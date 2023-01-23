Fulham v Spurs team news: Doherty a sub again as visitors unchanged

The final match of Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) takes place this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors to Fulham’s Craven Cottage, where the action kicks off at 20:15 GMT – that’s 15 minutes later than originally billed, due to “local travel restrictions”.

Perhaps surprisingly after the 4-2 loss to Manchester City, Spurs are unchanged from Thursday night’s game at the Etihad.

That means that Matt Doherty, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison have to be content with places among the substitutes once again.

“If I make this decision, it is the best decision for the team. I spoke before the game that Richarlison is recovering in the best form but still not fit, he is very close. The next game he can play from the start.” – Antonio Conte on naming the same XI

There’s only one change for the hosts, as Antonee Robinson returns from suspension and replaces Layvin Kurzawa at left-back.

Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic are the most-owned players on show tonight, each sitting in over 30% of FPL squads overall. Kane features in 86.6% of the teams in the top 10k, too.

The pair were both on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture back in September, with Kane also delivering maximum bonus for his owners.

Antonio Conte’s side registered 23 shots in that match, with only the heroics of Bernd Leno keeping the score down.

Mitrovic has four goals in his three meetings with big-six sides this season.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Willian, Pereira, De Cordova-Reid, Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodak, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, James, Vinicius.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Forster, Doherty, Skipp, Sanchez, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Tanganga, Lenglet, Bissouma.

