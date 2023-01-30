Who are the best Leeds players for FPL Double Gameweek 22?

Manchester United and Leeds United are the only two teams who have a Double Gameweek 22, after they both avoided the need for a replay in their respective FA Cup fourth-round ties on Saturday.

In this Scouting the Doubles article, we look at the pick of the Leeds players for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

All stats in this piece come from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture this season.

FIXTURES

Leeds face a trip to Nottingham Forest before they head to Old Trafford in Double Gameweek 22.

There’s a swift rematch between Leeds and Man Utd in Gameweek 23 at Elland Road, just four days after they clash in Manchester, before they meet bottom two Everton and Southampton.

Leeds’ fixtures in Gameweek 25/28 are at risk of postponement, although the former admittedly looks less likely.

Gameweek 25 : Southampton (h) – Leeds will blank if Southampton reach the League Cup final. The Saints are currently 1-0 down heading into Tuesday’s semi-final second leg at St James’ Park

: Southampton (h) – Leeds will blank if Southampton reach the League Cup final. The Saints are currently 1-0 down heading into Tuesday’s semi-final second leg at St James’ Park Gameweek 28: Wolves (a) – Leeds will blank if they reach the FA Cup quarter-finals

As for Gameweek 22 opponents Nott’m Forest and Man Utd, neither are easy fixtures, in particular the latter given their form.

NOTT’M FOREST/MAN UTD: GAMEWEEK 17 ONWARDS

Nott’m Forest (rank v other Premier League teams) Man Utd (rank v other Premier League teams) Played 5 6 Goals scored 5 12 Goals conceded 5 5 Clean sheets 2 3 Minutes per expected goals (xG) 61 (7th) 52.6 (4th) Minutes per expected goals conceded (xGC) 75 (8th) 89.8 (4th)

GW17-21 fixtures:

Nott’m Forest (mun/CHE/sou/LEI/bou)

Man Utd (NFO/wol/BOU/MCI+cry/ars)

TEAM STATS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.