2pm team news: De Bruyne returns, Cancelo + Ake subs, Foden absent

Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leeds United v Brentford and Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from Thursday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne replacing Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez, both of whom drop to the bench. Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva are also substitutes, but Phil Foden is absent from the matchday squad as he is not fully fit.

As for Wolves, new signing Manuel Lemina comes in for Joao Moutinho in midfield, with Adama Traore preferred to Daniel Podence further forward. Pablo Sarabia, who joined from Paris St-Germain earlier this week, is on the bench.

At Elland Road, Jesse Marsch has made just one alteration from the 2-1 defeat at Villa Park in Gameweek 20, with Max Wober replacing the injured Liam Cooper. That means Wilfried Gnonto continues in the starting XI, having scored a midweek brace in the FA Cup. Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, are on the bench.

Brentford make two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth last time out, as Mads Roerslev and Rico Henry come in for Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa, with Thomas Frank reverting to a 3-5-2 formation.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Sinisterra, Rutter, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Hickey, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Ake, Cancelo, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Traore, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Cunha, Jonny, Sarabia, Toti, Moutinho, Costa

