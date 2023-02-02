279
Pro Pundits February 2

FPL Double Gameweek 22 opinion: Fernandes, Nketiah + who to Triple Captain

279 Comments
Throughout the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, our team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and guest contributors will be sharing their thoughts, tips and own transfer plans.

Here, two-time Indian FPL champion Lateriser talks about some Gameweek 22 conundrums.

Going into Gameweek 22, there are more than a few decisions that Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers need to make.

There are a few things on my mind when it comes to the decisions that I myself am weighing up, so consider this article a thought dump of the things I’m pondering!

BUY FERNANDES?

FPL Double Gameweek 22 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

First up, let’s talk about Manchester United. Being a United fan, I thought I’d weigh up how I feel about our assets.

If I were given a clean slate today, the three Manchester United players I would own would be Marcus Rashford (£7.2m), Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m) and Luke Shaw (£5.3m). It seems fairly obvious but I’ll just add a few nuances or points.

Firstly, Christian Eriksen’s (£6.3m) injury means more set pieces for Fernandes and Shaw as Eriksen tended to hog the corners and free-kicks beforehand. Also, there is some confusion about who takes penalties for Manchester United and my personal point of view is I think it is 65% likely that Fernandes takes them and 35% likely that Rashford assumes responsibility.

I’d like you to have a look at this video from the FA Cup tie against Everton last month, when Rashford scored from the spot:

In my opinion, Fernandes gets the ball first and Rashford asks him for the honour. It is also worth noting that Rashford was also in pursuit of a goalscoring record at the time. Now confidence and Rashford’s form might mean that he keeps them but if I was a betting man, I’d think that Fernandes takes the next one.

While Neale has already done a deep dive on Fernandes, I think that it is worth mentioning that he has been in better goalscoring positions than the underlying numbers indicate. I do want to acknowledge the potential impact of Eriksen’s absence and, in the EFL Cup tie against Nottingham Forest yesterday, Fernandes did look mainly like the creator and not the goalscorer (Erik ten Hag played him on the right and Jadon Sancho (£7.1m) as the number 10 when Sancho came on). But this is Bruno Fernandes we’re talking about and he does a good job of arriving inside the box late, so he will always be among the points.

One other advantage with Bruno is if you’re looking for a long-term Manchester United asset beyond Gameweek 25, Fernandes is the one, as he is just a minutes and fitness monster and there are rarely worries about an injury. I am talking about Fernandes in depth because I currently have Anthony Martial (£6.5m) in my team (in addition to Rashford and Shaw) and was contemplating whether I should get Fernandes or Antony (£7.3m) instead. While I was more open to Antony in my thread about Manchester United yesterday, I think Sancho’s threat to his expected minutes is significant enough to go for Bruno over the Brazilian. In case you wanted to read the thread, find it below:

Now I was fairly set on going for Fernandes before the second cup tie for Manchester United but at the moment I am 50-50 on whether to hold Martial or get the Portuguese playmaker in. There’s a few factors influencing my decision.

Firstly, Manchester United blank in Gameweek 25 and likely blank in Gameweek 28, too, so it is likely we might want to sell Fernandes in Gameweek 25 (team dependant, of course). So do I spend two additional transfers to get Fernandes in and out or just one transfer, when I might offload Martial in Gameweek 25?

The dilemma is therefore Martial + 4 points versus Fernandes. If they get the same minutes, I’m confident that Martial outperforms Fernandes. I think it is more likely going to be 90-100 minutes of Martial (30 + 60) versus 180 minutes of Bruno Fernandes in Double Gameweek 22 but since I’m going to captain (or Triple Captain) Rashford, I have to contemplate whether the additional transfer is worth it when United are likely to not have games in both Gameweek 25 and 28.

NKETIAH V ARSENAL MIDFIELDERS

FPL Gameweek 17 differentials: Nketiah can offer value

Eddie Nketiah (£6.7m) was someone I was very set on for my Martial replacement but Gabriel Jesus (£7.9m) tweeted yesterday that he is back on the grass – and the Arsenal assets you want, you are likely to hold until Gameweek 28. I am now wondering if it is better to just get two midfielders from the Gunners who I will set and forget.

I do think getting Nketiah over one of them is my preference so I will be following what Mikel Arteta says about Jesus’ return date in the press conference closely. It’s not like Bukayo Saka (£8.2m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m) are bad picks but given a choice, as of now I prefer Saka and Nketiah (I already own Ben White (£4.7m)).

While we’re on the topic of White and Martinelli, I wouldn’t move either of them out for another Arsenal player as they’re both first choice in my books and I think Martinelli’s underperformance since the restart is slightly exaggerated. His underlying numbers have been good from Gameweek 17 onwards and I think moving him out before a game against Seamus Coleman (£4.4m) would be a mistake.

TRIPLE CAPTAINCY CONUNDRUM

FPL Gameweek 10 tips: Dance like no one's watching 1

Now, very briefly, I will give my thoughts about the Triple Captain chip.

Earlier in the week, I was fairly sure about giving it to Erling Haaland (£12.2m) in Gameweek 23. I don’t worry too much about the match against a defensively astute Arsenal because I have a feeling it is the most motivated Manchester City players will be and I don’t dislike that as a game for City’s attackers. The game against Manchester United made me realize that quality opposition can definitely have a go against Arsenal. And the main thought in my head is Haaland is the best asset FPL has probably given to us in a decade. He can pretty much brace in any game, his upside is tremendous and since Manchester City don’t have an FA Cup replay, I’m not worried about the expected minutes. If a rest is to come, I think the game against Nottingham Forest – which is before the Champions League tie against RB Leipzig – looks the most likely.

The only reason we are not considering Haaland is Rashford’s form and the fixtures he has. A Saturday-Wednesday-Sunday turnaround for Manchester United in the coming week is very comfortable and a couple of factors have increased the urge to put the Triple Captain armband on Rashford. For starters, in my opinion, he’s a much better FPL asset when playing alongside Martial and the fixtures are just too good with two strong home games. You’d also slightly weigh in the extra point for a goal for Rashford and the additional clean sheet point and you do think he has a high floor as well as a high ceiling. I keep saying these things and then I say to myself, Haaland is the best FPL asset we’ve probably had in a decade – and it’s why I keep dilly-dallying between the two.

I think this is a decision I’ll probably make on Friday night but I do think both are good plays, so follow where your gut takes you with this one as I’m not against either call.

For more, you can watch this week’s FPL Wire episode below:

279 Comments
  1. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Is almiron or Pereira to mitoma or casemeiro with -4 ?

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      To be honest i wouldnt do that (especialy Casemiro) for free

      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Interesting! Surely need to boat the mitoma train as it seems almiron has hit the wall?

        1. The Mantis
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Just realised boat the train makes no sense at all

  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    GW22 Rodrigo -> Bruno with FT

    GW23 White + Gnonto -> 5.6 + Nketiah (-4)
    & play Benchboost

    Meslier
    Shaw Trippier Zinchenko
    Rodrigo Rashford Odegaard Mitoma
    Gnonto Haaland Kane

    (Ederson Mahrez Schär White)
    1FT 6.2M

    Sound good?

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Rodrigo has DGW in 22 and White has DGW in 23, why would you make that? 🙂

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Rodrigo possibly injured is what I've heard, White out because want second Arsenal attacker.

    2. Ninja Škrtel
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      this makes zero sense

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I've nothing against the switch to Nketiah which defender would you go for here? It looks tricky to find someone who fits the bill for BB23 & plays 25

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        thinking Chelsea, not sure who though

  3. Z
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Mitro ->Nketiah
    1. CFC def can colapse again
    2. NFO in GW 23
    3. It will cost me -4
    4. Nketiah has DGW 23
    5. Jesus is coming back

    So i should keep Mitro? Right? 🙂

    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Nah sell.

    2. Tshelby
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I would. Looking forward to your suggestion on the previous page for the transfer

  4. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Nketiah or odegaard as a 3rd gooner?

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Coin flip, so it is all about who will you transfer out?

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Almiron /Andreas vs mitrovic.

        Leaning towards almiron to odegaard due to blank in 25.

  5. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    From GW23-27 who scores more?

    A. KDB
    B. Odegaard

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Kdb just looking at City's fixtures.

  6. Fuddled FC
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    I think I have come up with the best stratefy for my team to get 3 Man U this week, 3 Ars & City next week and 8 in prep for the bgw25..

    Ward, Iverson
    Trippier, Patterson*, Shaw, Walker, Saliba
    Martinelli, Rashy, KDB, Andreas, Almiron
    Mitro, Haaland, Kane

    gw 22 - KDB & Almiron > Saka & Bruno
    gw 23 - Andreas & Walker > Mahrez & Ake/Akanji (-4)

    Does this make ANY sense?

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Sounds great

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Seems like a good plan.

  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Kepa
    White Shaw Trippier
    KDB Rashford Martinelli Almiron
    Haaland Kane Martial

    (Ward Andreas Cancelo Patterson)
    2 Fts & 0.2m

    A)
    GW22: Martial, KDB & Almiron ➡️ Nketiah, Mahrez & Bruno -4
    GW23: Cancelo ➡️ Ake

    B)
    GW22: Cancelo & Almiron ➡️ Ake & Mahrez
    GW23: Martial ➡️ Nketiah

    Which option looks best? Appreciate your help!

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Cant be Ake in B. Will be Mings.

  8. FPL Emu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    How important is Kane?

    A) Lose Kane, allows Saka + Nketiah + White

    B) Lose Toney (who also has no GW25 fixture), go for Gabriel + Saka + White

    1. Z
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Kane is locked for me.
      #3 most pts in FPL

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Cant you sell Toney for Nketiah?

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      With Porro's pinpoint crosses landing on his quiff every 5 minutes, I'm keeping.

      Also probably dreaming.

  9. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Thoughts on Martinez anyone?

  10. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Best Man City def option??

    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Ake

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Ake or Akanji

  11. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Gabriel worth the price over White?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yes - nailed and goal threat

  12. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Please, friends:

    Ramsdale / Ward
    Trippier, Stones, Shaw / Burn, Castagne
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Martinelli, Almirón
    Haaland, Kane / Greenwood

    2 free transfers, £1.4 in the bank

    Salah to Bruno, surely?! And then...
    A. Hold other ft
    B. Almirón to Mitoma
    C. Greenwood to Gnonto/Ferguson

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      B

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        just now

        My man. Cheers!

  13. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Also, if I may: play Stones or Botman (Newcastle double-up)?

    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Isn't stones injured?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Damn, you're right. Well, that settles things, Botman it is. Cheers!

  14. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Rather than taking KDB our for Bruno thinking of doing Toney to Martial this week and Martial to Nketiah next week. Makes sense?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      I didn't see the game last night, but isn't the perpetual issue with Martial his inability to start twice a week? In which case, I think Nketiah (and even Toney) are probably better options even just for 22

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        He should start one game and come off the bench for the other.

      2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        His injury record is a concern for sure but I am chasing and I think KDB and Martial might prove to be the differentials that I need. A risk worth taking, maybe.

  15. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    And here is my team for GW 22
    Ramsdale
    Mee Shaw Tripper ( White Patte)
    Bruno Mahrez Mitoma Ødegaard
    Rashford (TC)
    Kane Haaland ( Mitro )
    After 2 FT free
    KDB & Almiron > Bruno & Mitoma

    Then GW 23
    Ramsdale
    Tripper Shaw Aké ( Mee Patte)
    Saka Mahrez Ødegaard Mitoma Rashford
    Kane Haaland (C) ( Mitro)
    After 2 FT -4
    White & Bruno > Aké & Saka

  16. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Thinking of the following moves:
    GW22: KDB to Bruno for free
    GW23: Martinelli to Odegaard, Mitoma/Almiron to Mahrez, Toney to Nketiah for -8

    Will see how Almiron and Mitoma do this week to help me choose.
    Although swapping one Arsenal for another is not ideal, it enables Nketiah.

    1. donbagino
      • 2 Years
      just now

      It's not worth (-4) Martinelli -->Odegaard. 2 other transfers look ok.

  17. donbagino
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Hi there,
    Already did KDB--Bruno which gives me: 3 ManU, 2 ManC (Ederson, Haaland), 1 Ars (Martinelli)

    a) GW 22: Almiron / Andreas --> Saka (-4)
    b) GW 22: Mitrovic --> Nketiah (-4)
    c) GW 23: Bruno --> Mahrez (for free)
    d) GW 23: Almiron / Andreas --> Saka (for free)
    e) GW 23: 2 transfers (-4), any sugestions are welcome

