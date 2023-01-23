506
Dugout Discussion January 23

Fulham v Spurs team news: Doherty a sub again as visitors unchanged

506 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takes place this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Fulham’s Craven Cottage, where the action kicks off at 20:15 GMT – that’s 15 minutes later than originally billed, due to “local travel restrictions”.

Perhaps surprisingly after the 4-2 loss to Manchester City, Spurs are unchanged from Thursday night’s game at the Etihad.

That means that Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison have to be content with places among the substitutes once again.

“If I make this decision, it is the best decision for the team. I spoke before the game that Richarlison is recovering in the best form but still not fit, he is very close. The next game he can play from the start.” – Antonio Conte on naming the same XI

There’s only one change for the hosts, as Antonee Robinson returns from suspension and replaces Layvin Kurzawa at left-back.

Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic are the most-owned players on show tonight, each sitting in over 30% of FPL squads overall. Kane features in 86.6% of the teams in the top 10k, too.

The pair were both on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture back in September, with Kane also delivering maximum bonus for his owners.

Antonio Conte’s side registered 23 shots in that match, with only the heroics of Bernd Leno keeping the score down.

Mitrovic has four goals in his three meetings with big-six sides this season.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Lenglet, Bissouma.

  DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    KDB > Bruno or Odegaard

    I know united have double but still not sure on Bruno.

    Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      just now

B

      B

      Open Controls
  Rossamous
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Have all my chips. Is this week a good time to do free hit? Surely don’t want Man U and Leeds players on my team long term besides maybe Rodri or Rashford.

    Open Controls
    Rossamous
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Trippier-parraud-malacia
      Odegard-martinelli-KDB-almiron
      Kane-Haaland-Darwin

      Ward; Bailey-guehli-kilman

      If it helps…

      Open Controls
    Monklane
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm thinking about this too.

      Open Controls
  Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah & almiron to Bruno & Rodrigo DGW22 then mitro to Nketiah DGW23? No hits Thanks

    Open Controls
  Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    How much longer are we sticking with Salah? Jesus he has become the worst FPL aspect in years for his price.

    Should I ship?

    Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yea for Bruno

      Open Controls
      Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Already in my team, genuinely considering doing him to Mitoma this week for free then Greenwood to Kane after he plays City

        Open Controls
        Stranger Mings
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeh could work

          Open Controls
    FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bye bye Salah. His output in points are being matched by those half his price.

      Open Controls
      Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Exactly, would you do that above ? thanks

        Open Controls
    Rossamous
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      He’s going through a funk. I say ship with KDB DWG coming up. Why wait for him to rediscover his form..

      Open Controls
  FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Martinelli -> Odegaard worth - 4? Or just wait for free?
    Have Nketiah and white as my other arsenal.

    Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait

      Open Controls
      Flynny
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm looking at this for a hit too...

        Ode seems involved in everything. Marti regressed slightly and may be rotated the odd game with trossard.

        I'm very tempted and think it should pay itself back

        Open Controls
        FF Dirtbag
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I think Martinelli will be rotated on dgw. Where odegaard wont. And Everton might be a good shout to do it for.

          Open Controls
  Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saliba to Martinez? Or hold

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Noo way, best CB playing for the best team in the league

      Open Controls
  Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I’ve been tempted by a Saka tc gw23 for a while but Rashford/Bruno may actually be the better choice this week due to the fixtures. Decisions

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.