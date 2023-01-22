1086
Dugout Discussion January 22

2pm team news: De Bruyne returns, Cancelo + Ake subs, Foden absent

1,086 Comments
Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leeds United v Brentford and Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both matches kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from Thursday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, with Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne replacing Nathan Ake and Julian Alvarez, both of whom drop to the bench. Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva are also substitutes, but Phil Foden is absent from the matchday squad as he is not fully fit.

As for Wolves, new signing Manuel Lemina comes in for Joao Moutinho in midfield, with Adama Traore preferred to Daniel Podence further forward. Pablo Sarabia, who joined from Paris St-Germain earlier this week, is on the bench.

At Elland Road, Jesse Marsch has made just one alteration from the 2-1 defeat at Villa Park in Gameweek 20, with Max Wober replacing the injured Liam Cooper. That means Wilfried Gnonto continues in the starting XI, having scored a midweek brace in the FA Cup. Luis Sinisterra and Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, are on the bench.

Brentford make two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth last time out, as Mads Roerslev and Rico Henry come in for Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa, with Thomas Frank reverting to a 3-5-2 formation.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk, Roca, Adams, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Rodrigo

Subs: Robles, Firpo, Bamford, Llorente, Sinisterra, Rutter, Kristensen, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Hickey, Schade, Wissa, Zanka, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Janelt

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Walker, Dias, Phillips, Ake, Cancelo, Alvarez, Bernardo, Palmer

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Lemina, Neves, Nunes, Traore, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Sarkic, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Cunha, Jonny, Sarabia, Toti, Moutinho, Costa

1,086 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Touré De Force
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Arsenal United score predictions

    3 - 1 for me, late Arsenal 3rd as United push for an equaliser

    
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Man Utd to not lose.. 1-1

      
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      1-1 I reckon

      Saka and Rashford goals

      
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        1-1, Saka and Bruno goals (I have Rash, White, Shaw, Martinelli + Øde).

        
    3. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      3-0 Arsenal. Man U fans getting a reminder of life before Casemiro today.

      
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        You mean like that game this season where they beat Arsenal with no Casemiro?

        (Yes, not quite completely without him - it was a 10 minute cameo at the end)

        
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Nope I meant the last time they played this fixture at Arsenal when they lost 3-1.

          
      2. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Manu beat arsenal without Casemiro tbf

        
        1. Bartowski
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Life isn't one fixture guys...

          
      3. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Man Utd beat Arsenal 3-1, without Casemiro

        
      4. The Big Fella
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        This is why I benched shaw but Cancelo no show means I get him off the bench now (other defender was Bueno)

        
      5. Touré De Force
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        It's such an important point, that Arsenal MF is a real handful

        
      6. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Nah, too emphatic. I expect 2-1 or 1-1.

        
    4. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      0-0

      
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      0-1 MUN

      
    6. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      3-0

      
    7. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      agree with 3-1

      
    8. Coldplay
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      2-2

      
    9. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      1-2 united

      
    10. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      4-1 Arsenal. Trossard scores on debut.

      
    11. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I think we'll lose 3-0 today. Odegaard, White and Martinelli scoring.

      
  2. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/01/19/man-city-v-spurs-team-news-de-bruyne-cancelo-foden-benched/?hc_page=9&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25597250

    "You all laughed at me - well I have to say, you're not laughing now are you"

    
    1. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Everyone admires humility

      
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        It's somewhat funnier because he got bottomed so had to brag twice

        
        1. TheBiffas
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Guilty

          
    2. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      He’s a troll anyway.

      
    3. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That Fergie guy can't be trusted

      
    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I don’t think anyone was laughing at you? Let’s Make United Great only got 3 upvotes… probably all from Utd fans

      
    5. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Form, hahaha

      
    6. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Lol, add another one to the list of people we don't need to listen to.

      
    7. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      We need a list of famous "last comments".

      
    8. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      It was a stupid comment, but this is kindergarten stuff...

      
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Not that deep pal. Relax and have a beer

        
        1. All Hail K
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Agree. Lighten up, have fun with the matches.

          
    9. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Why do you want to influence people to captain Haaland? If they want to captain someone else, let them. Enjoy your rank gains.

      
  3. NoName
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Provisional KDB ➡ Bruno ➡ KDB, it is.

    
    1. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      That's my plan too, for now

      
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      KDB ➡ Bruno ➡ Mahrez

      
      1. NoName
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Good choice. Have the City attacking trio at the moment.

        
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Planning that for dgw

          
      2. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Or this

        
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Maybe having both is an option also. It means no Kane though.

        
    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      KDB will probably get benched in 24, so is it really worth it?

      
      1. NoName
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Even if out of form currently, I suspect I'll be too tempted to go back to him for the double.

        
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 13 mins ago

          I think keeping KdB and doing Bruno to Mahrez is close.

          
          1. NoName
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Have both already. My decision will be if I bring KDB back or go for a defender.

            
    4. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Considering the same

      
  4. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Best combo for next (D)gw?

    a.) Kepa, BRUNO (c), RASHFORD, GNONTO (-4 points)
    b.) DE GEA, Almiron, RASHFORD (c) Toney

    ???

    
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      A

      
    2. Big Mike
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Is Toney suspended now?

      
    3. Big Mike
      2 hours ago

      B for me, but without Toney.

      
  5. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    57 from 4 seems ridiculous, even more so with 6 players in this next game, weird GW!

    
    1. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Similar score. Haaland captain, double Newcastle defence and Mitoma

      
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Awesome!

      
  6. FCHaalandaise
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bruno goal today would magic!

    
  7. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Rat red card today would be sweet

    
    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      You need to be involved in the game to be able to get a red card.

      
  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who you all got left?

    Me; White, Odegaard, Martinelli, Kane.

    
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Saliba, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford, Kane

      73 pts so far

      
    2. squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kulu, Rash, Kane, Saliba

      
    3. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, Mitro, Pereira, Tete

      
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      White, Kulusevski, Rashford, Martinelli and Kane.

      
    5. The Big Fella
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Kane Mitro Saka Martinelli White Shaw Rashford

      
    6. TM44
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      White, Shaw, martinelli, kane, rashy

      
    7. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Identical.

      
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        + Shaw and Rashford. Bain cell malfunction.

        
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Lol, or even brain + finger/keyboard malfunction

          
    8. Klopptinite
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Shaw, Odegaard, Rashford, Kane and Mitrovic.

      
    9. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      White, Odegaard, Martinelli, Kane, Rashford

      
    10. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Gabriel, Odegaard, Rashford, Mitrovic, Andreas.

      
    11. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Saka, odegaard, Rashford, kane

      
    12. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      White Shaw Odegaard Rashford Kane Mitrovic

      
    13. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Kane, Mitrovic, Rashford, Martinelli, Shaw, White.

      
    14. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      White, Saka, Odegaard, Rashford, Kane

      
    15. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      White, Martinelli, Kane, Mitrovic

      
    16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      White, Odegaard, Kane

      
    17. Big Mike
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Gabriel, Martinelli, Kane, Mitrovic.

      
      1. Big Mike
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        And Rashford, too

        
    18. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      White, Shaw, Martinelli, Rashford, Kane, Mitrovic

      
  9. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Will there be a better double than the one Rashford has in gw22?

    
    1. SKENG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Probably but you might want to use other chips then. I'm TCing.

      
  10. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    ZERO points from Foden and Cancelo means I have 10 players playing this GW. I honestly detest Pep more than anyone else in this world...!!!!

    
    1. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I'm thinking (much as I don't rate him) that Ederson might be best option for the DGW.

      
    2. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I found the other person that still owns Foden.

      
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Lol. I honestly thought they'd both score decently today and repay a bit for the past few weeks. It's as if Pep tries to pi$$ me off as much as he possibly can each GW...

        
        1. BeWater
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Today was the last chance saloon for Foden. I thought with the quick turnaround and no minutes midweek he might have a chance.

          
  11. Neo-Viper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    How to recover from the feeling of not captaining Halland? 🙁

    
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      no point dwelling on it, you tried to be pro active and make a different captain. It works sometimes it doesn't but of course it's better than just putting a c on someone you don't feel will score. I'd rather do that then playing the game so boring

      
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Yaaa man!! That one time i didnt captain the obvious one because of lack of form!! Hit me bad!!

        City are a joke!!

        
    2. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Same bro, needs him to blank in an upcoming gw & we risk a captain who hauls to square it around

      
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Yes bro!! More 17 games to go but horrendous season this!!

        
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Buy Bruno next week.

      
      1. Neo-Viper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Dont say it loud, please!!

        
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Oh, I want people to get into that trap! I am not buying Bruno myself.

          
    4. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I capped KDB but own Haaland so could’ve been worse

      
  12. Alexis Nonsense
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Need to free up funds, so looking for the best defender 4.3 or less medium/long term.

    Need him to play GW 25

    Bueno not an option

    
    1. Touré De Force
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Maybe Luke Thomas although they have Arsenal in 25. Aurier is the one to get if you can fund that 0.2

      
  13. EVILFUK
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Goodbye Raya save point, I'll miss you :mrgreen:

    
    1. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      What happened to it??

      
      1. EVILFUK
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I dunno, I was like yey 11 points and now apparently 10, email FPL Towers they lost it!

        
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          He saved one that was off target in the first half. Maybe it was given and then rightfully deducted?

          
          1. Big Mike
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Had a similar issue with the Liverpool v Chelsea game yesterday. Kepa made more saves than Alisson, yet Alisson got all 3 bonus points.

            
  14. Mika-eel
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Scraping the barrel here, but does KDB still get 1 bonus?

    
    1. TM44
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes

      
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thank you TM.

        
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        How exactly?

        
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Doesn't look like it

      
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Thank you Magic.

        
    3. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Nope 🙁

      
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Don't think so aswell. On to next week then.

        
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      No he doesn't

      Haaland gets 3, two players get 2 so nobody gets the last 1.

      
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thank you, that's what I thought. Desperation as a KDB capper.

        
    5. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Haaland 3
      Stones and Laporte 2

      Unless there is a readjustment later.

      
      1. Mika-eel
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Thank you Bewater.

        
  15. Pukki Party
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Did Lewis get injured or am i angry at Pep?

    
    1. Zalk
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      The latter

      
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Should get angry at Lewis instead. Was looking a liability out there. Lucky he didn't get carded today too.

      
      1. Pukki Party
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'm not angry he's 3.9m

        
    3. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Out of his depth. Kept giving the ball away and making dodgy tackles

      
  16. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Dortmund vs Augsburg is popping off!

    
  17. Zalk
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    So, would you TC Rashford or Fernandes next week or save for a future GW?

    
    1. BeWater
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Either Rashford GW22 or Haaland GW23.

      
  18. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    LiveFPL telling me I have an invalid ID. I guess 10,947,973 is too high 🙁

    
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Needs your ID not your rank 😛

      
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Don't put in your OR

      
  19. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    AM I right in thinking that Leeds cannot blank in GW25.

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Incorrect. If Southampton beat Newcastle in the cup Leeds get a BGW instead of Newcastle.

      
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      If Southampton beat Newcastle in League Cup then Leeds would blank in 25

      
  20. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    How did Gnonto play- good enough to bring in for double and then bench/rotate in for good Leeds fixtures?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Not bad but he & Harrison kept getting in each other way. Was kinda tired at the end. Wouldn't be overly surprised if he starts kn the bench for one of the two DGW fixtures.

      
    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      i thought he was the next messi judging by the comments on here,after watching him 5.0 looks like the correct price,hes nowt special in a crap team ,its a no thank you here...

      
  21. Razor Ramon
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Is Lewis > Mahrez (-8) worth it for DGW23?

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Missing some serious context.

      

