League goes to the Cafu Good Men v Neto that Hauland clash, where the league leaders will be looking to make a statement against a key challenger; and if they slip up The Neymar-less Ones will be ready to step up by silencing the Lahms. Also thirsting for success are I Gerd Müller a Pint, who will be looking to consolidate their challenge with a skinful against Fabio Cannavariance. At the other end, Maradonna Kebab will be hoping for an easy ride from the Fergusos, and that the Zidanes do them a favour by dispatching It’s a Wonderful Cruyff.

It promises to be a week of flat-track bullying in the Rimet League, with the Hamsters sharpening their claws for the visit of the misfiring Mercedes Benzemas; and Nasantara Gauchos will be looking to consolidate their challenge by hitting Baggio Trousers below the belt. Banyana-Bafana also host lowly opposition, but I expect the matchup against Shelby Complany Limited to be a close shave. Son of Gun will be lining up a firing squad for the not-so-hapless Vuvu Zizous, and hoping not to shoot themselves in the foot.

Don’t forget that you can keep track of who’s hot, who’s not, and who should be dropped via SKLW Scores 22/23; and instant Gameweek gratifications (or disappointment) is available through MD16 by accessing Livescores by TopMarx.

Stay safe and keep warm.